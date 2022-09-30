Share All sharing options for: Where to Have an Early-Game Date Night in NYC

Where to have an early-game drink or bite, before things get serious

When it comes to first (or early-game) dates, there are several ways to play it. In our minds, the best first dates are always the most casual: a late-night slice of L’Industrie pizza while making out between bites on the Williamsburg Bridge? Fighting over the last dumpling at a park picnic? Take it from us: It will be low-key even hotter than the food.

But when it comes to the best date-night spots in NYC, we know everyone has their own opinion. This guide is filled with new and old date-night spots that aren’t quite romantic or relationship-official level, but feel like you’ve put in the effort without being too try-hard.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.