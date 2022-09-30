 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An overhead photograph of hands tugging at bread and scooping vegetables from a bowl on a busy table.
Claud is a splurgy date-night option.
Teddy Wolff/Claud

Where to Have an Early-Game Date Night in NYC

Where to have an early-game drink or bite, before things get serious

by Emma Orlow
Claud is a splurgy date-night option.
| Teddy Wolff/Claud
by Emma Orlow

When it comes to first (or early-game) dates, there are several ways to play it. In our minds, the best first dates are always the most casual: a late-night slice of L’Industrie pizza while making out between bites on the Williamsburg Bridge? Fighting over the last dumpling at a park picnic? Take it from us: It will be low-key even hotter than the food.

But when it comes to the best date-night spots in NYC, we know everyone has their own opinion. This guide is filled with new and old date-night spots that aren’t quite romantic or relationship-official level, but feel like you’ve put in the effort without being too try-hard.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Earl's Beer and Cheese

It sounds like a simple task but it can be hard to find an Upper East Side bar that has substantial food, good ambiance, and doesn’t feel like a frat house. If you live in the area or are looking for a spot after going to the Museum of the City of New York or a loop around Central Park, check out the ultra-cozy Earl’s Beer and Cheese. As the name suggests, there are plenty of brews on tap, and without a doubt the neighborhood’s best grilled cheese.

1259 Park Ave, New York, NY 10029
(212) 289-1581
(212) 289-1581

Astoria Seafood

Okay, yes: this brightly-lit, seafood-perfumed Astoria restaurant has virtually no sex appeal. But hear us out: You get creativity points for suggesting an interactive spot that involves picking out a fresh catch-of-the-day and then choosing how you want it prepared. Plus, Astoria Seafood is BYOB — so you can have a taste test, trying each others’ bevvies.

3710 33rd St, Queens, NY 11101
(718) 392-2680
(718) 392-2680

Swingers Crazy Golf

A date-night that involves an indoor mini-golf court might just be a hole in one. Swingers, a chain hailing from London, opened recently in Nomad with a bar and a food court with bites from Miznon, Sauced, and Mah-Ze-Dahr. Note: At this new Nomad spot tickets are $26, so if planning in advance isn’t your thing, this might not be the move.

35 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001
(646) 661-3509
(646) 661-3509

Claud

Going on a date where you’re willing to navigate Resy’s notified list like a sport is, increasingly, seeming like one way to impress someone. For a splurgier, new option, head to this East Village wine bar. Claud stands out for bites like red shrimp served out of a small cast-iron pan or chicken liver agnolotti. Plus, there’s a devil’s food cake big enough for two people to split.

90 E 10th St, New York, NY 10003
(917) 261-6791
(917) 261-6791
A dimly-lit restaurant showcases bar seats and tables.
Claud is a great date spot — that is if you can get a reservation.
Teddy Wolff/Claud

Bandits

If a date that feels almost like a millennial parody — clinking cocktails over everything bagel deviled eggs — are the notes you’re looking to hit, then Bandits is a sure-fire hot contender. The interiors here are going for a sort of ‘70s feel, with lively tunes to match. Even if you’re seated outside, Bandits’s decked out outdoor set-up still feels like a vibe-and-a-half to get the night going.

44 Bedford St, New York, NY 10014
(917) 398-3042
(917) 398-3042
The inside of a diner with wood paneled walls and a bar, black and white checkered floor, and dark brown leather booths with white tables.
The inside of Bandits.
Front of House/Bandits

Ear Inn

Call us crazy but there’s something sexy about the potential for paranormal activity on a date. While we’ve never personally seen ghosts at Ear Inn, this West Village tavern is one of the oldest bars in NYC, open since 1817, and self-proclaims to be haunted. Either way, this taste of New York history is a fun but casual restaurant to have beers and a solid burger. More importantly, they have paper table cloths for drawing each other with crayons.

