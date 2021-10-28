15 Stellar Tasting Menus for $100 or Less in NYC

Where to find fancy, fun set meals that move quick and cost (way) less than a month’s rent

The tasting menu can be a divisive dinner format, conjuring up images of a never-ending parade of high-priced, one-bite dishes over the course of three to four hours. Enter the sub-$100 tasting menu, which — while still offering at least four courses — moves more quickly and sometimes costs less than a comparable a la carte meal. The format has continued to find new members across the city, with more restaurants doing their best to convey value and luxury even as historic inflation rages on.

Below, find 15 tasting menus worth trying out that each cost around $100 or less. Keep in mind that tax, 20 percent tip, assorted supplements, and beverages can add a good chunk of change to one’s tab. Also note that most restaurants do not allow patrons to share a single tasting menu.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.