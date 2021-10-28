 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Warming Soups in NYC

9 Dining Spots in the Hamptons for Fall

Where to Eat Outdoors When It Rains in New York City

More in New York See more maps
A tall plate with a single breakfast taco sits at a bar with two glasses of wine in the background.
A breakfast taco at 63 Clinton.
Giada Paoloni/Sixty Three Clinton

15 Stellar Tasting Menus for $100 or Less in NYC

Where to find fancy, fun set meals that move quick and cost (way) less than a month’s rent

by Ryan Sutton and Erika Adams Updated
View as Map
A breakfast taco at 63 Clinton.
| Giada Paoloni/Sixty Three Clinton
by Ryan Sutton and Erika Adams Updated

The tasting menu can be a divisive dinner format, conjuring up images of a never-ending parade of high-priced, one-bite dishes over the course of three to four hours. Enter the sub-$100 tasting menu, which — while still offering at least four courses — moves more quickly and sometimes costs less than a comparable a la carte meal. The format has continued to find new members across the city, with more restaurants doing their best to convey value and luxury even as historic inflation rages on.

Below, find 15 tasting menus worth trying out that each cost around $100 or less. Keep in mind that tax, 20 percent tip, assorted supplements, and beverages can add a good chunk of change to one’s tab. Also note that most restaurants do not allow patrons to share a single tasting menu.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Yakitori Torishin

Copy Link

Torishin in Hell’s Kitchen isn’t just one of the city’s top spots for charcoal-grilled chicken skewers; it happens to be a heck of a deal as well. A 10-course omakase of poultry parts — hearts, arteries, knee bone, succulent chicken oysters, and other delicacies — starts at just $75, while a slightly longer menu runs $100.

362 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 757-0108
(212) 757-0108

Also featured in:

Joomak Banjum

Copy Link

This Koreatown gem, from chef Jiho Kim and pastry chef Kelly Nam, features a $95 four-course menu with options including clam chowder with potato mousse, duck leg galbi with a glazed cruller, sourdough jajangmyeon, and a strawberry tart with parmesan and pesto ice cream.

312 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001
(212) 268-7888
(212) 268-7888
A noodle dish arranged in a blue bowl set on a wooden table
Sourdough jajangmyun with clams.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Sushi On Me

Copy Link

Buckle in for the non-stop party at Sushi On Me, where the $89, 15-course omakase takes place in under an hour and comes with unlimited pours of sake. Far from a hushed sushi counter, the subterranean restaurant boasts lively environs where patrons clink glasses with strangers while the chef deploys rather colorful language in his duties as emcee of the night.

71-26 Roosevelt Ave, Queens, NY 11372
(929) 268-5691
(929) 268-5691
A row of patrons seated on one side of the sushi bar are show toasting and drinking sake with chefs, who are standing on the opposite side of the counter.
Unlimited sake flows at Sushi on Me.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also featured in:

LittleMad

Copy Link

Chef Sol Han, late of Le Coucou, helms this energetic modern Korean tasting menu spot by Hand Hospitality (Jua, Atoboy, Her Name Is Han). Expect a chou farci mandoo with blue prawns and lobster sabayon, buttery lobster with tomalley fried rice, and puffy pate a choux with black sesame walnut cream. Dinner at one of the tables — or at the bar near the open kitchen — is $75 before tax, tip, and supplements (skip the bland wagyu toast with caviar and truffles for $25).

110 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016
(917) 261-4969
(917) 261-4969
Minature green and yellow zucchini squashes cut in half lengthwise and drizzled in a black sesame dressing. Yellow fried squash blossoms are added on the side of the white plate
Zucchini squash at Little Mad.
Hand Hospitality [Official]

Also featured in:

Atoboy

Copy Link

Ellia Park and chef Junghyun Park run the two-MIchelin-starred Atomix, a very expensive ($375) and excellent chef’s counter spot that can book up two months out. But at the wine-centric Atoboy, even walk-in diners can sample a modern Korean tasting of five-small plates for $75. Expect dishes like scallops with XO sauce and cara cara orange, shrimp mandoo with foie gras, and funky Elysian Fields’ lamb with chimichurri. Add on a sixth fried chicken course — easily enough for two — for $27. Keep in mind that all prices are service-included; no need to tip. Those who wish to dine at a table should reserve well in advance.

43 E 28th St, New York, NY 10016
(646) 476-7217
(646) 476-7217
Patrons gather at tables at Atoboy, while a person standing n the foreground checks their mobile device
It’s still possible to walk in at Atoboy.
Gary He/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Rezdôra

Copy Link

Italian hotspot Rezdôra offers a $98 tasting menu that highlights different types of pasta from Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. The tasting features five courses with small portions of noodles — including a tortellini en brodo, if you’re lucky — in a format that Eater critic Ryan Sutton likened to “the lightness and ingenuity of a sushi omakase.” Vegetarian tastings also available.

27 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
(646) 692-9090
(646) 692-9090
Uovo pasta, cappelletti, tagliolini al ragu sit on elegant blue and white plates at Rezdora.
The many pastas at Rezdôra.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Niche Niche

Copy Link

At Niche Niche, a rotating cast of wine experts works with the restaurant to create a different four-course menu each night ($88 per person, with four wines). Keep an eye on the restaurant’s website for the latest guest wine hosts and chefs taking over the space.

43 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10011
A corner inside Niche Niche, which has a banquette, wooden chairs, and several rugs on the ground
Inside Niche Niche.
Matt Taylor-Gross/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Nudibranch

Copy Link

Chefs Matthew Lee and Jeff Kim, who both spent time at Jua, have given the East Village a casual and ambitious set menu spot, sporting Southeast Asian, Sichuan, and sometimes Latin American flavors. The restaurant offers three courses plus dessert for just under $100. Dishes might include fried frogs legs with lemongrass, mapo scungilli with egg and pork, and steak au poivre with green Sichuan peppercorns. Consider adding on the country ham with rice cakes for an extra $19. Those who skip dessert will pay just $85 for three courses.

125 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003
(646) 476-2249
(646) 476-2249
A fried piece of dough topped with slices of pears and some icing sugar
Fried dough with pears.
Nudibranch

Also featured in:

Sushi by M

Copy Link

This well-known, affordable omakase spot closed down its original East Village location and moved into a new, larger space in the same neighborhood in July. While there’s more seating in the new spot, the guiding principle of Sushi by M’s less-expensive, speedy omakase service has remained the same. There are two different menus to choose from at the restaurant: a shorter 12-course option for $60 and a longer 16-course option for $98. The seatings run for approximately one hour.

300 E 5th St, New York, NY 10003
(347) 688-8101
(347) 688-8101

Also featured in:

Sixty Three Clinton

Copy Link

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare and Bar Uchu alum Samuel Clonts, along with business partner and beverage director Raymond Trinh, debuted Sixty Three Clinton on the Lower East Side earlier this year with dinner service that revolves around a seven-course, $92 tasting menu. The ambitious meal takes plenty of turns throughout the night, starting with fancy breakfast tacos topped with a scoop of trout roe and ending with a miniature baked Alaska. Add on a caviar hand roll for an extra $55.

63 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
A miniature baked Alaska sits in the middle of round blue plate on a grey background.
Sixty Three Clinton’s baked Alaska.
Giada Paoloni/Sixty Three Clinton

Also featured in:

Dirt Candy

Copy Link

Dirt Candy’s five-course, $95 tasting is a seasonal study in vegetables handled with care and confidence, from the mushroom mousse crepe cake with bing cherry jam and mushroom tea, to kale spaghetti with spicy kale sausage. The team also offers a vegan version of the menu.

86 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
(212) 228-7732
(212) 228-7732
A white plate with a round piece of toast topped with seaweed caviar and small balls of cucumbers with chive scattered around the main dish.
Cucumbers and caviar at Dirt Candy.
Bao Ong/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Falansai

Copy Link

The Falansai reboot, under chef Eric Tran, has been going extremely well. The Vietnamese-American restaurant offers a jam-packed a la carte menu, but the tasting menu option — starting at $83 — is the can’t-miss experience. The dishes aren’t disclosed beforehand and change constantly, but past courses have included beef tartare spring rolls and grilled Chinese broccoli sprinkled with duck skin cracklings.

112 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 381-0980
(718) 381-0980
A spread of dishes at Falansai, including chicken skewers, a fish head, a beef spring roll, and assorted condiments.
Chicken skewers and more at Falansai.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Hera

Copy Link

One of the more experimental projects to rise up during the pandemic, Hera, from chef Jay Rodriguez, brings the tasting menu format directly into customers’ living rooms — along with venues like Ostudio in Bed-Stuy and the Market Line food hall on the Lower East Side. Rodriguez, an alum of 232 Bleecker and Oxalis, typically charges between $75 and $90 for his seasonal tastings before wine pairings. Keep tabs on the restaurant’s Instagram page for future locations.

676 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 388-4900
(718) 388-4900
An overhead photograph of a New York apartment, with tables, chairs, and diners strewn throughout
A Hera dinner taking place inside an NYC apartment.
Savannah Lauren/Hera

Also featured in:

Dept. of Culture

Copy Link

For a few nights every week or so, chef Ayo Balogun hosts a nightly tasting of northern Nigerian fare for about 16 people, most of whom sit around a tight communal table. Balogun speaks at length about each course, acting as a narrator of sorts as you eat fiery pepper soup, cheese curds with obe ata, and pounded cassava with smoked fish. Prepaid meals are $90 before gratuity.

327 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216
A white cheese curd sits atop a brown-red obe ata sauce in a white bowl; rays of sunshine illuminate the dish
White cheese curd with obe ata at Dept. of Culture.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Claro

Copy Link

Grab a seat in Claro’s bustling dining room and dive into the Oaxacan restaurant’s four-course, $78 tasting menu loaded with tacos, tostadas, memelas, and a range of aromatic, stunning moles. For brunch enthusiasts, Claro also offers a three-course, $48 tasting menu on the weekends featuring empanadas, masa pancakes, and cups of churros served with thick, sweet cajeta for dipping.

284 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(347) 721-3126
(347) 721-3126
A photo of the front window at Claro with diners visible inside the restaurant.
Inside Claro.
Amber-Lynn Taber/Eater NY

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Yakitori Torishin

362 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Torishin in Hell’s Kitchen isn’t just one of the city’s top spots for charcoal-grilled chicken skewers; it happens to be a heck of a deal as well. A 10-course omakase of poultry parts — hearts, arteries, knee bone, succulent chicken oysters, and other delicacies — starts at just $75, while a slightly longer menu runs $100.

362 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 757-0108
(212) 757-0108

Joomak Banjum

312 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001
A noodle dish arranged in a blue bowl set on a wooden table
Sourdough jajangmyun with clams.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

This Koreatown gem, from chef Jiho Kim and pastry chef Kelly Nam, features a $95 four-course menu with options including clam chowder with potato mousse, duck leg galbi with a glazed cruller, sourdough jajangmyeon, and a strawberry tart with parmesan and pesto ice cream.

312 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001
(212) 268-7888
(212) 268-7888
A noodle dish arranged in a blue bowl set on a wooden table
Sourdough jajangmyun with clams.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Sushi On Me

71-26 Roosevelt Ave, Queens, NY 11372
A row of patrons seated on one side of the sushi bar are show toasting and drinking sake with chefs, who are standing on the opposite side of the counter.
Unlimited sake flows at Sushi on Me.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Buckle in for the non-stop party at Sushi On Me, where the $89, 15-course omakase takes place in under an hour and comes with unlimited pours of sake. Far from a hushed sushi counter, the subterranean restaurant boasts lively environs where patrons clink glasses with strangers while the chef deploys rather colorful language in his duties as emcee of the night.

71-26 Roosevelt Ave, Queens, NY 11372
(929) 268-5691
(929) 268-5691
A row of patrons seated on one side of the sushi bar are show toasting and drinking sake with chefs, who are standing on the opposite side of the counter.
Unlimited sake flows at Sushi on Me.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

LittleMad

110 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016
Minature green and yellow zucchini squashes cut in half lengthwise and drizzled in a black sesame dressing. Yellow fried squash blossoms are added on the side of the white plate
Zucchini squash at Little Mad.
Hand Hospitality [Official]

Chef Sol Han, late of Le Coucou, helms this energetic modern Korean tasting menu spot by Hand Hospitality (Jua, Atoboy, Her Name Is Han). Expect a chou farci mandoo with blue prawns and lobster sabayon, buttery lobster with tomalley fried rice, and puffy pate a choux with black sesame walnut cream. Dinner at one of the tables — or at the bar near the open kitchen — is $75 before tax, tip, and supplements (skip the bland wagyu toast with caviar and truffles for $25).