326 Spring St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 226-9060
(212) 226-9060
Customers at the bar of Ear Inn on its 200th anniversary year.
A crowded Ear Inn.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Chino Grande

For dinner, Chino Grande — from a Win Son co-owner — serves up dinner plates meant to share like swordfish skewers, beef tartare with nori, and fried chicken with coconut ranch. If things are going well, stay past 10 p.m. when the restaurant turns into a “karaoke saloon” and devolves into a debaucherous party of sorts.

253 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
(917) 909-0466
(917) 909-0466
Plates with skewers, a gem salad, and a whole lobster with fries are displayed in plates on a wooden table.
Dinner and a show is the move at Chino Grande.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/Eater NY

Deux Chats

Perhaps the most swoon-worthy option on this list, Deux Chats is a new bar from hitmaker Jon Neidich, of other date-night bars like Le Dive and the Nines. This Williamsburg newcomer is slightly less sceney than its siblings, and is an ideal spot for a date that feels a bit more special and mature. Sharing seafood towers and “kinky martinis,” their cheap-trick-named, but delicious version served with a kick of chile liqueur.

27 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249
(917) 909-0145
(917) 909-0145
An art nouveau bar at Deux Chats, opening July 26. Melissa Hom/Deux Chats

Honey's

Honey’s a great date spot for the drinks — natural wines, cocktails, and mead all round out the list — but the bar is also known for having some of the most exciting pop-ups in the city, which means there’s something new to take a date to, even if they’ve been to the bar a bunch. It’s a good spot on its own, or as a pregame for a show at nearby Elsewhere.

93 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 669-1473
(347) 669-1473

Cherry on Top

A wine bar that doesn’t feel stuffy used to be harder to come by in the five boroughs. But, thankfully, spots like Bushwick’s Cherry on Top are changing that. While the weather still holds up, definitely go on a date on its outdoor rooftop bar, which also has some great people-watching. Inside, the yes, cherry red interiors, are a nice choice for a more intimate feeling and there is always a roving selection of small plates to nosh on. Afterwards, head nearby for a show at the Sultan Room.

379 Suydam St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
White chairs and tables are arranged on a rooftop deck slick with rain.
Cherry on Top’s rooftop.
Jeffrey Schroeder/Cherry On Top

Mao Mao

Generally, we’re anti-movie dates as a first date because you can’t really talk to someone. What’s nice about Thai spot Mao Mao, is not only are the bar bites bangin’, but they project old movies on the wall — it’s not a traditional theater in that you can decide whether you want to tune it out or not.

1000 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221
(929) 600-5965
(929) 600-5965
Looking down into a darkened restaurant with a few diners, while overhead a screen flickers with characters from a sci-fi movie.
The movie screen at Mao Mao.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Oddly Enough

Beans may not be sexy food to you for obvious reasons — but let Oddly Enough change your mind. This dimly-lit Bed-Stuy cocktail bar is a queer space for all, that also happens to be home to some of our favorite bar food. Stop by for their “spa” gin-cucumber frozen cocktail, best paired with a hearty, warming bowl of beans with celery root stock, garlic, and creme fraiche.

397 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
(929) 385-4920
(929) 385-4920

Public Records

Dating when you’re vegan and/or sober can be hard — some spots have non-alch options, but no veggie-friendly bites, others might be the reverse. Public Records has both a meatless menu (with dishes like mushroom larb or jackfruit tacos), as well as select booze-free beverages. The gorgeous, verdant space doubles as a “listening room,” which means there’s also always great music to set the tone.

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(347) 529-4869
(347) 529-4869

Maison Yaki

It’s been a few years since Maison Yaki first opened in Prospect Heights, which means it’s likely easier to get into for a date. One can rack up a bill at this small plates spot fusing Japanese and French cooking from Olmsted’s Greg Baxtrom, so choose just a few to share over some drinks.

If there is a wait, in the back, the restaurant has the French game of petanque — similar to bocce — to help pass the time. On the weekend, stroll through Vanderbilt Avenue’s, open streets where events are held near weekly.

626 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 552-2609
(718) 552-2609
The dining room at Maison Yaki
Maison Yaki in Prospect Heights.
Louise Palmberg

Also featured in:

