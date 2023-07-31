 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Essential New York City Coffee Shops

The Best Sandwich Shops in NYC Right Now

13 Desserts to Try in NYC

More in New York See more maps
A night photo of the GW bridge lit up.
Fort Lee is near the George Washington Bridge.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

12 Places to Try Near Fort Lee, New Jersey

A handful of Korean spots, a hot dog icon, and more

by Melissa McCart and Robert Sietsema
View as Map
Fort Lee is near the George Washington Bridge.
| Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
by Melissa McCart and Robert Sietsema

One can only imagine how sleepy the Jersey towns on the other side of the Hudson River were before the George Washington Bridge was opened in 1931. The bustling towns of Fort Lee, Edgewater, and Ridgewood continue to be bucolic bedroom communities, but now they are also centers of commerce and gastronomy. In fact, we’d put the Korean barbecue of Ft. Lee against any found in the five boroughs. These towns are well within the range of the splendid Jersey hot dog, too, especially the deep-fried style, and, as in deepest Brooklyn, many old-time Italian bakeries still linger, turning out lobster tails and freshly filled cannoli.

Here are a handful of places to try in or near Fort Lee.

Read More

Cho Dang House

Copy Link

A utilitarian restaurant in a strip mall offers warm service and an extensive menu with dishes that mostly highlight tofu that’s made in-house, whether it’s soft, firm, or extra firm. In addition to tofu-based dishes, check out the bibimbap, pancakes, and japchae.

2151 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 402-9266
(201) 402-9266
Spongy tofu in pastel colors.
Tri-color tofu at Cho Dang House.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

Copy Link

Let’s face it: The sushi at Kura is only of middlin’ quality, but the place sure is fun. The storefront in a strip mall north of the GW Bridge is based on a snaking conveyor belt that brings plates of reasonably priced sushi your way. Note that larger dishes, some not involving fish, can be ordered from the attendants. Seating is along the conveyor belt, but for larger parties there are tables in the back. Be prepared to wait in line.

2151 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(973) 939-6756
(973) 939-6756
Two fingers of sushi with narrow gleaming spears of raw fish on top.
An individual serving of sushi at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Tsujita NJ Artisan Noodles

Copy Link

Founded in 2003 in Tokyo, tsukemen (dip ramen) restaurant Tsujita opened its first location in Los Angeles in 2011 — and was known for its long waits. Now open in Fort Lee, where it serves takoyaki and kaarage in addition to ramen.

2034 Lemoine Ave Suite #5B, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 429-2475
(201) 429-2475

Myung Dong Noodle House

Copy Link

There’s often a wait at this family crowd-pleaser where they make their own noodles, but the menu goes well beyond them. Consider a pajeon, the o’jang dong naengmyun with marinated beef ($19.95), the signature kalguksu noodles, or grilled bulgogi.

2013 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 592-6900
(201) 592-6900
White noodles above a gray broth with ground beef.
Kalguksu at Myung Dong.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

The Meat Bros - Korean BBQ

Copy Link

If sheer quantity is your thing as far as Korean barbecue goes, the audaciously named Meat Bros is your place. The vast dining room encompasses dozens of hood, grill, and table set-ups, definitely not for claustrophobes. Meats are checked off on a form from a list of 25 (examples: miso marinated pork collar, teriyaki chicken, spicy small octopus), and you can request more when you’ve finished your original allotment. Banchan and side dishes are included in one fixed price.

176 Main St Building A, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1326
(201) 944-1326
A rooms filled with tables with vents hanging down over each table.
One of Meat Bros’ sprawling dining rooms.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Kooksoo

Copy Link

Korean fast-casual Kooksoo is named for feast noodles, offering a menu of beef kooksoo and jjamppong soups with seafood, chicken, or beef; fried dumplings; and bulgogi. The newest spot in Fort Lee follows locations in Texas.

1638 Schlosser St D-2, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 482-4472
(201) 482-4472

Also featured in:

Dong Bang Grill

Copy Link

For a packed and lively barbecue experience with ample parking and a koi pond at the door, there’s Dong Bang Grill, a vast restaurant with roomy tables and cushy seating. Whether it’s beef, chicken, shrimp, or pork, an order is grilled tableside, and served with a compelling selection of banchan. Don’t miss the galbi, whether you like it marinated or not.

