 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

11 Latkes for Celebrating Hanukkah in NYC

22 Times Square Restaurants Where New Yorkers Actually Eat

Where to Eat on Christmas Day in New York City

More in New York See more maps
Matcha with a face in it.
Matcha from Sweet Moment on Mott Street.
Twesha Dikshit/Eater NY

Where to Get Matcha in Manhattan

Drinks, pastries, soft serve and more

by Twesha Dikshit
View as Map
Matcha from Sweet Moment on Mott Street.
| Twesha Dikshit/Eater NY
by Twesha Dikshit

Matcha’s popularity has not diminished since it first made its way out of Japan. For many fans of green powder, the distinctive taste is more than a healthy alternative to caffeine: It’s akin to a lifestyle.

Chefs and baristas in New York City have taken note and the tea is being used in a myriad of ways to suit all taste buds. From sweet to bitter to savory to refreshing, there’s no lack of options for consuming the flavor of matcha.

Whether it’s part of your repertoire or you’re trying it for the first time, these nine places will leave an impression.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Read More

Chalait UWS

Copy Link

This healthy lifestyle cafe on the Upper West Side serves a mix of healthier options such as a matcha superfood smoothie combining matcha with banana, kale, avocado, and ashwagandha; as well as rethinking classics such as turmeric latte and pumpkin latte with a matcha twist.

461 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
(646) 590-3133
(646) 590-3133
Chalait West Village
The West Village location of Chalait
Robert Sietsema

Bibble & Sip

Copy Link

The midtown bakery combines French techniques with Asian flavors. The matcha cream puff is crumbly and infused with matcha and white chocolate cream. Bibble & Sip also serves a sweet matcha jasmine latte and a matcha cortado.

253 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
(646) 649-5116
(646) 649-5116
Fingers hold a green lion-shaped pastry.
A matcha-laced lion-shaped pastry.
Bibble & Sip

Also featured in:

Surreal Creamery

Copy Link

Surreal Creamery popularized the flotea that combines bubble tea floats topped with ice cream. Sold in massive sizes, there are plenty of combinations with a choice of flavor for the tea and up to two different flavors for the ice cream. Matcha and taro are popular choices but you can also mix matcha with earl gray, brown sugar, or Thai milk.

538 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016
(646) 590-3575
(646) 590-3575
A cup of bright green and purple soft serve.
Soft serve from Surreal Creamery.

Also featured in:

Spot Dessert Bar

Copy Link

An underground location on St. Marks Place between East Village and Noho, the line is often out of the door to get a table. The matcha lava cake is served hot with the matcha ganache seeping out. The accompanying matcha green tea ice cream balances the sweetness and is served atop crunchy graham cracker shavings.

13 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003
(212) 677-5670
(212) 677-5670
Chocolate lava cake with matcha ice cream.
The chocolate lava with matcha from Spot Dessert.
Twesha Dikshit/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Cha-An BONBON

Copy Link

This unassuming storefront in a Ukrainian village is a go-to for Japanese desserts. The matcha star is the signature matcha tiramisu — a matcha sponge cake with mascarpone cream and red bean paste covered with matcha powder resembling a field of grass.

238A E 9th St, New York, NY 10003
(646) 669-9785
(646) 669-9785

Also featured in:

Flipper's

Copy Link

The Instagrammable neon light and brick hotspot in Soho is always busy no matter the time or day. With fluffy Japanese pancakes that melt in your mouth, the matcha pancake comes topped with matcha cream, matcha powder, and red bean paste that balances out the sweet pancakes.

337 W Broadway Unit A, New York, NY 10013
(917) 265-8292
(917) 265-8292
Matcha pancakes from Flipper’s in Soho.
Matcha pancakes from Flipper’s in Soho.
Twesha Dikshit/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Matchaful

Copy Link

A green door front on Canal Street leads to a modern space with green creepers and elegant wooden benches. Matchaful’s drinks combine unique flavors that work together. The menu is a mix of traditionally served matcha along with creative concoctions such as fountain of chai; matcha with matcha, chai, ginger, reishi, maple, vanilla, cinnamon, and oat milk. Most drinks cost over $7 but the combinations are hard to find elsewhere. Besides the Soho location, there’s one in Nolita and two uptown

217 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
(646) 371-9110
(646) 371-9110
A cold matcha to go.
Cold matcha to go from Matchaful.
Twesha Dikshit/Eater NY

Sweet Moment

Copy Link

This dessert cafe serves bingsoo, a Korean shaved ice dessert. Options include matcha with black sesame, cheesecake, or strawberry. The cafe specializes in cream art drinks where the smooth and cold matcha cream served with a base of milk tea or coffee comes with a cute bear face drawn with black lines, white blobs, and a pink heart in the middle.

