Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in NYC

12 restaurants to ring in the Year of the Tiger with dumplings, noodles, Asian pastries, and more

The Lunar New Year is celebrated across a number of Asian cultures, each with its own traditions, but the one common theme is the significant role of food and all its symbolism. Dumplings bring wealth. Noodles represent longevity and happiness. Fish is eaten to increase prosperity.

In New York City, there are countless ways to ring in the Year of Tiger, which commences on February 1 this year. From one of the city’s many Chinatowns to neighborhoods filled with trendy spots, there are restaurants offering special menus — including vegan noodles and Peking duck — and longtime favorites that help keep the two-week long celebration feel like a never-ending feast.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.