1616 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 242-4485
(201) 242-4485

Hiram's

Copy Link

Hiram’s is one of New Jersey’s most distinguished purveyors of deep-fried hot dogs, in a setting half roadhouse, half frankfurter counter. Sports fans sit on one side nursing their beers and downing wieners, while customers dash in for carryout dogs on the other side, eaten in cars idling in the side parking lot. The franks come with cheese sauce and a chili-like meat sauce, and the same toppings can grace your fries, as well.

1345 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 592-9602
(201) 592-9602
Two hot dogs and one paper boat of cheese drenched fries.
Hot doga at Hiram’s are deep fried.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Rispoli Pastry Shop & Cafe

Copy Link

Rispoli was established in 1937 among the rolling hills of Ridgewood, now a gleaming pastry shop that turns out Neapolitan and Sicilian pastries, and row upon row of butter cookies and biscotti that demand to be dipped in a glass of fortified wine. Sfogliatelle (sometimes called lobster tails) are filled with sweetened ricotta, and so are pasticciotti — little pies once made only for religious festivals, now available every day of the year.

824 Broad Ave, Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 943-6002
(201) 943-6002
Ricotta filled pies dusted with powdered sugar.
A box of classic Neapolitan pastries from Rispoli.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Los Compadres

Copy Link

Los Compadres is a very small — but elaborately decorated — Mexican restaurant in Ft. Lee. While the regular menu is straight-ahead Pueblan fare, a list of 10 or so specials every day offers less common dishes, including on a recent visit, gorditas stuffed with beans and chorizo, barbecued chicken with guava sauce in a burrito, and a soup of fava beans and cactus.

1224 Anderson Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 886-1367
(201) 886-1367
A wall mural showing agricultural workers, fields, and mountains.
One of the wall size murals at Los Compadres.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Wooga

Copy Link

With terrific banchan like pickled ramps, two kinds of kimchi, and white taro root, Wooga is a no-frills modern Korean barbecue spot with multiple beef often with a few flourishes, like, for example, rosemary atop raw meats and artful presentations before the server prepares a meal. The sauces are unusual, too, as is the giant blue toad mascot sitting near the door on a counter.

1296 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 969-1080
(201) 969-1080
Korean barbecue at Wooga, with a grill in the center of the table.
An assortment of beef for barbecuing.
Melissa McCart/Eater NY

Mitsuwa Marketplace - New Jersey

Copy Link

Mitsuwa is a giant Japanese shopping complex on the western shore of the Hudson River, with ample parking. There are standalone stores along a strip mall on one side, and a giant grocery store inside the main building, where you can browse Japanese groceries and those American groceries dear to Japanese. But the best feature is a food court with a dozen stalls selling everything from street food, to sushi, to fried chicken, to dessert items, with a particular specialty in the luncheon style over-rice dishes called donburi.

595 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020
(201) 941-9113
(201) 941-9113
A glass case filled with mock ups of over a dozen full plate dishes as a guy looks on.
Some of your full meal choices at Mitsuwa’s food court.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Cho Dang House

2151 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

A utilitarian restaurant in a strip mall offers warm service and an extensive menu with dishes that mostly highlight tofu that’s made in-house, whether it’s soft, firm, or extra firm. In addition to tofu-based dishes, check out the bibimbap, pancakes, and japchae.

2151 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 402-9266
(201) 402-9266
Spongy tofu in pastel colors.
Tri-color tofu at Cho Dang House.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

2151 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Let’s face it: The sushi at Kura is only of middlin’ quality, but the place sure is fun. The storefront in a strip mall north of the GW Bridge is based on a snaking conveyor belt that brings plates of reasonably priced sushi your way. Note that larger dishes, some not involving fish, can be ordered from the attendants. Seating is along the conveyor belt, but for larger parties there are tables in the back. Be prepared to wait in line.

2151 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(973) 939-6756
(973) 939-6756
Two fingers of sushi with narrow gleaming spears of raw fish on top.
An individual serving of sushi at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Tsujita NJ Artisan Noodles

2034 Lemoine Ave Suite #5B, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Founded in 2003 in Tokyo, tsukemen (dip ramen) restaurant Tsujita opened its first location in Los Angeles in 2011 — and was known for its long waits. Now open in Fort Lee, where it serves takoyaki and kaarage in addition to ramen.

2034 Lemoine Ave Suite #5B, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 429-2475
(201) 429-2475

Myung Dong Noodle House

2013 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

There’s often a wait at this family crowd-pleaser where they make their own noodles, but the menu goes well beyond them. Consider a pajeon, the o’jang dong naengmyun with marinated beef ($19.95), the signature kalguksu noodles, or grilled bulgogi.