106 Mott St, New York, NY 10013

Takahachi Bakery

Copy Link

There is no shortage of things to try at this Japanese bakery, including a matcha-and-red-bean swiss roll, a matcha crepe to matcha parfait, mousse cake, and bread. They sell out quickly so go early and with an appetite for matcha.

25 Murray Street, New York, NY 10007
(212) 791-5550
(212) 791-5550

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Chalait UWS

461 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

This healthy lifestyle cafe on the Upper West Side serves a mix of healthier options such as a matcha superfood smoothie combining matcha with banana, kale, avocado, and ashwagandha; as well as rethinking classics such as turmeric latte and pumpkin latte with a matcha twist.

461 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
(646) 590-3133
(646) 590-3133
Chalait West Village
The West Village location of Chalait
Robert Sietsema

Bibble & Sip

253 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019

The midtown bakery combines French techniques with Asian flavors. The matcha cream puff is crumbly and infused with matcha and white chocolate cream. Bibble & Sip also serves a sweet matcha jasmine latte and a matcha cortado.

253 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
(646) 649-5116
(646) 649-5116
Fingers hold a green lion-shaped pastry.
A matcha-laced lion-shaped pastry.
Bibble & Sip

Surreal Creamery

538 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016

Surreal Creamery popularized the flotea that combines bubble tea floats topped with ice cream. Sold in massive sizes, there are plenty of combinations with a choice of flavor for the tea and up to two different flavors for the ice cream. Matcha and taro are popular choices but you can also mix matcha with earl gray, brown sugar, or Thai milk.

538 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016
(646) 590-3575
(646) 590-3575
A cup of bright green and purple soft serve.
Soft serve from Surreal Creamery.

Spot Dessert Bar

13 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003

An underground location on St. Marks Place between East Village and Noho, the line is often out of the door to get a table. The matcha lava cake is served hot with the matcha ganache seeping out. The accompanying matcha green tea ice cream balances the sweetness and is served atop crunchy graham cracker shavings.

13 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003
(212) 677-5670
(212) 677-5670
Chocolate lava cake with matcha ice cream.
The chocolate lava with matcha from Spot Dessert.
Twesha Dikshit/Eater NY

Cha-An BONBON

238A E 9th St, New York, NY 10003

This unassuming storefront in a Ukrainian village is a go-to for Japanese desserts. The matcha star is the signature matcha tiramisu — a matcha sponge cake with mascarpone cream and red bean paste covered with matcha powder resembling a field of grass.

238A E 9th St, New York, NY 10003
(646) 669-9785
(646) 669-9785

Flipper's

337 W Broadway Unit A, New York, NY 10013

The Instagrammable neon light and brick hotspot in Soho is always busy no matter the time or day. With fluffy Japanese pancakes that melt in your mouth, the matcha pancake comes topped with matcha cream, matcha powder, and red bean paste that balances out the sweet pancakes.

337 W Broadway Unit A, New York, NY 10013
(917) 265-8292
(917) 265-8292
Matcha pancakes from Flipper’s in Soho.
Matcha pancakes from Flipper’s in Soho.
Twesha Dikshit/Eater NY

Matchaful

217 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012

A green door front on Canal Street leads to a modern space with green creepers and elegant wooden benches. Matchaful’s drinks combine unique flavors that work together. The menu is a mix of traditionally served matcha along with creative concoctions such as fountain of chai; matcha with matcha, chai, ginger, reishi, maple, vanilla, cinnamon, and oat milk. Most drinks cost over $7 but the combinations are hard to find elsewhere. Besides the Soho location, there’s one in Nolita and two uptown

217 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
(646) 371-9110
(646) 371-9110
A cold matcha to go.
Cold matcha to go from Matchaful.
Twesha Dikshit/Eater NY

Sweet Moment

106 Mott St, New York, NY 10013

This dessert cafe serves bingsoo, a Korean shaved ice dessert. Options include matcha with black sesame, cheesecake, or strawberry. The cafe specializes in cream art drinks where the smooth and cold matcha cream served with a base of milk tea or coffee comes with a cute bear face drawn with black lines, white blobs, and a pink heart in the middle.

106 Mott St, New York, NY 10013

Takahachi Bakery

25 Murray Street, New York, NY 10007

There is no shortage of things to try at this Japanese bakery, including a matcha-and-red-bean swiss roll, a matcha crepe to matcha parfait, mousse cake, and bread. They sell out quickly so go early and with an appetite for matcha.

25 Murray Street, New York, NY 10007
(212) 791-5550
(212) 791-5550

Related Maps