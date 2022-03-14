A Guide to Westchester County’s Top Restaurants

Located between New York City and the upper Hudson Valley, Westchester is often overshadowed by its neighbors, particularly when it comes to dining. But the old stereotypes about the county’s restaurant scene — that it’s all white-tablecloth Italian restaurants, pizza joints, and delis — started changing years ago as trends spread north from the hottest NYC restaurants and chefs found a new audience appreciating their creativity.

Fine-dining restaurants helmed by big-name New York City chefs — Dale Talde’s Goosefeather and Jean-George Vongerichten’s The Inn at Pound Ridge to name a few — inhabit restored historic buildings. Menus take advantage of the region’s agricultural bounty. Chefs and restaurateurs embrace their heritage, serving regional Chinese cuisine, farm-driven Mexican cooking, and the fragrant flavors of India. And multi-generational families continue the traditions of their decades-old family businesses. Of course, there’s still great pizza, but the 15 restaurants below also represent how far the county’s dining scene has come and set the stage for its continued evolution.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.