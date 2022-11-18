 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Best Bagels in New York City Right Now

6 Pop-Up Bars for Celebrating the Holidays This Year

Where to Drink Wine in NYC Right Now

More in New York See more maps
U.S. Soccer Fans Watch USA vs. England World Cup Match
Fans watch a previous World Cup.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

8 Places to Watch the World Cup in NYC

Big screens, drink specials, and food from around the world

by Melissa McCart
View as Map
Fans watch a previous World Cup.
| Mario Tama/Getty Images
by Melissa McCart

Every four years, soccer fans around the world head to their TVs, laptops, and phones to cheer on their favorite teams for World Cup football. While it’s not always ideal to watch early morning matches with friends, there’s something to be said about trekking to destination bars and restaurants filled with enthusiastic fans regardless of what time the games are. This year’s World Cup kicks off in host country Qatar on Sunday, November 20, and runs through the finals at 10 a.m. on December 18. Here’s where to watch matches around NYC.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More

Rainhas Churrascaria

Copy Link

Queens-based Brazilian Rainhas Churrascaria is kicking off World Cup season on November 20 with five large televisions and seating space for almost 300. Look for cheese bread, Brazilian grilled meats, and baked plantains among eats. No tickets are required.

108-01 Northern Blvd, Corona, NY 11368
(718) 779-8808
(718) 779-8808

Midnight Theatre

Copy Link

Midnight Theatre has started a soccer club where fans can watch any soccer game from November 20 through December 18. Customers can purchase a $55-day pass that includes breakfast and all-day entry; the adjacent pan-Asian restaurant, Hidden Leaf, opens at 11:30 a.m. with a full lunch menu as well as beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase. Hidden Leaf will open at 11:30 daily with their full lunch menu along with beer, wine, and cocktails, available for purchase. 

 

75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, NY 10001

Olly Olly Market

Copy Link

Olly Olly Market will be hosting viewing parties for 2 p.m. games inside the 17,000-square-foot location, highlighting the countries playing each game with food and drink specials. They include England versus U.S.A. on November 25, Argentina versus Mexico on November 26, Spain versus Germany on November 27, Spain versus Japan on December 1, and Cameroon versus Brazil on December 2.

 

601 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001
(312) 545-7850
(312) 545-7850
A pink bar seen from the end with nearly every seat occupied.
The bar at Olly Olly Market in Chelsea.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The Spaniard

Copy Link

The World Cup will screen at West Village pub the Spaniard every day starting November 20 until December 6, with select showings after that. Daily games will be played from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

190 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
(212) 918-1986
(212) 918-1986

The Red Lion

Copy Link

The 29-year-old Red Lion will show all matches, live, with full sound, on multiple large-screen TVs and projectors. To guide those who aren’t following along, the restaurant will have placemats with brackets of each team for tracking progress, as well as flags outside so passers-by know which country’s teams are playing. During matches, the restaurant is also giving away prizes, from gift cards and football jerseys to a grand prize of $1,000 cash. Red Lion will offer dishes that highlight the teams playing such as a chorizo burger during Brazil games to fish and chips during England’s matches.

151 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 260-9797
(212) 260-9797
The sign outside of The Red Lion in Greenwich Village.
The Red Lion is hosting World Cup watch parties from November 20 through December 18.
The Red Lion

Also featured in:

Tampico NYC

Copy Link

This Lower East Side tequila bar will show 2 p.m. matches including England versus U.S.A. on November 25, Argentina versus Mexico on November 26, Spain versus Germany on November 27, Spain versus Japan on December 1, and Cameroon versus Brazil on December 2. The location will also show the 11 a.m. Mexico versus Poland match on November 22. Look for happy hour specials which include discounted drafts, wine, and cocktails.

10 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002
(646) 907-6342
(646) 907-6342

Black Forest Brooklyn

Copy Link

Black Forest in Cobble Hill and Fort Greene have buy-ahead ticketed watch parties for all games during which the restaurants don’t accept regular reservations except for sidewalk dining, where there isn’t a TV. Regular games are $10 per person per game, while the semi-finals and the final are $20 per person.

