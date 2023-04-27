26 Places to Eat and Drink in Asbury Park

Asbury Park, New Jersey is a beach town about 60 miles from Manhattan known for its rich musical history and trademark mascot Tillie, the grinning relative of George C. Tilyou’s Steeplechase Face. The convention center, built between 1928 and 1930 and embellished with nautical whimsy, anchors the boardwalk. The remains of a casino and carousel are close by, on the border of Asbury and Ocean Grove. The Stone Pony is probably the most well-known music venue in Asbury today, having been graced by dozens of icons: Stevie Ray Vaughn, The Ramones, Blondie, Todd Rundgren, Joan Jett, Blue Oyster Cult, Gregg Allman, Levon Helm, and of course Bruce Springsteen, to name a few. In the last 10 to 15 years, Asbury has flourished as a culinary hub — partly due to the number of NYC transplants — with a range of restaurants and bars to try on your beach day or vacation.

