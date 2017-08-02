The Definitive Guide to Theater District Dining

Broadway’s fall season is already underway and scores of great Midtown West restaurants are ready to accommodate bustling pre- and post-theater crowds. There is no shortage of disappointing tourist trap establishments in this part of town, but consulting this list will ensure that you eat and drink well across the culinary spectrum. Remember: It’s okay to let servers know if you have a musical or play to catch when first sitting down, but consider arriving earlier than usual as many restaurants remain short-staffed. Be sure to tip — at least 20 percent or more — at any of these establishments.

Added to the list: Marea, Le Marais, Jasmine’s Caribbean, LumLum

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.