733 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(718) 935-0300
(718) 935-0300

Also featured in:

Santo Brúklin

Copy Link

The Brazilian Santo Brúklin will screen World Cup matches inside and in the courtyard on a projection screen. The restaurant will also pour caipirinhas, and serve snack platters with coxinha, pastel, wings, and yucca fries, as well as and bottomless feijoada on Brazil game days. For reservations during the World Cup tournament, call 917-909-1231.

548 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
(917) 909-1231
(917) 909-1231
An array of Brazilian dishes across a table.
A spread at Santo Bruklin, offering indoor and outdoor World Cup specials.
Santo Bruklin

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Rainhas Churrascaria

108-01 Northern Blvd, Corona, NY 11368

Queens-based Brazilian Rainhas Churrascaria is kicking off World Cup season on November 20 with five large televisions and seating space for almost 300. Look for cheese bread, Brazilian grilled meats, and baked plantains among eats. No tickets are required.

108-01 Northern Blvd, Corona, NY 11368
(718) 779-8808
(718) 779-8808

Midnight Theatre

75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, NY 10001

Midnight Theatre has started a soccer club where fans can watch any soccer game from November 20 through December 18. Customers can purchase a $55-day pass that includes breakfast and all-day entry; the adjacent pan-Asian restaurant, Hidden Leaf, opens at 11:30 a.m. with a full lunch menu as well as beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase. Hidden Leaf will open at 11:30 daily with their full lunch menu along with beer, wine, and cocktails, available for purchase. 

 

75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, NY 10001

Olly Olly Market

601 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001

Olly Olly Market will be hosting viewing parties for 2 p.m. games inside the 17,000-square-foot location, highlighting the countries playing each game with food and drink specials. They include England versus U.S.A. on November 25, Argentina versus Mexico on November 26, Spain versus Germany on November 27, Spain versus Japan on December 1, and Cameroon versus Brazil on December 2.

 

601 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001
(312) 545-7850
(312) 545-7850
A pink bar seen from the end with nearly every seat occupied.
The bar at Olly Olly Market in Chelsea.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The Spaniard

190 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014

The World Cup will screen at West Village pub the Spaniard every day starting November 20 until December 6, with select showings after that. Daily games will be played from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

190 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
(212) 918-1986
(212) 918-1986

The Red Lion

151 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012

The 29-year-old Red Lion will show all matches, live, with full sound, on multiple large-screen TVs and projectors. To guide those who aren’t following along, the restaurant will have placemats with brackets of each team for tracking progress, as well as flags outside so passers-by know which country’s teams are playing. During matches, the restaurant is also giving away prizes, from gift cards and football jerseys to a grand prize of $1,000 cash. Red Lion will offer dishes that highlight the teams playing such as a chorizo burger during Brazil games to fish and chips during England’s matches.

151 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 260-9797
(212) 260-9797
The sign outside of The Red Lion in Greenwich Village.
The Red Lion is hosting World Cup watch parties from November 20 through December 18.
The Red Lion

Tampico NYC

10 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002

This Lower East Side tequila bar will show 2 p.m. matches including England versus U.S.A. on November 25, Argentina versus Mexico on November 26, Spain versus Germany on November 27, Spain versus Japan on December 1, and Cameroon versus Brazil on December 2. The location will also show the 11 a.m. Mexico versus Poland match on November 22. Look for happy hour specials which include discounted drafts, wine, and cocktails.

10 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002
(646) 907-6342
(646) 907-6342

Black Forest Brooklyn

733 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Black Forest in Cobble Hill and Fort Greene have buy-ahead ticketed watch parties for all games during which the restaurants don’t accept regular reservations except for sidewalk dining, where there isn’t a TV. Regular games are $10 per person per game, while the semi-finals and the final are $20 per person.

733 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(718) 935-0300
(718) 935-0300

Santo Brúklin

548 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

The Brazilian Santo Brúklin will screen World Cup matches inside and in the courtyard on a projection screen. The restaurant will also pour caipirinhas, and serve snack platters with coxinha, pastel, wings, and yucca fries, as well as and bottomless feijoada on Brazil game days. For reservations during the World Cup tournament, call 917-909-1231.

548 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
(917) 909-1231
(917) 909-1231
An array of Brazilian dishes across a table.
A spread at Santo Bruklin, offering indoor and outdoor World Cup specials.
Santo Bruklin

Related Maps