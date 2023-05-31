 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Three cups of gelato wiht assorted flavors.
Sharing gelati.
Getty Images

Where to Get Gelato in New York

From serious chocolate and fior di latte to cookies and cream or salted caramel

by Melissa McCart and Robert Sietsema
Sharing gelati.
| Getty Images
by Melissa McCart and Robert Sietsema

There’s something about the silky richness and the colorful display cases that whet an appetite for gelato, the Italian cousin to ice cream that’s made its mark among New Yorkers.

Gelato is denser and has less fat than ice cream, which contributes to a more intense flavor and a smoother texture. But the contrast between ice cream and gelato is cultural as well: Fewer cookie dough-style flavors, more options like coffee, hazelnut, berry flavors, or pistachio. Here’s a handful of places to enjoy the simple pleasures of a scoop of gelato and gelato-inspired treats.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

Anita La Mamma del Gelato

Israel’s Anita Gelato is known for its Instagrammable gelato, served out of a display case that might remind New Yorkers of those sweet cream cheese flavors that are topped with syrups, cookies, and nuts at Manhattan bagel shops. It started as a small Tel Aviv storefront by Nir and Adi Avital, and their mother, Anita, in 2002; more than 20 years later, the gelato mini-chain now has a handful of international locations. Bestsellers include tiramisu, popcorn with honey, and the Cookieman, gelato made from hazelnut, meringue, caramel, mascarpone, and Campari.

1561 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028
Hands hold a cup overflowing with two scoops of gelato, one that is brown and topped with nuts and one that is white. A housemade waffle sticks out of the top.
A cup of gelato from Anita Gelato.
Anita Gelato

Venchi Chocolate & Gelato UES

A 140-year-old Turin-based sweets shop sells coffee, crepes, and gelato, in flavors like pistachio, hazelnut, and dark chocolate. Get the waffle cone dipped in chocolate, or indeed anything that involves chocolate. The interior flaunts its northern Italian elegance.

1117 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10075
A woman in a brown uniform scoops ice cream in the background with a dish of gelato held up in the foreground.
Scooping the gelato, Italian style, at Venchi.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

L'Arte del Gelato

Founded by Sicilian-born Francesco Realmuto, L’Arte del Gelato appeared in the Chelsea Market in 2005, and its main branch remains as a counter at the western end of the complex. Its gelati are particularly creamy, and the berry flavors are the most admired. It can also be found in cart form seasonally on the nearby High Line, in the Oculus, and in Lincoln Center.

75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011
A gelato counter with a pink motif with customers milling about in front
L’Arte del Gelato at Chelsea Market.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Gelateria Gentile

This gelateria originated in the Apulian capital of Bari in 1880, and the flavor of the gelato has antique quality that is totally pleasing. The flavors are generally basic, and go in a cheesy and creamy direction, and there are also some wonderful fruit-flavored granitas. Coffee is at hand in case you want an affogato. This may be the best gelato in town. Look for locations in Nolita, University Place, and Williamsburg.

43 8th Ave, New York, NY 10014
A hand holds a cup of white gelato.
Servings of gelato come with whipped cream and a tiny cone.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Caffè Panna

Hallie Meyer’s ice cream parlor is modeled after the casual all-day cafes of Rome gelaterias, with flavors like coffee stracciatella, almond latte, mint junior, and buttered baguette. Flavors change weekly that start with Italian-imported cream.

77 Irving Pl, New York, NY 10003
Gelato flavors in a brown cup.
Gelato from Caffe Panna.
Caffe Panna

One Fifth

This restaurant on the ground floor of one of the Village’s most distinguished addresses, and former home of Mario Batali’s pizzeria Otto, has retained the informal front barroom of its predecessor, where one may sit at raised table or at the bar and enjoy two or three flavors of gelato per day in generous servings and elegantly presented. The current chef is Marc Forgione, and his pastry chef is Jami Callao.

1 5th Ave, New York, NY 10003
A scoop of beige and scoop of deep purple ice cream.
Hazelnut gelator and mixed berry sorbetto at One Fifth.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Cones

Anyone who has visited Buenos Aires knows that Argentine has its own distinct gelato flavors, and this type of particularly creamy product has been on display in Greenwich Village since 1998 at Cones. Though most of the flavors will be familiar — berry, dairy, nut, chocolate, and citrus — there are many South American flavors not to be found other places, such as corn, mate, sweet potato-brie, and dulce de leche.

272 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
Several tubs of colorful ice cream, including corn.
Many of the flavors at Cones are unusual.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Veniero's Pasticceria & Caffe

This historic East Village pasticceria and gelateria was founded in 1894 as a pool hall, and gradually grew into the institution it is today. In addition to all the usual flavors of gelato and sorbeto — which you may enjoy in the ornate dining room next to the pastry showroom — there are spumoni, tartufo, and other pre-formed ice cream novelties.

342 E 11th St, New York, NY 10003
Multihued wedges of ice cream in a reach in freezer.
Spumoni is one of Veniero’s specialties.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Superiority Burger

As at its smaller previous location, the new Superiority Burger offers two flavors of gelato or sorbetto per day, via Brooks Headley, who never lets your forget he was once pastry chef at Del Posto, and his current pastry chef, Darcy Spence. It is not uncommon to find fennel, coconut, labneh — or even more savory flavors.

119 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
Gelato at Superiority Burger
Gelato at Superiority Burger
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Sant Ambroeus

In 2021, Sant Ambroeus opened a coffee bar and gelateria in Soho with nearly 20 flavors and options like an affogato and pastries. Bestsellers are chocolate, vanilla, stracciatella, and pistachio. There’s also the Sant Ambroeus flavor, which tastes like a vanilla sponge cake with a hint of raspberry.

265 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012
Il Laboratorio del Gelato

In 2002 Jon Snyder opened Laboratorio as a small window on Orchard Street, but in a few years moved into the current gleaming facility, looking much like a laboratory, on Houston Street across from Katz’s. Dozens of flavors are available daily, many unusual like beet, cheddar cheese, and Thai chile chocolate.

188 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002
A hand holds an ice cream cone with orange and cream colored scoops.
Corn and pumpkin gelato at Laboratorio del Gelato.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Ferrara Bakery & Cafe

Open since 1892, Ferrara is a go-to when it comes to Little Italy pastries. While you’re here splitting a lobster tail, consider a scoop of salt and caramel or pistachio gelato. There’s also granita, which Ferrara touts as the family recipe.

195 Grand St, New York, NY 10013
Dolce Brooklyn - Artisanal Gelato & Ice Cream

Open since 2016, first in Red Hook, now in Cobble Hill, this gelato and macaron shop sells flavors like caramel, mint stracciatella, cookies & cream, latte, hazelnut, strawberry cheesecake, and ricotta honey.

204 Sackett St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Villabate Alba

This ancient Sicilian bakery in Bensonhurst is famous for its marzipan cakes, butter cookies, classic French and Neapolitan pastries, and gelatos and sorbettos. Flavors include zuppa inglese, biscotti, pistachio, and caramel, as well as vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

7001 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204
A sharp storefront with potted bushes and a giant ice cream cone out front.
Villabate Bakery in Bensonhurst.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Gelato at Superiority Burger
Related Maps