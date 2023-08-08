Where to Eat Around Rutgers

Chartered in 1766, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is the 18th oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. It accepts 61 percent of those that apply, and the current enrollment is around 50,000. In many ways, New Brunswick is the state’s quintessential college town, with a distinct downtown and outlying neighborhoods spreading westward, but still dominated by the university, which sits on a bluff overlooking the Raritan River.

In the last century Rutgers was famous for its food trucks that parked near the campus, which sold giant sandwiches stuffed with meat and french fries late into the night (those have since disappeared, though vestiges remain); and “bolis,” cylinders of pizza dough filled with Italian American ingredients. In more modern times, the city has developed one of the most formidable collections of Oaxacan restaurants in the country.