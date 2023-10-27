 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 26, 2023
Taylor Swift, on Thursday, in Manhattan.
Photo by MEGA/GC Images

22 New York Restaurants Where Taylor Swift Has Dined

Places to visit — or avoid

by Melissa McCart
Taylor Swift, on Thursday, in Manhattan.
| Photo by MEGA/GC Images
by Melissa McCart

It’s been a long time coming: Today marks the newest Taylor Swift release, 1989 (Taylor’s version), a re-recording of her 2014 album with a few new tracks. With it, we have reached peak Swift: We cannot escape her, as much as some of us try. The effect of the global superstar has rippled through everyday life, spiking NFL ratings, movie ticket sales, Netflix shows, and Amazon documentaries. Her fame has spawned actual university courses and given rise to jobs reporting about her. There is now such a thing as Swiftonomics.

For New Yorkers, the Taylor Swift effect means it’s even harder to get reservations at the restaurants where she has dined. Combine a recent Swift visit with the infuriating opacity of Resy, and you might as well forget landing a table — unless, of course, you know someone.

Meanwhile, all over town, tourist and local Swifties are following her restaurant visits, chasing their tails trying to track them down, in hopes of catching the remnants of her bejeweled vibes and, in their wildest dreams, witness the rare event of her return to a restaurant.

Whether you’re marking spots she has visited as future go-tos or places to avoid, here are 22 places where Tribeca resident Taylor Swift has dined.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Nobu Fifty Seven

Whether it scores a New York Times one star or three, Nobu remains relevant, especially when Taylor Swift pays a visit. Earlier this month, Swift and Travis Kelce stopped by Nobu 57 and ate with a handful of others in a private dining room.

40 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 757-3000
(212) 757-3000

The Polo Bar

Swift first visited Polo Bar a long time ago, but well before that, the Polo Bar from Ralph Lauren, has been an impossible-to-get-into restaurant for mere mortals. But there’s always the bar, “and the A-list crowd is reliably entertaining,” according to New York magazine.

1 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022
(212) 207-8562
(212) 207-8562
The King’s Man After Party
Food for an after party at the Polo Bar.
Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Koi New York

It’s been nearly a decade since Swift was seen leaving the sushi and sashimi restaurant connected to the Bryant Park Hotel that opened in 2005. Today its menu features calamari salad, lobster tacos, roast duck, and a separate sushi and sashimi menu.

40 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018
(212) 921-3330
(212) 921-3330
New York City Architecture And Monuments
The Bryant Park Hotel.
Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Abc Cocina

Copy Link

It’s been since December 2014 that Swift hit Abc Kitchen spinoff, Abc Cocina, following her performance at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Back when the restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened, it landed two stars from the New York Times for its “minimalist” plates that show off “clear and harmonious” flavors.

38 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 475-5829
(212) 475-5829
An overhead shot of four white bowls filled with grains, cauliflower, and ribeye steak. Off-screen to the left, a hand holds a spoon
Dishes from ABC Cocina.
Joseph Garrad/ABC To Go

Do Not Disturb

Swift visited the West Village speakeasy, Do Not Disturb, a couple weeks ago, where a tipster told @deuxmoi she stopped by with singer Phoebe Bridgers. The former home to the Beatrice Inn, the newish speakeasy features $20 cocktails “inspired by the lovers in our life,” according to the menu, along with bites such as beef tartare, a quinoa and kale salad, and a $28 smash burger with fries.

285 W 12th St, New York, NY 10014
(917) 965-2271
(917) 965-2271

Waverly Inn

Swift visited Graydon Carter’s clubby West Village classic a few days ago (and more than once this month, according to a source). Perhaps she’s as enamored with the details as we are, from the Donald Trump quote on the restaurant serving “the worst food in the city” to the Ed Sorel murals. Look for a menu of small plates — burrata, beet salad, cheese plate, oysters, pate — and mains like Amish chicken, Scottish salmon, duck two ways and a cheddar burger with fries.

16 Bank St, New York, NY 10014
(917) 828-1154
(917) 828-1154
Waverly Inn has a dark dining room with paintings on the walls.
Inside the Waverly Inn.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

Via Carota

Copy Link

An essential New York restaurant, Via Carota is one of the handful of spots from Rita Sodi and Jody Williams that remains the crowd favorite for good reason, with its simple Italian dishes dressed up to perfection. Long known for being walk-in only, these days the restaurant thankfully has some tables open for reservations. There’s also a cookbook that came out last year.

51 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
Via Carota West Village with sidewalk tables in front.
The exterior of Via Carota.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

La Lanterna di Vittorio

Cited for its romantic vibes, this MacDougal Street restaurant hosted Swift awhile back with

Todrick Hall, when they ordered two pizzas, two double French martinis, tiramisu and gelato, the owner told People magazine. Her visit was before the duo headed downstairs to the restaurant’s sibling jazz club, Bar Next Door.

129 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
(917) 639-3236
(917) 639-3236

Holiday Bar

Page Six reported that Swift was seen this week at Holiday Bar with Alana Haim and Danielle Haim.

“Swift appeared ‘very animated’ while dining with Alana and Danielle, who — along with their sister, Este Haim, opened for her on her Eras Tour,” the Post reports. Holiday Bar, from the group behind Saint Theo’s, opened last year, and was described as “so ’80s it’s modern.”

10 Downing St, New York, NY 10014
(212) 994-7755
(212) 994-7755

Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery

Lafayette was the scene for a lunch date for Swift and Tavi Gevinson. Chef Andrew Carmellini’s lavishly appointed bakery and brasserie is situated in a spacious corner space, with tall ceilings and big arched windows on both sides. It’s particularly nice during the daytime, with plenty of natural light and a brunch menu that includes fluffy omelets stuffed with ham and cheese, or smoked-salmon Benedict. Opt for anything involving baked goods, or come solely for the pastries (particularly the Suprême croissant).

