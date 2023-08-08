 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A giant arch with a piano player in front.
Designed by Stanford White, the Washington Square Arch is the centerpiece of the NYU campus.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Where to Eat Around NYU

Ten restaurants — from budget to special occasion

by Robert Sietsema
Designed by Stanford White, the Washington Square Arch is the centerpiece of the NYU campus.
| Robert Sietsema/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema

New York University is among the city’s most distinguished institutions of higher learning, with around 60,000 students and an acceptance rate that hovers around 15 percent. It was chartered in 1831, and moved to its present location surrounding Greenwich Village’s Washington Square in 1833. Its location is unique and essential to its appeal: There is no well-defined campus with grassy malls and stately buildings, rather the academic assets are integrated with the great city itself, and students become citizens of the city.

That fact also makes it one of the best campuses for food in the country — students typically eschew meal tickets in favor of eating at restaurants in the vicinity. Here are 10 favorites within striking distance of the NYU campus.

Pane Pasta

Step inside this narrow storefront that feels like Palermo, Sicily: You’ll be regaled with the display of lushly topped focaccia fit for a quick lunch, small sandwiches on oblong rolls, custard-bearing pastries, and other baked goods. For breakfast, there are rice balls, cannoli, croissants, and the jelly doughnuts known as bomboloni.

58 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011
Three boxes full of pastries.
Pastries form Pane Pasta.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

John's of Bleecker Street

Nearly a century old, John’s of Bleecker Street is one of the city’s last remaining coal-oven pizzerias, cooking pies at a fearsome 900 degrees. The result is a crisp crust topped with simple tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella — pies that have been delighting NYU students for generations. Sit at one of the wooden booths inside and carve your name thereon, and no one will complain.

278 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
A pizza with sausage and black olives and red sauce
A coal oven pizza from John’s is quintessential student fare.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Pelicana Chicken

Pelicana is a well-regarded Korean fried chicken chain, with a branch on 8th Street clearly aimed at NYU students. It specializes in drumsticks and wings, though whole chickens are also available, in a variety of heat levels and sauces. The outer coating is sweet and crackly, and a number of other dishes are highlighted, including onion rings, fried mac and cheese on skewers, and kimchi-strewn fries.

52 E 8th St, New York, NY 10003
Assorted Pelicana fried chicken sits on a paper-lined metal tray
Fried chicken from Pelicana can be eaten on the premises or carried home to the dorm.
James Park/Eater NY

Mamoun's

Mamoun’s, a New Haven import that appeared in this location in 1971, helped introduce the city to falafel, which became an immediate hit. NYU students still drop in at all hours (open till 2 a.m.) for a falafel sandwich in a pita bread — a meal that can be eaten on the run. Plenty of other vegetarian and non-vegetarian Middle Eastern fare available.

119 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
The exterior of Mamoun’s Macdougal Street shop, with a brown-and-white striped awning.
The venerable (since 1971) Mamoun’s Falafel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Pommes Frites

If you think making a whole meal of french fries isn’t a possibility, you clearly aren’t a student anymore. Pommes Frites is a fixture of food-intensive MacDougal Street. The fries are twice-cooked, Belgian style, and offer a bewildering catalog of sauces, some with an extra charge.

128 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
French fries with mayo, ketchup, and onions seen from above.
A cone of fries with the famous war sauce of ketchup, mayo, and raw onions.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Monte's Trattoria

An obvious question often asked by NYU students is “Where do I get my parents to take me and my friends when they’re in town?” Monte’s is a good choice, a legacy Italian restaurant with lush, tomato-sauced food, founded in 1918. The dining room is comfortable and convivial, and puts you in mind of the century-old Italian roots of the neighborhood.

97 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
A blue and red neon sign with the name of the restaurants.
Monte’s iconic neon sign hovers over MacDougal Street.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Electric Burrito

Electric Burrito specializes in California-style burritos served in breakfast and lunch permutations and big as baseball bats. And nearby Tompkins Square is a great place to enjoy them.

81 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003
Two hands extend two halves of a California burrito, stuffed with fries, carne asada, rice, and pico de gallo
Some burritos come with french fries inside.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Lure Fishbar

Lure Fishbar is another of those fancy places budget-minded students are unlikely to visit on their own — but if, say, a rich uncle or aunt is footing the bill, it could prove to be the perfect place. In high-rolling Soho just south of the campus, the kitchen gathers fish and other seafood of pristine freshness and whips up all sorts of things, most of them simple. Early evenings and for brunch on weekends the handsome dining room fills up with families, including those of NYU attendees.

142 Mercer St, New York, NY 10012
A man in a white chef’s coat stands in a kitchen, seasoning a fish in a frying pan.
Chef Preston Clark at Lure Fishbar.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

Vanessa's Dumpling House

Chinatown is a perpetual destination for NYU students, either via the subway or a not-far walk. They find the food inexpensive and delicious, and few places are as popular as Vanessa’s, a dumpling house with seating and self-service founded in 1999. Order at the counter and wait for your order to be called. The specialty is pot-stickers, fried with a cornucopia of meat and vegetable stuffings.

118A Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002
An order counter at the left, and line of tables at the right.
The interior of Vanessa’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Pho Grand

In the decades following the War in Vietnam, Chinatown developed an impressive collection of Vietnamese restaurants, of which Pho Grand was one of the first, serving as an anchor of the burgeoning neighborhood as it expanded northward and eastward. As the name suggests, the menu focuses on the beef-and-rice-noodles soup in the Saigon style, but the bill of fare also fills with over-rice dishes, curries presented with a baguette, spring rolls and summer rolls, and banh mi sandwiches.

277C Grand St, New York, NY 10002
A bowl of pho with sliced raw steak floating on top.
A bowl of Vietnamese pho, Saigon style.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps