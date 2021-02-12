 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Brooklyn, February 2022

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Manhattan, February 2022

11 Places to Dine Out on a Monday in NYC

Tables and chairs are visible in a dining room decorated with many large green plants.
The plant-filled dining room at Popular.
Nikolas Koenig/Popular

12 Swoon-Worthy Spots to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in NYC

A guide to stunning dining rooms to book for the holiday

by Beth Landman Updated
View as Map
The plant-filled dining room at Popular.
| Nikolas Koenig/Popular
by Beth Landman Updated

Valentine’s Day, regardless of its reputation as an overly commercialized Hallmark holiday, is one of the busiest nights of the year for restaurants. Many couples looking to celebrate often seek out dimly lit, romantic restaurants. Others want new, buzzy spots or a chance to splurge at places where luxury ingredients like succulent lobster, creamy uni sashimi, or a sizzling sirloin make the night feel like an occasion. With a little bit of planning, there’s a table for any type of date, including at these 12 stunning spots.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. North Miznon

Copy Link
161 W 72nd St
New York, NY 10023
(929) 388-4999
(929) 388-4999
Visit Website

An Upper West Side sibling of HaSalon, this low-key spot from Israeli chef Eyal Shani is candlelit with rustic wooden tables. On Valentine’s Day, the restaurant has a $75 six-course menu for two that includes diamond turnips cooked in ricotta water and served with golden butter sauce; halibut in a paper envelope; and “a twosome of the best cuts of the cow.” A wine pairing is available for an additional $55 per person.

2. The Leopard at des Artistes

Copy Link
1 W 67th St
New York, NY 10023
(212) 787-8767
(212) 787-8767
Visit Website

Aim to snag a secluded table across from the bar in the back of this iconic space, known for its Howard Chandler Christy nymph murals and impeccable service. Dishes for two on the holiday menu include a dover sole and a braised veal breast with pork sausage and roasted potatoes. Each customer will be offered a glass of complimentary, natural falanghina spumante to kick off the evening.

A sunny dining room with a large green plant near the windows and murals on the walls.
Inside the Leopard at des Artistes.
The Leopard at des Artistes.

Also Featured in:

3. Sojourn

Copy Link
244 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
(212) 537-7745
(212) 537-7745
Visit Website

Peter Petti, an alum of Eleven Madison Park, is the surprisingly talented chef at the helm of this unobtrusive Upper East Side neighborhood haunt, where some corner tables are separated by wooden slats for extra privacy. Dishes on the $75 special menu include duck confit spring rolls; seared scallops with creamy polenta; and squid ink linguini with lobster arrabiata.

Also Featured in:

4. Aquavit

Copy Link
Read Review |
65 E 55th St
New York, NY 10022
(212) 307-7311
(212) 307-7311
Visit Website

Deep blue banquettes and chairs adorned with sheepskin throws are a glamorous backdrop for a romantic meal. A six-course tasting menu ($325 per person) includes king crab grilled with sunchoke puree, lime, buttermilk and pickled apples; and pepper-glazed duck with black currant. For those who prefer something a little more casual, a three-course meal for $165 is available at the bar. The restaurant is also offering a $155, two-person to-go kit for the holiday with pastries, cheese, pickles, and other sweet and savory snacks.

A dining room is filled with blue booths and tables with white tablecloths.
Inside Aquavit.
Signe Birck/Aquavit

Also Featured in:

5. CheLi

Copy Link
133-42 39th Ave STE 102
Queens, NY 11354
(917) 285-2555
(917) 285-2555
Visit Website

CheLi has been consistently wowing New Yorkers with its upscale, ambitious fare — and impressive antique decor — that references Shanghai and the surrounding region. Among the standouts are fragrant puer tea-soaked rice topped with sea urchin and sprinkled with sesame seeds; blue crab poached with Shaoxing wine; and pork belly braised with a mix of dark and light soy sauce. The team also runs an East Village outpost.

A dozen colorful dishes highlighting different menu items laid out on a light wooden table.
A spread of dishes from CheLi.
CheLi

Also Featured in:

6. Anything At All

Copy Link
22 N Loop Rd
New York, NY 10044
(929) 447-4717
(929) 447-4717
Visit Website

The vegan Valentine’s Day meal that chef Megan Brown concocted for her seasonal and sustainably-focused restaurant in the Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel should please the most discerning herbivores. Choices on her three-course feast ($95) include beet salad with vegan ricotta, candied limequat, radicchio and pistachio; and parsnip gnudi with pipian mole and crushed marcona almond. Before or after the meal, it’s worth heading for a drink at the Graduate’s bar, the Panorama Room, which has a view of three boroughs.

A light-filled dining room with floor to ceiling windows and blue-accented chairs.
Anything At All’s high-ceilinged dining room.
Steve Freihon/Graduate Hotel

Also Featured in:

7. Kyma

Copy Link
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10001
(212) 967-9700
(212) 967-9700
Visit Website

The amber glow that permeates the popular Greek restaurant’s new space across from Hudson Yards, along with its little nooks and booths for two, makes it a good option for the holiday. Crab cakes, langoustines, and a surf-and-turf combo of bone-in ribeye and tiger prawns are among the night’s specials, and a rope swing set against a wall of florals is an ideal spot to take commemorative photos.

A bar with white chairs in the foreground and a swing decorated with flowers positioned against a wall in the background.
The flower-draped swing at Kyma.
Kyma

Also Featured in:

8. Sona

Copy Link
36 E 20th St
New York, NY 10003
(212) 203-6460
(212) 203-6460
Visit Website

Plush booths and low lamp lighting adds to the glamorous ambiance at this modern Indian restaurant that’s a collaboration between chef Hari Nayak, David Rabin, Maneesh Goyal, and star actress Priyanka Chopra. Special dishes, available Saturday through Monday, include lobster malai curry with yogurt coconut sauce; and shiso leaf chaat with hot and sour chutneys. Save room for rasmalai ile flottante, which uses rose condensed milk, poached quince, and meringue.

A dining room with white tableclothed tables and chairs, yellow booths, and a low, backlit wall to the right.
Inside Sona.
Sona

Also Featured in:

9. Popular

Copy Link
215 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 273-9403
(212) 273-9403
Visit Website

New York in mid-February may feel like a frozen tundra, but diners can take a quick tropical vacation at Popular, where the lush dining room is filled with 250 plants. Diego Munoz, previously chef at acclaimed Astrid y Gaston in Lima, took the reins of the restaurant at Ian Schrager’s Lower East Side Public hotel, and devised a menu with Spanish, Morrish, African, Italian, Chinese, and Japanese influences. The four-course, $125 prix fixe menu includes salt-crusted black sea bass with rocoto and chive butter; and aji de gallina tortellini with potato foam, sage, and tomato.

Dimly lit wood tables and chairs surrounded by large green plants.
The lush indoor setting at Popular.
Nikolas Koenig/Popular

10. Jungsik

Copy Link
2 Harrison St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 219-0900
(212) 219-0900
Visit Website

For diners looking for high-end, subdued elegance, this intimate, Michelin-starred Tribeca spot with floor-to-ceiling windows is a good choice. Dishes on the 11-course, $350 Valentine tasting menu include steamed prawns finished over charcoal, and Alaskan black cod marinated in fermented soybean paste, and glazed with yuzu kosho.

A shallow bowl with a square cut of glazed cod set in the center.
Jungsik’s Alaskan black cod.
Jungsik

Also Featured in:

11. Estuary

Copy Link
159 Bridge Park Dr
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Visit Website

Sparkling downtown Manhattan skyline lights make quite an idyllic setting at this waterfront restaurant in Brooklyn Bridge Park, and to maximize the vibe, diners can choose to eat on one of the sofas by a cozy fireplace. The $95 Valentine’s menu includes a glass of champagne followed by black angus NY strip steaks with truffled lobster mash; and cioppino with quinoa-stuffed acorn squash.