2013 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 592-6900
(201) 592-6900
White noodles above a gray broth with ground beef.
Kalguksu at Myung Dong.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The Meat Bros - Korean BBQ

176 Main St Building A, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

If sheer quantity is your thing as far as Korean barbecue goes, the audaciously named Meat Bros is your place. The vast dining room encompasses dozens of hood, grill, and table set-ups, definitely not for claustrophobes. Meats are checked off on a form from a list of 25 (examples: miso marinated pork collar, teriyaki chicken, spicy small octopus), and you can request more when you’ve finished your original allotment. Banchan and side dishes are included in one fixed price.

176 Main St Building A, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1326
(201) 944-1326
A rooms filled with tables with vents hanging down over each table.
One of Meat Bros’ sprawling dining rooms.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Kooksoo

1638 Schlosser St D-2, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Korean fast-casual Kooksoo is named for feast noodles, offering a menu of beef kooksoo and jjamppong soups with seafood, chicken, or beef; fried dumplings; and bulgogi. The newest spot in Fort Lee follows locations in Texas.

1638 Schlosser St D-2, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 482-4472
(201) 482-4472

Dong Bang Grill

1616 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

For a packed and lively barbecue experience with ample parking and a koi pond at the door, there’s Dong Bang Grill, a vast restaurant with roomy tables and cushy seating. Whether it’s beef, chicken, shrimp, or pork, an order is grilled tableside, and served with a compelling selection of banchan. Don’t miss the galbi, whether you like it marinated or not.

1616 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 242-4485
(201) 242-4485

Hiram's

1345 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Hiram’s is one of New Jersey’s most distinguished purveyors of deep-fried hot dogs, in a setting half roadhouse, half frankfurter counter. Sports fans sit on one side nursing their beers and downing wieners, while customers dash in for carryout dogs on the other side, eaten in cars idling in the side parking lot. The franks come with cheese sauce and a chili-like meat sauce, and the same toppings can grace your fries, as well.

1345 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 592-9602
(201) 592-9602
Two hot dogs and one paper boat of cheese drenched fries.
Hot doga at Hiram’s are deep fried.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Rispoli Pastry Shop & Cafe

824 Broad Ave, Ridgefield, NJ 07657

Rispoli was established in 1937 among the rolling hills of Ridgewood, now a gleaming pastry shop that turns out Neapolitan and Sicilian pastries, and row upon row of butter cookies and biscotti that demand to be dipped in a glass of fortified wine. Sfogliatelle (sometimes called lobster tails) are filled with sweetened ricotta, and so are pasticciotti — little pies once made only for religious festivals, now available every day of the year.

824 Broad Ave, Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 943-6002
(201) 943-6002
Ricotta filled pies dusted with powdered sugar.
A box of classic Neapolitan pastries from Rispoli.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Los Compadres

1224 Anderson Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Los Compadres is a very small — but elaborately decorated — Mexican restaurant in Ft. Lee. While the regular menu is straight-ahead Pueblan fare, a list of 10 or so specials every day offers less common dishes, including on a recent visit, gorditas stuffed with beans and chorizo, barbecued chicken with guava sauce in a burrito, and a soup of fava beans and cactus.

1224 Anderson Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 886-1367
(201) 886-1367
A wall mural showing agricultural workers, fields, and mountains.
One of the wall size murals at Los Compadres.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Wooga

1296 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

With terrific banchan like pickled ramps, two kinds of kimchi, and white taro root, Wooga is a no-frills modern Korean barbecue spot with multiple beef often with a few flourishes, like, for example, rosemary atop raw meats and artful presentations before the server prepares a meal. The sauces are unusual, too, as is the giant blue toad mascot sitting near the door on a counter.

1296 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 969-1080
(201) 969-1080
Korean barbecue at Wooga, with a grill in the center of the table.
An assortment of beef for barbecuing.
Melissa McCart/Eater NY

Mitsuwa Marketplace - New Jersey

595 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020

Mitsuwa is a giant Japanese shopping complex on the western shore of the Hudson River, with ample parking. There are standalone stores along a strip mall on one side, and a giant grocery store inside the main building, where you can browse Japanese groceries and those American groceries dear to Japanese. But the best feature is a food court with a dozen stalls selling everything from street food, to sushi, to fried chicken, to dessert items, with a particular specialty in the luncheon style over-rice dishes called donburi.

595 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020
(201) 941-9113
(201) 941-9113
A glass case filled with mock ups of over a dozen full plate dishes as a guy looks on.
Some of your full meal choices at Mitsuwa’s food court.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps