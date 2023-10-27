22 New York Restaurants Where Taylor Swift Has Dined

It’s been a long time coming: Today marks the newest Taylor Swift release, 1989 (Taylor’s version), a re-recording of her 2014 album with a few new tracks. With it, we have reached peak Swift: We cannot escape her, as much as some of us try. The effect of the global superstar has rippled through everyday life, spiking NFL ratings, movie ticket sales, Netflix shows, and Amazon documentaries. Her fame has spawned actual university courses and given rise to jobs reporting about her. There is now such a thing as Swiftonomics.

For New Yorkers, the Taylor Swift effect means it’s even harder to get reservations at the restaurants where she has dined. Combine a recent Swift visit with the infuriating opacity of Resy, and you might as well forget landing a table — unless, of course, you know someone.

Meanwhile, all over town, tourist and local Swifties are following her restaurant visits, chasing their tails trying to track them down, in hopes of catching the remnants of her bejeweled vibes and, in their wildest dreams, witness the rare event of her return to a restaurant.

Whether you’re marking spots she has visited as future go-tos or places to avoid, here are 22 places where Tribeca resident Taylor Swift has dined.