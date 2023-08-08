Where to Eat Around City College

One of the city’s most diverse and egalitarian colleges around, the City College of New York —established as “rhe Free Academy” in 1847 — has an array of distinguished alums, with those who discovered the polio vaccine, helped build the Internet, and designed the Panama Canal among them. Situated in West Harlem, its neighborhood offers a ton of great places to snack, sit-down, or grab a few drinks. Read on for some favorites.