A dining room decorated in dark wood with low-lit lamps hanging from the ceiling.
Estuary’s dining room.
Estuary

12. Bar Marseille

Copy Link
190 Beach 69th St
Queens, NY 11692
(718) 513-2474
(718) 513-2474
Visit Website

For those whose ideal romantic holiday involves surf and sand, a beachy Valentine’s meal is possible without leaving the city. The team behind Amali in Manhattan and Calissa in the Hamptons headed to the Rockaways to open this colorful bistro, inspired by the south of France, located just a block from the ocean. Apart from Valentine specials like lobster bisque with jalapeno lemongrass oil; and scoglio pasta chock full of shellfish; a la carte options like onion soup, steak frites, and roast chicken are classics for a cozy supper.

A white bar with beachy decorations and waterfront views visible in the background.
Inside Bar Marseille.
Bar Marseille

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. North Miznon

161 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023

An Upper West Side sibling of HaSalon, this low-key spot from Israeli chef Eyal Shani is candlelit with rustic wooden tables. On Valentine’s Day, the restaurant has a $75 six-course menu for two that includes diamond turnips cooked in ricotta water and served with golden butter sauce; halibut in a paper envelope; and “a twosome of the best cuts of the cow.” A wine pairing is available for an additional $55 per person.

161 W 72nd St
New York, NY 10023
(929) 388-4999
Visit Website

2. The Leopard at des Artistes

1 W 67th St, New York, NY 10023
A sunny dining room with a large green plant near the windows and murals on the walls.
Inside the Leopard at des Artistes.
The Leopard at des Artistes.

Aim to snag a secluded table across from the bar in the back of this iconic space, known for its Howard Chandler Christy nymph murals and impeccable service. Dishes for two on the holiday menu include a dover sole and a braised veal breast with pork sausage and roasted potatoes. Each customer will be offered a glass of complimentary, natural falanghina spumante to kick off the evening.

1 W 67th St
New York, NY 10023
(212) 787-8767
Visit Website

3. Sojourn

244 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075

Peter Petti, an alum of Eleven Madison Park, is the surprisingly talented chef at the helm of this unobtrusive Upper East Side neighborhood haunt, where some corner tables are separated by wooden slats for extra privacy. Dishes on the $75 special menu include duck confit spring rolls; seared scallops with creamy polenta; and squid ink linguini with lobster arrabiata.

244 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
(212) 537-7745
Visit Website

4. Aquavit

65 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022
Read Review |
A dining room is filled with blue booths and tables with white tablecloths.
Inside Aquavit.
Signe Birck/Aquavit

Deep blue banquettes and chairs adorned with sheepskin throws are a glamorous backdrop for a romantic meal. A six-course tasting menu ($325 per person) includes king crab grilled with sunchoke puree, lime, buttermilk and pickled apples; and pepper-glazed duck with black currant. For those who prefer something a little more casual, a three-course meal for $165 is available at the bar. The restaurant is also offering a $155, two-person to-go kit for the holiday with pastries, cheese, pickles, and other sweet and savory snacks.

65 E 55th St
New York, NY 10022
(212) 307-7311
Visit Website

5. CheLi

133-42 39th Ave STE 102, Queens, NY 11354
A dozen colorful dishes highlighting different menu items laid out on a light wooden table.
A spread of dishes from CheLi.
CheLi

CheLi has been consistently wowing New Yorkers with its upscale, ambitious fare — and impressive antique decor — that references Shanghai and the surrounding region. Among the standouts are fragrant puer tea-soaked rice topped with sea urchin and sprinkled with sesame seeds; blue crab poached with Shaoxing wine; and pork belly braised with a mix of dark and light soy sauce. The team also runs an East Village outpost.

133-42 39th Ave STE 102
Queens, NY 11354
(917) 285-2555
Visit Website

6. Anything At All

22 N Loop Rd, New York, NY 10044
A light-filled dining room with floor to ceiling windows and blue-accented chairs.
Anything At All’s high-ceilinged dining room.
Steve Freihon/Graduate Hotel

The vegan Valentine’s Day meal that chef Megan Brown concocted for her seasonal and sustainably-focused restaurant in the Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel should please the most discerning herbivores. Choices on her three-course feast ($95) include beet salad with vegan ricotta, candied limequat, radicchio and pistachio; and parsnip gnudi with pipian mole and crushed marcona almond. Before or after the meal, it’s worth heading for a drink at the Graduate’s bar, the Panorama Room, which has a view of three boroughs.

