Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in NYC

There are still options available for New Year’s Eve as you envision it, from the swankiest of soirees to the chill neighborhood hangout. These twelve picks include mulled wine at an outdoor beer garden, a pizza happy hour, a big fete at a fancy food hall, a dressed-up homage to a beloved restaurant, and a family-friendly fried chicken feast.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