380 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 533-3000
(212) 533-3000
A room with table and big windows.
The spacious Lafayette is chill during the day.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Zero Bond

Zero Bond was where Swift was seen leaving earlier this month following her beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the New York Jets. The Members-only Zero Bond from Scott Sartiano — also behind Sartiano’s, recently opened in Soho — requires upwards of a $5,000 initiation fee and a $4,000 annual payment. Mayor Eric Adams is a fan, too.

0 Bond St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 960-3484
(212) 960-3484
An Evening With Jared Leto, Hosted By Spotify at Zero Bond in NYC
Inside Zero Bond.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Spotify

Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria

Swift met Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern at Il Buco Alimentari in September. The more casual sibling to Il Buco from Donna Lennard — who helped launch careers like Justin Smillie and Ignacio Mattos— features an all-day cafe, market, and dining area; it builds a menu around cured meats and bread baked in-house. The alimentari is the kind of place for snacks, panini, or a whole branzino and other Italian-influenced mains.

53 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 837-2622
(212) 837-2622
A plain facade with a painted sign and awning.
Il Buco Alimentari.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Levain Bakery

Taylor Swift isn’t immune to the power of a Levain chocolate chip cookie. The first location opened on the Upper West Side in 1995; it has since sprouted locations all over the city, and spreading as far as Los Angeles.

340 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012
(917) 464-3746
(917) 464-3746
An overhead photograph of a pair of hands cracking a chocolate chip cookie in half. Beside it, other chocolate chip cookies sit on a tray.
Levain Bakery’s cookies.
Kate Previte/Levain Bakery

Temple Bar

Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones went to Temple Bar with Swift in September after dinner, according to People. The moody martini bar with its checked floor and disco ball closed in 2017, then reopened in 2021, with a very private looking entrance on Lafayette.

332 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012

Lure Fishbar

The singer visited Soho hotspot Lure for sushi, says John McDonald of Mercer Street Hospitality, who confirms they snuck her in a back door with friend and stylist Ashley Avignone; she sat in a side private room, he says. The restaurant run by Preston Clark is known for its oysters, shellfish towers, and seafood, as well as its newer items like dim sum.

142 Mercer St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 431-7676
(212) 431-7676
A half empty dining room with a table of women in the foreground.
The dining room at Lure Fishbar.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Emilio's Ballato

Swift has visited Emilio’s Ballato “more than once” over the past few weeks, a source close to the restaurant confirms. And it “100 percent” has made the line longer out in front of the restaurant at the no-reservations, cash-only spot. Emilio’s is a scene, the kind of place where you’re sure to see someone famous, regardless. Start with a glass of house red or white. Make sure you try that focaccia (Emilio started as a baker). Order a plate of red peppers. Consider the tripe. Move on to linguine with white clam sauce. Share a plate of fennel sausage and broccoli rabe or the veal Milanese.

55 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 274-8881
(212) 274-8881
Photos and paintings hang on the wall of a white tablecloth Italian restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato.
Emilio’s table at the restaurant where he oversees the dining room.
Eater NY

Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New York

Taylor Swift and friends ate at this spendy hotel restaurant in September, which, like its Paris location, offers dishes like steak tartare, escargots, sole Meunière, and onion soup; a half-chicken is $54. A recent Vulture article described this scene: “...we are the only people in the dining room who are not rich tourists from out of state in $600 leggings and platform Dior sneakers.”

456 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013
(917) 965-2600
(917) 965-2600

The Mulberry Bar

Swift and Turner visited Mulberry Bar earlier this month, the spot from Phil Meynell (VP of TSX Entertainment), Leo Jacob (partner in Bowery Hotel, Hotel Chelsea) and Justin Sievers (partner in Bar Primi). “You are either in or you’re so out,” writes Air Mail of the spot that opened in February, “so that you might as well have a slice at the nearby Upside Pizza and call it a night.”

240 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012

Locanda Verde

Co-owned by Robert De Niro, chef Andrew Carmellini, and others, Tribeca Italian mainstay Locanda Verde has fed the likes of Harry Styles, Drew Barrymore, Savannah Guthrie, and Taylor Swift, who has been seen there multiple times, as it’s in her neighborhood.

377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 925-3797
(212) 925-3797
The inside of a fancy dining room.
Inside Locanda Verde.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

Bubby's

Open since 1990, Ron Silver’s Bubby’s — known for its pancakes, pies, biscuits, and other American comfort foods — was visited by Swift at least once with Lena Dunham.

120 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 219-0666
(212) 219-0666
An assortment of pies on a blue background
Pies from Bubby’s.
Bubby’s

Casino

In September, Swift visited Lower East Side Casino, where she ordered Cosmos, the once maligned cocktail, now, thanks to her, having a comeback. With its glam ’80s vibe, Casino is an Italian Riviera-themed party spot that attracts folks from the fashion and art worlds. Seafood anchors the menu with dishes like fritto misti, crudo, whole roasted turbot, and a lobster cioppino.

171 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002
(646) 864-0101
(646) 864-0101
A black and white 1980s-looking bar.
The Bar at Casino.
Lanna Apisukh/Eater NY

Casa Cipriani New York

Swift cancelled her membership once other members of Casa Cipriani (who were kicked out) took photos of her with then beau, singer-songwriter, Matty Healy. For regular people who aren’t members, there’s always another Cipriani location.

10 South St, New York, NY 10004
(212) 584-5801
(212) 584-5801
Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2018 - Arrivals
A bartender at Cipriani Wall Street.
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

