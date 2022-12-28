 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2023 in giant numbers in Times Square.
The upcoming year in Times Square.
WireImage

Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in NYC

12 last-minute picks, from casual a la carte to swanky affairs

by Melissa McCart
The upcoming year in Times Square.
| WireImage
by Melissa McCart

There are still options available for New Year’s Eve as you envision it, from the swankiest of soirees to the chill neighborhood hangout. These twelve picks include mulled wine at an outdoor beer garden, a pizza happy hour, a big fete at a fancy food hall, a dressed-up homage to a beloved restaurant, and a family-friendly fried chicken feast.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Iris

Chef John Fraser and Timothy Beltran focus on food of the Aegean at Iris, with an option for an early four-course seating from 5:30 to 7 p.m. that includes Champagne on arrival for $175, with an optional wine pairing of $96. The second seating starts at 8:30 p.m. and is $280 for five courses, with an optional wine pairing of $118. Dishes include caviar, octopus, salads, quail kebabs, spanikopita, scallops, and ribeye among them. Reservations only.

1740 Broadway, New York, NY 10019
(212) 970-1740
(212) 970-1740

Rainhas Churrascaria

It’s a dressed-up affair with a DJ and prizes at this Corona-based steakhouse offering meats, salad bar, dessert, and Champagne for $130, $65 per child. A cash bar is also available. Call the restaurant for reservations.

108-01 Northern Blvd, Corona, NY 11368
(718) 779-8808
(718) 779-8808
Rainhas Churrascaria
A skewer from Rainhas Churrascaria.
Rainhas Churrascaria

Ci Siamo

Chef Hillary Sterling has two seatings for New Year’s Eve: The early spots from 5 to 6:45 p.m.• feature four courses for $165 per person or the five-course late seating between 7:15 and 10 p.m. for $265 per person. Each reservation allows diners to choose among antipasti (charred leeks, onion torta), pasta (truffle lasagna, guanciale rigatoni, cotechino with lentils), dolci (whole trout, bistecca alla fiorentina), and dessert (chocolate budino, tiramisu). Desserts are from Claudia Fleming, head of pastry for Danny Meyer’s restaurants. Reservations only.

440 W 33rd St Suite #100, New York, NY 10001
(212) 219-6559
(212) 219-6559
A spread of dishes from Ci Siamo’s menu laid out on a light wooden table interspersed with two glasses of wine.
A spread of dishes from Ci Siamo.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Hav & Mar

On New Year’s Eve, it’s a four-course prix fixe menu for $150 a person with the last seating at 9:30 p.m. Dishes include the Swediopian, a berbere-cured salmon; mermaid black rice, with mushrooms, crab, and lobster; the seaside waffle with shrimp, mussels, octopus, and uni butter; and H & T roasted chicken with Brussels sprouts.

245 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001
(212) 328-8041
(212) 328-8041
The kitchen doors and a view of the dining room at Hav &amp; Mar.
The dining room at Hav & Mar.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/Eater NY

Marta

Walk-ins are welcome and reservations are available at Marta for a casual night of pizza and sparkling wine. There’s also the pizza hour from 3 to 6 p.m. daily with $9 to $13 pizza, and $10 wines, cocktails, or beers.

29 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016
(212) 651-3800
(212) 651-3800
Marta pie
A pizza from Marta
Marta

Les Trois Chevaux

Chef and owner Angie Mar is doing a nod to Beatrice Inn at Les Trois Chevaux, with an early three-course seating with a choice of appetizer, entree, and a parade of desserts for $250 from 4 to 7 p.m. The late seating at 9:30 p.m. for $500 features four courses with a Champagne toast, and includes a choice of seafood tower or crudite, appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The menu is available at the bar a la carte starting at 4 p.m. for a $150 deposit, too. Dress to impress.

283 W 12th St, New York, NY 10014
(917) 261-6085
(917) 261-6085
A swanky bar and dining room.
The dining room at Les Trois Chevaux.
William Hereford/Les Trois Chevaux.

Loreley Beer Garden

The New Year’s Eve Masquerade offers a la carte ordering, includes a happy hour from 5 to 10 p.m., and a Champagne toast at midnight. Seasonal drinks include hot chocolate with toasted marshmallows. spiked eggnog, gluhwein, winter sangria, seasonal craft beers, and hot toddies in the outdoor heated beer garden. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are fine, too.

7 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
(212) 253-7077
(212) 253-7077

Bubby's

Bubby’s features a Champagne and fried chicken dinner for $65 per person. It includes buttermilk biscuits, coleslaw, and a choice of pie.

120 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 219-0666
(212) 219-0666

Casa Tulum

This newly opened Mexican restaurant in the Seaport has a three-course tasting menu with seatings at 9:30 and 10 pm for $200 per person, not including drinks or tip. At midnight, a complimentary glass of Champagne will be served along with party favors. Dishes include caviar sope with huitlacoche, lobster ceviche, nopalitos, pato con mole, and more.

229 Front St, New York, NY 10038
(212) 433-5800
(212) 433-5800

Tin Building by Jean-Georges

The Tin Building will be open throughout the day offering a la carte service from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. By 8:15 p.m., full-service restaurants will offer special menus, reservations only, with the last seating at 9:45 p.m. Each restaurant will offer a four-course meal for $280 per person. The building will also feature a DJ from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., party favors, and a Champagne toast at midnight.

96 South St, New York, NY 10038
A chef stands on the roof of an historic building that used to be the epicenter of fish sales for the five boroughs.
Jean-Georges at the Tin Building in the Seaport.
Gary He/Eater NY

Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue

Morgan’s will be offering a smoked prime rib special, as well as their regular a la carte menu for dine-in, with sides like candied bacon, cornbread, coleslaw, wedge salad, collard greens, and several different types of macaroni and cheese. Serving from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

267 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(718) 622-2224
(718) 622-2224
A barbecue restaurant’s red awning reads “Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue.”
The exterior of Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue.
Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue

Frankies 457 Spuntino

Copy Link

It’s a la carte ordering at the restaurant and Frank’s Wine Bar with a few surprise specials, according to the restaurant’s Instagram. Reservations are limited but walk-ins are welcome.

457 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
(718) 403-0033
(718) 403-0033