110 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016
(917) 261-4969
(917) 261-4969
Minature green and yellow zucchini squashes cut in half lengthwise and drizzled in a black sesame dressing. Yellow fried squash blossoms are added on the side of the white plate
Zucchini squash at Little Mad.
Hand Hospitality [Official]

Atoboy

43 E 28th St, New York, NY 10016
Patrons gather at tables at Atoboy, while a person standing n the foreground checks their mobile device
It’s still possible to walk in at Atoboy.
Gary He/Eater NY

Ellia Park and chef Junghyun Park run the two-MIchelin-starred Atomix, a very expensive ($375) and excellent chef’s counter spot that can book up two months out. But at the wine-centric Atoboy, even walk-in diners can sample a modern Korean tasting of five-small plates for $75. Expect dishes like scallops with XO sauce and cara cara orange, shrimp mandoo with foie gras, and funky Elysian Fields’ lamb with chimichurri. Add on a sixth fried chicken course — easily enough for two — for $27. Keep in mind that all prices are service-included; no need to tip. Those who wish to dine at a table should reserve well in advance.

43 E 28th St, New York, NY 10016
(646) 476-7217
(646) 476-7217
Patrons gather at tables at Atoboy, while a person standing n the foreground checks their mobile device
It’s still possible to walk in at Atoboy.
Gary He/Eater NY

Rezdôra

27 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
Uovo pasta, cappelletti, tagliolini al ragu sit on elegant blue and white plates at Rezdora.
The many pastas at Rezdôra.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Italian hotspot Rezdôra offers a $98 tasting menu that highlights different types of pasta from Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. The tasting features five courses with small portions of noodles — including a tortellini en brodo, if you’re lucky — in a format that Eater critic Ryan Sutton likened to “the lightness and ingenuity of a sushi omakase.” Vegetarian tastings also available.

27 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
(646) 692-9090
(646) 692-9090
Uovo pasta, cappelletti, tagliolini al ragu sit on elegant blue and white plates at Rezdora.
The many pastas at Rezdôra.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Niche Niche

43 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10011
A corner inside Niche Niche, which has a banquette, wooden chairs, and several rugs on the ground
Inside Niche Niche.
Matt Taylor-Gross/Eater NY

At Niche Niche, a rotating cast of wine experts works with the restaurant to create a different four-course menu each night ($88 per person, with four wines). Keep an eye on the restaurant’s website for the latest guest wine hosts and chefs taking over the space.

43 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10011
A corner inside Niche Niche, which has a banquette, wooden chairs, and several rugs on the ground
Inside Niche Niche.
Matt Taylor-Gross/Eater NY

Nudibranch

125 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003
A fried piece of dough topped with slices of pears and some icing sugar
Fried dough with pears.
Nudibranch

Chefs Matthew Lee and Jeff Kim, who both spent time at Jua, have given the East Village a casual and ambitious set menu spot, sporting Southeast Asian, Sichuan, and sometimes Latin American flavors. The restaurant offers three courses plus dessert for just under $100. Dishes might include fried frogs legs with lemongrass, mapo scungilli with egg and pork, and steak au poivre with green Sichuan peppercorns. Consider adding on the country ham with rice cakes for an extra $19. Those who skip dessert will pay just $85 for three courses.

125 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003
(646) 476-2249
(646) 476-2249
A fried piece of dough topped with slices of pears and some icing sugar
Fried dough with pears.
Nudibranch

Sushi by M

300 E 5th St, New York, NY 10003

This well-known, affordable omakase spot closed down its original East Village location and moved into a new, larger space in the same neighborhood in July. While there’s more seating in the new spot, the guiding principle of Sushi by M’s less-expensive, speedy omakase service has remained the same. There are two different menus to choose from at the restaurant: a shorter 12-course option for $60 and a longer 16-course option for $98. The seatings run for approximately one hour.

300 E 5th St, New York, NY 10003
(347) 688-8101
(347) 688-8101

Sixty Three Clinton

63 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
A miniature baked Alaska sits in the middle of round blue plate on a grey background.
Sixty Three Clinton’s baked Alaska.
Giada Paoloni/Sixty Three Clinton

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare and Bar Uchu alum Samuel Clonts, along with business partner and beverage director Raymond Trinh, debuted Sixty Three Clinton on the Lower East Side earlier this year with dinner service that revolves around a seven-course, $92 tasting menu. The ambitious meal takes plenty of turns throughout the night, starting with fancy breakfast tacos topped with a scoop of trout roe and ending with a miniature baked Alaska. Add on a caviar hand roll for an extra $55.

