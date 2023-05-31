Share All sharing options for: Where to Get Gelato in New York

From serious chocolate and fior di latte to cookies and cream or salted caramel

There’s something about the silky richness and the colorful display cases that whet an appetite for gelato, the Italian cousin to ice cream that’s made its mark among New Yorkers.

Gelato is denser and has less fat than ice cream, which contributes to a more intense flavor and a smoother texture. But the contrast between ice cream and gelato is cultural as well: Fewer cookie dough-style flavors, more options like coffee, hazelnut, berry flavors, or pistachio. Here’s a handful of places to enjoy the simple pleasures of a scoop of gelato and gelato-inspired treats.