The Best Restaurants in Sunset Park

There’s no better view of New York City than the one from the top of Sunset Park. You can see Staten Island and its row of orange ferries; the container cranes at the port of Elizabeth; downtown Newark bristling with skyscrapers; the commercial towers of the Financial District; and the Statue of Liberty hoisting her light, as if hoping to be noticed. Founded in the 1890s and laid out with twisting and ascending Victorian paths, Sunset Park lent its name to the south Brooklyn neighborhood that surrounds it, reaching from the bay to Fort Hamilton Parkway, and from 36th to 65th streets.

The neighborhood is rich in restaurants, especially budget-priced ones, with Mexican, Ecuadorian, and other Latin establishments found mostly near Fourth and Fifth avenues, and Chinese, Vietnamese, and other Asian businesses located further to the east. Industry City came to life in 2015 and has become a formidable food destination, too. Here are some of our favorite places to eat in the area.