63 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
A miniature baked Alaska sits in the middle of round blue plate on a grey background.
Sixty Three Clinton’s baked Alaska.
Giada Paoloni/Sixty Three Clinton

Dirt Candy

86 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
A white plate with a round piece of toast topped with seaweed caviar and small balls of cucumbers with chive scattered around the main dish.
Cucumbers and caviar at Dirt Candy.
Bao Ong/Eater NY

Dirt Candy’s five-course, $95 tasting is a seasonal study in vegetables handled with care and confidence, from the mushroom mousse crepe cake with bing cherry jam and mushroom tea, to kale spaghetti with spicy kale sausage. The team also offers a vegan version of the menu.

86 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
(212) 228-7732
(212) 228-7732
A white plate with a round piece of toast topped with seaweed caviar and small balls of cucumbers with chive scattered around the main dish.
Cucumbers and caviar at Dirt Candy.
Bao Ong/Eater NY

Falansai

112 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
A spread of dishes at Falansai, including chicken skewers, a fish head, a beef spring roll, and assorted condiments.
Chicken skewers and more at Falansai.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

The Falansai reboot, under chef Eric Tran, has been going extremely well. The Vietnamese-American restaurant offers a jam-packed a la carte menu, but the tasting menu option — starting at $83 — is the can’t-miss experience. The dishes aren’t disclosed beforehand and change constantly, but past courses have included beef tartare spring rolls and grilled Chinese broccoli sprinkled with duck skin cracklings.

112 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 381-0980
(718) 381-0980
A spread of dishes at Falansai, including chicken skewers, a fish head, a beef spring roll, and assorted condiments.
Chicken skewers and more at Falansai.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Hera

676 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
An overhead photograph of a New York apartment, with tables, chairs, and diners strewn throughout
A Hera dinner taking place inside an NYC apartment.
Savannah Lauren/Hera

One of the more experimental projects to rise up during the pandemic, Hera, from chef Jay Rodriguez, brings the tasting menu format directly into customers’ living rooms — along with venues like Ostudio in Bed-Stuy and the Market Line food hall on the Lower East Side. Rodriguez, an alum of 232 Bleecker and Oxalis, typically charges between $75 and $90 for his seasonal tastings before wine pairings. Keep tabs on the restaurant’s Instagram page for future locations.

676 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 388-4900
(718) 388-4900
An overhead photograph of a New York apartment, with tables, chairs, and diners strewn throughout
A Hera dinner taking place inside an NYC apartment.
Savannah Lauren/Hera

Dept. of Culture

327 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216
A white cheese curd sits atop a brown-red obe ata sauce in a white bowl; rays of sunshine illuminate the dish
White cheese curd with obe ata at Dept. of Culture.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

For a few nights every week or so, chef Ayo Balogun hosts a nightly tasting of northern Nigerian fare for about 16 people, most of whom sit around a tight communal table. Balogun speaks at length about each course, acting as a narrator of sorts as you eat fiery pepper soup, cheese curds with obe ata, and pounded cassava with smoked fish. Prepaid meals are $90 before gratuity.

327 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216
A white cheese curd sits atop a brown-red obe ata sauce in a white bowl; rays of sunshine illuminate the dish
White cheese curd with obe ata at Dept. of Culture.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

Claro

284 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
A photo of the front window at Claro with diners visible inside the restaurant.
Inside Claro.
Amber-Lynn Taber/Eater NY

Grab a seat in Claro’s bustling dining room and dive into the Oaxacan restaurant’s four-course, $78 tasting menu loaded with tacos, tostadas, memelas, and a range of aromatic, stunning moles. For brunch enthusiasts, Claro also offers a three-course, $48 tasting menu on the weekends featuring empanadas, masa pancakes, and cups of churros served with thick, sweet cajeta for dipping.

284 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(347) 721-3126
(347) 721-3126
A photo of the front window at Claro with diners visible inside the restaurant.
Inside Claro.
Amber-Lynn Taber/Eater NY

Related Maps