22 N Loop Rd
New York, NY 10044
(929) 447-4717
Visit Website

7. Kyma

445 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001
A bar with white chairs in the foreground and a swing decorated with flowers positioned against a wall in the background.
The flower-draped swing at Kyma.
Kyma

The amber glow that permeates the popular Greek restaurant’s new space across from Hudson Yards, along with its little nooks and booths for two, makes it a good option for the holiday. Crab cakes, langoustines, and a surf-and-turf combo of bone-in ribeye and tiger prawns are among the night’s specials, and a rope swing set against a wall of florals is an ideal spot to take commemorative photos.

445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10001
(212) 967-9700
Visit Website

8. Sona

36 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
A dining room with white tableclothed tables and chairs, yellow booths, and a low, backlit wall to the right.
Inside Sona.
Sona

Plush booths and low lamp lighting adds to the glamorous ambiance at this modern Indian restaurant that’s a collaboration between chef Hari Nayak, David Rabin, Maneesh Goyal, and star actress Priyanka Chopra. Special dishes, available Saturday through Monday, include lobster malai curry with yogurt coconut sauce; and shiso leaf chaat with hot and sour chutneys. Save room for rasmalai ile flottante, which uses rose condensed milk, poached quince, and meringue.

36 E 20th St
New York, NY 10003
(212) 203-6460
Visit Website

9. Popular

215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002
Dimly lit wood tables and chairs surrounded by large green plants.
The lush indoor setting at Popular.
Nikolas Koenig/Popular

New York in mid-February may feel like a frozen tundra, but diners can take a quick tropical vacation at Popular, where the lush dining room is filled with 250 plants. Diego Munoz, previously chef at acclaimed Astrid y Gaston in Lima, took the reins of the restaurant at Ian Schrager’s Lower East Side Public hotel, and devised a menu with Spanish, Morrish, African, Italian, Chinese, and Japanese influences. The four-course, $125 prix fixe menu includes salt-crusted black sea bass with rocoto and chive butter; and aji de gallina tortellini with potato foam, sage, and tomato.

215 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 273-9403
Visit Website

10. Jungsik

2 Harrison St, New York, NY 10013
A shallow bowl with a square cut of glazed cod set in the center.
Jungsik’s Alaskan black cod.
Jungsik

For diners looking for high-end, subdued elegance, this intimate, Michelin-starred Tribeca spot with floor-to-ceiling windows is a good choice. Dishes on the 11-course, $350 Valentine tasting menu include steamed prawns finished over charcoal, and Alaskan black cod marinated in fermented soybean paste, and glazed with yuzu kosho.

2 Harrison St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 219-0900
Visit Website

11. Estuary

159 Bridge Park Dr, Brooklyn, NY 11201
A dining room decorated in dark wood with low-lit lamps hanging from the ceiling.
Estuary’s dining room.
Estuary

Sparkling downtown Manhattan skyline lights make quite an idyllic setting at this waterfront restaurant in Brooklyn Bridge Park, and to maximize the vibe, diners can choose to eat on one of the sofas by a cozy fireplace. The $95 Valentine’s menu includes a glass of champagne followed by black angus NY strip steaks with truffled lobster mash; and cioppino with quinoa-stuffed acorn squash.

159 Bridge Park Dr
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Visit Website

12. Bar Marseille

190 Beach 69th St, Queens, NY 11692
A white bar with beachy decorations and waterfront views visible in the background.
Inside Bar Marseille.
Bar Marseille

For those whose ideal romantic holiday involves surf and sand, a beachy Valentine’s meal is possible without leaving the city. The team behind Amali in Manhattan and Calissa in the Hamptons headed to the Rockaways to open this colorful bistro, inspired by the south of France, located just a block from the ocean. Apart from Valentine specials like lobster bisque with jalapeno lemongrass oil; and scoglio pasta chock full of shellfish; a la carte options like onion soup, steak frites, and roast chicken are classics for a cozy supper.

190 Beach 69th St
Queens, NY 11692
(718) 513-2474
Visit Website

Related Maps