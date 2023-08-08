 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The campus at Fordham University.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where to Eat Around Fordham

Pizza, noodles, coffee, and more

by Nicholas Hernandez
| Getty Images/iStockphoto
by Nicholas Hernandez

Over 2,500 incoming freshmen are eagerly awaiting to embark on their educational journey at Fordham University. Days will soon fill up with classes and study sessions — and plenty of students looking for a respite in between or after classes.

With every step outside Fordham University’s gates in the Bronx, there are endless dining options to pick from, including traditional Mexican spots as well as stalwarts of the Italian strip of Arthur Avenue.

From bakeries and bars to restaurants and delis, here’s a route of various options for Fordham University students.

Pugsley Pizza

A favorite of Fordham students since the ’80s, this eclectic pizza parlor right near campus is known for its chicken rolls and its eccentric, hammy owner Sal Natale. The slices and garlic knots are excellent, and heart-shaped love pies add additional charm. Specials named for Fordham students hang from the counter on printed-out paper (try the J. Rossi power burger, involving a giant hamburger patty sandwiched between pizza dough). The place often closes briefly during the summer months while students are away.

590 E 191st St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 365-0327
(718) 365-0327
A pizzamaker and his pizza.
Sal Natale at Pugsley Pizza.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Tony & Tina's Pizzeria

A second-generation-owned business, this Albanian eatery continues to serve its staple pizza as well as traditional Albanian dishes. From selling burek and homemade yogurt to Turkish delights and baklava, a taste of abroad awaits.

2483 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-8094
(718) 733-8094
A hand holds a burek stuffed with spinach.
One of many Albanian-owned pizzerias in NYC.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Clinton Hall

From an arcade to multiple flat-screen TVs, this is a great option for groups. With a generous happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. throughout the week, the spot offers over a dozen craft beer options and solid bar food staples like Korean chicken tenders and buffalo cauliflower. And what’s a bar without theme nights? Clinton Hall hosts a free-to-play trivia night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday.

601 E 189th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 220-6400
(718) 220-6400
Inside Clinton Hall with its neon lights.
Inside Clinton Hall.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Zhongzhong Noodles - Bronx

This Chinese restaurant, which recently opened its latest outpost in the Bronx, is growing in popularity amongst Fordham students. Whether it is for takeout or dining in, the warm-welcoming environment sells it all. Selections range from Zajiang noodles and spicy braised beef noodles to a variety of small bites, including pork soup dumplings and spicy wontons.

657 E 189th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(347) 597-4368
(347) 597-4368
Dishes from Zhongzhong.
Dishes from Zhongzhong.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Tino's Delicatessen

This 50-year-old market staple in Bronx’s Little Italy offers classic Italian cravings for any time: fresh mozzarella, to-go pasta, or a simple cup of coffee. But most head here for the sandwiches like the $12 Tino’s combo, which consists of ham, salami, provolone, mortadella, lettuce, tomato, roasted peppers, oil and balsamic.

2410 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-9879
(718) 733-9879
Tino’s Delicatessen has been open for 50 years.
Tino’s Delicatessen has been open for 50 years.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Full Moon Pizza

You can never go wrong with a slice of pizza. From pepperoni to Margherita and Buffalo, or just your simple cheese pizza, the choices at Full Moon Pizza seem endless. And, for those in-between classes or looking for a quick meal, this pizzeria is ideal in between classes.

600 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 584-3451
(718) 584-3451
The display case at Full Moon Pizza.
The display case at Full Moon Pizza.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Zero Otto Nove

Whether for a date night or a time to reunite with friends, this Bronx Italian spot goes over great for special occasions. Their staple pizzas, which are made with fresh mozzarella and cooked in their wood-burning brick oven, the abundance of pasta options, and vast shareable appetizer choices make it a top destination for Fordham students, families, and friends.

2357 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 220-1027
(718) 220-1027
Pasta platters.
An Italian feast awaits.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Madonia Bakery

This 100-year-old bakery is a 10-minute walk from campus. Find an aroma of the delights from the apricot and strawberry rings, chunky chocolate chip cookies, butter cookies to fresh bread.

2348 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 295-5573
(718) 295-5573
A customer looks at a pastry case.
Madonia Bakery has been in the area for 100-year-old.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Also featured in:

The Bronx Beer Hall

The Bronx Beer Hall, located in Arthur Avenue Retail Market, is a good place to unwind after a long day. The comfortable environment, surrounded by various food shops, and even a new cigar-rolling spots, offers a variety of craft beers, wines, and wine-based slushies. Come here throughout the week and try your hand (or vocals) at karaoke — the Bronx Beer House provides a fun ambiance for any occasion. 

2344 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(347) 396-0555
(347) 396-0555
A beer and slushie.
The Bronx Beer Hall is located in Arthur Avenue Retail Market.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Ajo y Orégano

A trip to the Caribbean awaits as you step into this lively Dominican restaurant. An eleven-minute walk from Fordham’s campus, the is filled with dishes, including mofongo, pernil, and a sweet plantain casserole. There’s a constant rotation of daily specials.

621 Crescent Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(347) 918-9638
(347) 918-9638
Ajo y Orégano has a pink wall and plants.
Ajo y Orégano is tropical oasis in the Bronx.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Estrellita Poblana III

For over a decade, this restaurant has been serving up traditional Mexican platters. Various options include chimichangas, flautas, sizzling fajitas, quesadillas, and of course enchiladas drenched in mole poblano. The cozy, family-friendly environment is the perfect place to enjoy with friends or grab a meal alone.

2328 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 220-7621
(718) 220-7621
A dining room at Estrellita Poblana III.
Estrellita Poblana III has several locations in the Bronx.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Prince Coffee House

In need of a coffee break, craving a pastry or looking for a bite to eat — Prince Coffee House is the spot. This intimate, modern coffee shop serves a plethora of options, including Turkish coffee, espressos, and sweet pastries, including cannolis, tres leches, and sweet chocolate delights, making it the perfect space to unwind from a stressful day.

2306 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-2569
(718) 733-2569
A coffee house meeting point.
A coffee house meeting point.
Nicholas Hernandez/Eater NY

