Where to Eat Around Fordham

Over 2,500 incoming freshmen are eagerly awaiting to embark on their educational journey at Fordham University. Days will soon fill up with classes and study sessions — and plenty of students looking for a respite in between or after classes.

With every step outside Fordham University’s gates in the Bronx, there are endless dining options to pick from, including traditional Mexican spots as well as stalwarts of the Italian strip of Arthur Avenue.

From bakeries and bars to restaurants and delis, here’s a route of various options for Fordham University students.