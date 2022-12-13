Share All sharing options for: Where to Get Matcha in Manhattan

Matcha’s popularity has not diminished since it first made its way out of Japan. For many fans of green powder, the distinctive taste is more than a healthy alternative to caffeine: It’s akin to a lifestyle.

Chefs and baristas in New York City have taken note and the tea is being used in a myriad of ways to suit all taste buds. From sweet to bitter to savory to refreshing, there’s no lack of options for consuming the flavor of matcha.

Whether it’s part of your repertoire or you’re trying it for the first time, these nine places will leave an impression.

