Shepard Hall at the City College of New York.
Shepard Hall at the City College of New York.
Getty Images

Where to Eat Around City College

Soul food, oysters, bistro fare, and cocktails close to campus

by Kayla Stewart and Eater Staff
Shepard Hall at the City College of New York.
| Getty Images
by Kayla Stewart and Eater Staff

One of the city’s most diverse and egalitarian colleges around, the City College of New York —established as “rhe Free Academy” in 1847 — has an array of distinguished alums, with those who discovered the polio vaccine, helped build the Internet, and designed the Panama Canal among them. Situated in West Harlem, its neighborhood offers a ton of great places to snack, sit-down, or grab a few drinks. Read on for some favorites.

Tsion Cafe

Owners Beejhy Barhany and Padmore John have long sought opportunities to express their Ethiopian-Jewish identity. Inspired by influences from Ethiopia and Israel, at Tsion, Ethiopian Jews dietary requirements are prioritized, and the couple regularly hosts events that highlight the diaspora’s culinary expressions through Judaism. Of course, everyone is welcome at the cafe, where dishes like chicken sambusa, lentil and shiro injera rolls, and painstakingly spiced doro tibs with jollof rice satiate new and returning customers.

763 St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10031
(212) 234-2070
(212) 234-2070

ROKC

Each quadrant of the ROKC name — ramen, oysters, kitchen, and cocktails — is worth exploring. The West Harlem restaurant carries an extensive cocktail menu of over 40 drinks, many of which come in novel containers like tea saucers, light bulbs, and Día de los Muertos skulls.

3452 Broadway, New York, NY 10031
(332) 217-8755
(332) 217-8755
The hidden entry to ROKC
The hidden entry to ROKC.
ROKC

Charles Pan-Fried Chicken

Charles Gabriel first started selling his crispy, golden fried chicken on the sidewalks of Amsterdam Avenue before running a food truck and then a small storefront. An Upper West Side location debuted earlier this year, but Gabriel returned to his neighborhood, where he’s still firing up cast-iron skillets for his terrific namesake dish and an expanded menu that includes pulled pork and sides.

340 W 145th St, New York, NY 10039
(646) 569-9936
(646) 569-9936
Melanie Landman/Eater NY

The Edge Harlem

Owned and operated by sisters Juliet and Justine Masters, the Edge reflects British, Jamaican, and New York influences. Inside, you’ll hear lots of jazz, followed by a range of music from across the Black diaspora. Food includes coconut fish burger and codfish fritters served with jerk lime dip are a few of many dishes emblematic of the restaurant’s Caribbean influence, and the vegetarian-friendly black bean veggie burger continues to be a local favorite.

101 Edgecombe Ave, New York, NY 10030
(212) 939-9688
(212) 939-9688
A chef and server at the Edge in Harlem.
The Edge Harlem.
Jean Schwarzwalder/Eater NY

Ponty Bistro

With its selection of French food with an African flair, Ponty Bistro is a tribute to Harlem’s West African influence. Open for breakfast through dinner, dishes vary from luncheonette fare (omelets and burgers) to those with more global influence (Sengalese fish or chicken yassa and lamb merguez couscous). The bright interior — with sun streaming through the floor-to-ceiling windows onto marble-top tables — is especially inviting.

2375 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10030
(212) 234-6475
(212) 234-6475
Outside Ponty Bistro, a grey building with a table and chairs out front.
The exterior of Ponty Bistro.
Ponty Bistro

Manhattanville Market

Critic Robert Sietsema reviewed the food options inside the Renzo Piano-designed Jerome L. Greene Science Center at Columbia University and found some gems. The usual coffee and salad options are available here, but it’s the tapas bar Oliva from chef Franklin Becker that was a surprise find with its menu of small plates, including standouts like the grilled shrimp served with salsa verde.

3229 Broadway, New York, NY 10027
(917) 522-0391
(917) 522-0391
Inside a food hall in Harlem.
The inside of Manhattanville Market.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Copy Link

Atlanta vegan burger sensation Slutty Vegan from Pinky Cole has opened its first Manhattan location following its New York debut in Ft. Greene, with a menu of plant-based sandwiches with on-theme names (for example, Fussy Hussy with  pickle, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato) and sides of fries.

300 W 135th St, New York, NY 10030
(917) 905-9091
(917) 905-9091
A hand clutches a vegan burger dripping with grease, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and meatless bacon.
A vegan burger with cheese, tomato, and meatless bacon.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant

What once was an apartment catering business is now one of the most respected Ethiopian restaurants in Harlem. The veggie combo and meat sampler give diners an opportunity to try various stews and vegetable-laden sides, while appetizers and dishes like beef awaze tibs and doro wat are traditional staples.

268 W 135th St, New York, NY 10030
(212) 281-2673
(212) 281-2673

Harlem Hops

Harlem Hops made a name in the neighborhood for its large selection of craft beer accompanied by spicy meat pies, but it’s also embraced by the neighborhood for its non-profit called Harlem Hopes, which raises money to give college scholarships to Harlem natives.

2268 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10030
(646) 998-3444
(646) 998-3444

Sugar Monk

Inspired by Italy, Spain, and France, cocktail bar Sugar Monk features an array of cocktails and Monday night jazz. Drinks are a few bucks cheaper “Before Nightfall” with drinks from $8 to $16, which includes a selection of beer and wine; gin-based highballs, vermouth, and Italian apertivi.

2292 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10027
(917) 409-0028
(917) 409-0028
A gin drink in a highball glass.
White pine botanical highball from Sugar Monk.
Sugar Monk

Sylvia's

Sylvia’s, open since 1962, is a Harlem tradition. Celebrities, politicians, and even monarchs have visited the establishment to sample the iconic Southern soul food. Fried catfish, barbecue baby back ribs, and corn bread are standouts. The 60-year-old restaurant recently announced it’s now open seven days a week, including a Sunday gospel brunch.

328 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027
(212) 996-0660
(212) 996-0660
Inside the dining room of Sylvia’s.
The interior of Sylvia’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

