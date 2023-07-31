12 Places to Try Near Fort Lee, New Jersey

One can only imagine how sleepy the Jersey towns on the other side of the Hudson River were before the George Washington Bridge was opened in 1931. The bustling towns of Fort Lee, Edgewater, and Ridgewood continue to be bucolic bedroom communities, but now they are also centers of commerce and gastronomy. In fact, we’d put the Korean barbecue of Ft. Lee against any found in the five boroughs. These towns are well within the range of the splendid Jersey hot dog, too, especially the deep-fried style, and, as in deepest Brooklyn, many old-time Italian bakeries still linger, turning out lobster tails and freshly filled cannoli.

Here are a handful of places to try in or near Fort Lee.