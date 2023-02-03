 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Caviar, potato chips, and condiments on a white tablecloth.
Caviar bumps, anyone?
Daniel Krieger/Hancock St.

Where to Slurp Fancy Caviar in NYC

A dozen restaurants serving caviar on potato chips, hash browns, sushi rice, and more

by Beth Landman
Caviar bumps, anyone?
| Daniel Krieger/Hancock St.
by Beth Landman

Right up there next to the truffle, caviar must be one of the quickest ways to drive up a tab at a restaurant: The salt-cured eggs, most often found in orange and black, can transform otherwise ordinary bags of potato chips into $62 appetizers, or three-dollar fried hash browns into a breakfast fit for a corporate card. Still, sometimes the glint of fish eggs catches your eye in the right light and a side tin, or bump, of roe is all that will do. Below, Eater has sussed out a dozen restaurants serving caviar in omelets, on sushi rice, in bowls of noodle soup, and more.

Essential by Christophe

Christophe Bellanca’s new restaurant on the Upper West Side has rock touches like a Rolling Stone’s playlist from a recent Paris concert as the backdrop for dinner, with dishes like blue prawns served over caramelized fennel and a dill/chive bouillon, topped with a genmaicha tuile and imperial caviar.

103 W 77th St, New York, NY 10024
Shrimp with caviar in a white bowl.
Caviar with blue prawns at Essential by Cristophe.
Essential by Christophe.

Marea

Grab a seat at the convivial bar of the famed Italian coastal restaurant and order one a slider of tuna tartare, Pacific sturgeon, creme fraiche, and chives on a homemade bun.

240 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019
HaSalon

It’s sheer theater at this Hell’s Kitchen Israeli restaurant that’s known for its open kitchen and lively vibe, where patrons have been known to dance on tables. Boiled baby potatoes are drizzled with a sauce of ricotta water and butter, then topped with generous dollops of beluga.

735 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Potatoes with caviar in a white bowl.
Potatoes with caviar at HaSalon.
HaSalon

Caviar Russe

Maine lobster rolls on house-made parkers are dressed with crustacean butter, crowned with classic ossetra, and dusted with chives.

538 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022
A mini lobster roll with caviar.
A mini lobster roll with caviar.
Caviar Russe

Panorama Room

A spectacular view is a draw at this rooftop lounge on the 18th floor of the Graduate Roosevelt Island, which has blush colored sofas and a red marble topped bar. Among the raw bar and small bite offerings, there’s a colorful plate of plantain chips topped with trout roe, tobiko, wasabi, creme fraiche, chives, and quail egg. For an additional $50, you can add ossetra.

22 N Loop Rd, New York, NY 10044
A plate that displays different kinds of caviar.
Caviar at Panorama Room.
Panorama Room

Zaytinya

The newish glass-enclosed Rockwell-designed Mediterranean mezze destination from José Andrés

in the Ritz Carlton New York, Nomad, is flooded with light that illuminates a blue lava stone bar top. The chef’s sunny side up Eggs “El Camino’’ with labneh and ossetra caviar, is highly visual too, strewn with yellow and orange nasturtium petals.

1185 Broadway, New York, NY 10001
Oiji Mi

Cashew kong guksu is a variation on the Korean dish, which is based on cold wheat noodles with soybean, but chef Brian Kim prepares it with capellini for a firm texture, cashew for a creamy sauce; and Danish trout roe and pickled tomatoes for a garnish.

17 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011
Cathédrale Restaurant

The Tao group’s French-influenced East Village social spot with a focal sculpture hanging from its high ceilings has a hit with its Kaluga-filled omelet topped with potato chips.

112 E 11th St, New York, NY 10003
An omelet filled with caviar and topped with potato chips.
Kaluga-filled omelet topped with potato chips at Cathedral.
Cathedral.

Hancock St

It has become popular for adult diners at this West Village gathering spot to order the lumache kids pasta topped with golden osetra for an additional $27. Some aficionados opt for the full four-ounce tin, so they can scoop additional pearls into their noodles or use it as a dip for their housemate potato chips.

257 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014
Caviar, potato chips, and condiments on a white tablecloth.
The caviar service at Hancock St.
Daniel Krieger/Hancock St.

Momoya Soho

While most salmon roe in Japanese restaurants is mass-produced in factories, Sujiko from Hokkaido is painstakingly and individually marinated in a mix of white miso, soy, mirin, and sake, then served with daikon or roasted seaweed. The taste is fresh, sweet, and not as salty as traditional ikura, while the eggs are smaller and a bit chewier. While you are there, don’t miss the Instagram-worthy parfait, piled high with layered seasonal ingredients.

47 Prince St, New York, NY 10012
Salmon eggs from Kokkaido, sujiko.
Momoya Soho’s sujiko.
Momoya Soho.

Double Yolk

A breakfast spot in the morning that transforms to a champagne and caviar bar in the evenings, this entry into Jean Georges Vongerichten’s Tin Building serves up its crackling hash browns with smoked salmon, Petrossian golden Ossetra, and cucumber yogurt.

96 South St, New York, NY 10038
Caviar with hash browns on a plate.
Caviar with hash browns at Double Yolk.
Double Yolk.

Masalawala & Sons

Copy Link

It can be tough to score a table at this new Park Slope Indian favorite run by James Beard award-winning chef Chintan Pandya, but apart from family recipes there are creative, celebratory dishes. Bengali fish eggs are the roe of choice here, served in the dish macher dim, with rice, ghee, and green chiles.

365 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Related Maps