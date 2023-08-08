 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sandwich Academic
In 1971, Rutgers sociology professor Howard Robboy conducted a study of hero sandwiches around the campus, known more popularly as subs.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Where to Eat Around Rutgers

Bolis, subs, great Mexican, and destination-worthy hot dogs

by Robert Sietsema
In 1971, Rutgers sociology professor Howard Robboy conducted a study of hero sandwiches around the campus, known more popularly as subs.
| Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
by Robert Sietsema

Chartered in 1766, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is the 18th oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. It accepts 61 percent of those that apply, and the current enrollment is around 50,000. In many ways, New Brunswick is the state’s quintessential college town, with a distinct downtown and outlying neighborhoods spreading westward, but still dominated by the university, which sits on a bluff overlooking the Raritan River.

In the last century Rutgers was famous for its food trucks that parked near the campus, which sold giant sandwiches stuffed with meat and french fries late into the night (those have since disappeared, though vestiges remain); and “bolis,” cylinders of pizza dough filled with Italian American ingredients. In more modern times, the city has developed one of the most formidable collections of Oaxacan restaurants in the country.

R U Hungry

This jazzy place has a pictorial history of the famous “grease trucks” that occupied a campus parking lot for 20 years until banished by the university to make way for new construction. Now this storefront is one of the few vestiges remaining, serving dozens of the hero sandwiches known as subs, piled with an inordinate quantity of fillings that include meat, cheese, lettuce and onions, french fries, and copious amounts of dressing.

95 Hamilton St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 246-2177
(732) 246-2177
A giant hero filled with french fries and burger patties
First of all grease truck subs — the fat cat with two hamburger patties.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Olde Queens Tavern

Open since 1933 in a three-story, rambling white frame house west of the campus, Olde Queens Tavern is a classic campus watering hole. It features special events, along with cheap drink specials, poker tournaments, ugly sweater contests, and live DJs. The premises was renovated in 2017, and is open till 2 a.m. every night. Where does the name come from? When it was founded, Rutgers was called Queens College.

108 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 846-4006
(732) 846-4006
A three story frame house with a neon sign.
The Olde Queens Tavern, near the Rutgers campus.
Google maps

Thomas Sweet Ice Cream

Thomas Sweet Ice Cream is a New Jersey-based mini-chain founded in Princeton in 1979. It offers 30 flavors that tend to be on the creamy side, including faddish ones like birthday bash (containing cake), vanilla Heath Bar crunch, banana pudding, and kiwi strawberry soft serve. Then there are ice cream sandwiches, shakes, cakes, pies, smoothies, and sundaes, the latter with all sorts of syrups, fresh berries, and candy toppings.

55 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-3855
(732) 828-3855
A sundae in a white cup with whipped cream and a cherry.
A “huge sundae” from Thomas Sweet Ice Cream.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Stuff Yer Face

Ensconced in a rambling frame house where diners can sit in any one of a series of small rooms, Stuff Yer Face was founded in 1977 and has fed generations of Rutgers students. This is real college hang, bursting with character and history. Its specialty is the stromboli, or “boli” for short: a Sicilian specialty made by wrapping pizza dough around a collection of Italian and Italian American cold cuts and cheeses. Tomato sauce on the side is optional for dipping, and craft beers on tap are another highlight.

49 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 247-1727
(732) 247-1727
Two pastry tubes filled with cheese and meat.
The first stromboli dates to 1977 and contains mozzarella, peppers, salami, and capicola.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mamoun's Falafel

Mamoun’s Falafel has popularized the falafel sandwich on several campuses in New York and New Jersey since 1971, and also serves as a haven for vegetarians and those who like to eat quasi-healthy, for a meal or two at least. The Middle Eastern menu is bare bones, but is vegetable heavy, wholesome, and the perfect thing to take on a picnic or for a quick bite in the way to class. The Rutgers branch is the chain’s most luxurious looking.

58 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 640-0794
(732) 640-0794
A brick storefront with a sweeping exterior stairway in the Spanish style.
The New Brunswick Mamoun’s may be the chain’s cutest location.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The Frog & The Peach

The Frog & The Peach is New Brunswick’s farm-to-table bistro, founded in 1983 by Rutgers grads Jim Black and Betsy Alger, owned since 2012 by chef Bruce Lefebvre. It offers lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch, with prix fixe menus of several courses. Special events are the order of the day, including an annual peach tasting.

29 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 846-3216
(732) 846-3216
Sliced and garnished peach slices.
A dish from the annual peach tasting.
The Frog & The Peach

Destination Dogs

DD is one of the East Coast’s best hot dog purveyors — though the place doubles as a bar popular with downtown workers as well as students. One hot dog can be an entire meal, so each one on its distinctive toasted bun is liberally topped with as many as a half dozen ingredients. A roster of 100 or so toppings allow you to fully customize your frank, but there are also preset combinations named after cities all over the world, most combos invented, but some authentic recreations like the Chicago dog.

101 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 993-1016
(732) 993-1016
A hot dot in a toasted bun with peppers, tomatoes, celery salt, etc.
The Chicago-style weenie at Destination Dogs.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Filippo's Famous Pizza

This downtown pizzeria has been around since 1972, and is a local favorite for its surreally large, thin-crust slices with plainish sauce and the usual amount of cheese. The slices need to be folded to be eaten, New-York style, which means the crust is a bit floppy. An unusually large range of toppings is available, including ground beef, anchovies, and fresh tomatoes. Also recommended are the white slices, the cheesesteaks, and, somewhat unexpectedly, the jalapeno calzones.

336 George St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 846-9060
(732) 846-9060
A brown braided turnover sprinkled with parsley.
Calzone at Filippo’s Famous Pizza.
Filippo’s Famous Pizza

Punto y Coma Mexican Restaurant

Punto y Coma (“period and comma”) is a playful Oaxacan restaurant typical of the kind that have appeared in New Brunswick over the last two decades. It is located in a white frame house, with dining rooms upstairs and down. The menu includes Oaxacan tamales wrapped in banana leaves, and picaditas — like ridged sopes willed with black beans and cheese.

179 French St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 565-9857
(732) 565-9857
A cylinder of masa in a dark green shiny leaf.
Tamales at Punto y Coma come wrapped in banana leaves.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Costa Chica Mexican Restaurant & Pizzeria

The “pizzeria” part in the name refers to the Oaxacan tlayuda, which is a crisp masa platform topped with an assortment that often includes black beans, avocado, crema, chorizo, and jalapenos — a quintessential street food in the capital of the state. This wonderful diner with murals and street views of the neighborhood offers a full Mexican menu.

314 Handy St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-2255
(732) 545-2255
Mixed meat tlayuda
A tlayuda at Costa Chica.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps