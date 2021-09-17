 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Four bowls of Japanese food seen from above.
A full spread from Japan Village at Industry City.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

The Best Restaurants in Sunset Park

Where to find outstanding tacos, banh mi, hot pot, and more

by Robert Sietsema and Erika Adams Updated
A full spread from Japan Village at Industry City.
| Alex Staniloff/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema and Erika Adams Updated

There’s no better view of New York City than the one from the top of Sunset Park. You can see Staten Island and its row of orange ferries; the container cranes at the port of Elizabeth; downtown Newark bristling with skyscrapers; the commercial towers of the Financial District; and the Statue of Liberty hoisting her light, as if hoping to be noticed. Founded in the 1890s and laid out with twisting and ascending Victorian paths, Sunset Park lent its name to the south Brooklyn neighborhood that surrounds it, reaching from the bay to Fort Hamilton Parkway, and from 36th to 65th streets.

The neighborhood is rich in restaurants, especially budget-priced ones, with Mexican, Ecuadorian, and other Latin establishments found mostly near Fourth and Fifth avenues, and Chinese, Vietnamese, and other Asian businesses located further to the east. Industry City came to life in 2015 and has become a formidable food destination, too. Here are some of our favorite places to eat in the area.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Hometown Bar-B-Que

The second location of Hometown Bar-B-Que is just as good as the original, although it’s more casual and has a slightly different menu. Much of the seating is in a canvas pavilion out back between buildings, with a beer-garden atmosphere. Inspired by a New York classic dish and then improving on it, Hometown’s pastrami is a thing of beauty — garnet in color, thickly rimmed with spices, and smoky as hell. Don’t miss it.

87 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232
(718) 576-3556
A hand holds a thick sandwich on toasted bread with the red pastrami almost flopping out like playing cards.
Hometown’s pastrami sandwich.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Japan Village

Japan Village is the compact food court connected to Sunrise Mart, a Japanese grocery store with several locations in Manhattan. A row of counters offers the full range of Japanese comfort foods, including ramen, rice balls, tempura, eel, and bento boxes, plus creative desserts like green tea tiramisu.

934 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232
(347) 584-4579
The ramen counter is mobbed on the weekends.
The ramen counter at Japan Village.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Kofte Piyaz

This Turkish cafe and coffee shop once specialized in kofte kebabs fashioned into baguette sandwiches, but the instant the twirling gyro cylinder was installed in the window, everything changed. Yes, Turkish salads and bread dips are available — paired with puffy grilled bread served steaming hot — but the chicken gyro in a pita is one of the best in town, especially topped with plenty of yogurt and hot sauce. Cap off the meal with baklava.

881 5th Ave Store A, Brooklyn, NY 11232
(347) 227-7036
A sandwich with kofte kebab from Kofte Piyaz in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Kofte kebab sandwiches.
Eater NY

Don Pepe Tortas Y Jugos

This rollicking storefront is known for its fresh-squeezed juices, but the tortas are great, too. The tall sandwiches come in dozens of permutations with meats like hot dogs, chorizo, and bacon, plus ripe avocado, mayo, and cheese. You won’t walk away hungry.

3908 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232
(718) 435-3326
A restaurant interior with a bright, colorful menu covering the wall showing dozens of drink varieties and ingredients.
Don Pepe’s drink menu nearly covers the length of the restaurant.
Erika Adams/Eater NY

Tacos El Bronco

Associated with a fleet of famous taco trucks, one of which parks just south of the Green-Wood Cemetery, this handsome Mexican cafe specializes in Pueblan food. Some of the best dishes include the tripe cemita (a round sandwich with cheese and avocado), scrambled eggs with prickly-pear cactus, chicken huaraches, and white pozole served with two tostadas.

4324 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232
(718) 788-2229
A takeout container filled with green onions and a few double-wrapped tacos with vegetable and meat fillings.
Taquitos from Tacos El Bronco.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The King of Fish

El Rey Del Pescado doesn’t mince words: The restaurant, from the same owners as the King of Meat across the street, has a multi-page seafood menu with a book of cocktails to match. There are ceviches and aguachile, baby shark empanadas, octopus tostadas, and six different shrimp platters.

4515 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(347) 227-8015
A hand drizzles a bottle of Valentina hot sauce over a saltine loaded with Mexican seafood.
A shrimp cocktail from the King of Fish.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Las Conchitas Bakery

A staple on Fifth Avenue for over 20 years, Las Conchitas Bakery is a shoebox-sized treasure trove of Mexican sweet breads and baked goods. Walk in, grab a tray and a pair of tongs, and head to the racks to load up on pillowy conchas, cookies, muffins, and more.

4811 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 437-5513
Four buns with pink, yellow, and white tops are piled on top of each other on a dark blue tray with a pair of tongs to the right side
Conchas from Las Conchitas Bakery.
Erika Adams/Eater NY

Ba Xuyên

The second oldest of the city’s dedicated Vietnamese sandwich shops is a contender for best banh mi in town. Steps from Sunset Park, the shop offers a menu of sandwiches and Vietnamese snacks. There are 11 kinds of banh mi, and our favorites are the banh mi pate thit nguoi, with six layered meats, or banh mi ca moi, featuring canned sardines in a vinegary chile sauce.

4222 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232
(718) 633-6601
A hero sandwich with brightly colored shredded carrot and green cilantro sticking out.
Banh mi from Ba Xuyên
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Kai Feng Fu

One of our favorite meals to eat in the actual park of Sunset Park or bulking up before bowling at Melody Lanes is dumplings at Kai Feng Fu. This casual storefront serves pan-fried pork dumplings (six to an order) for just $3. And like many dumpling spots, they also sell larger frozen dumplings in bulk to take home for later.

4801 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11220

Hainan Chicken House

Hainan Chicken House won an Eater Award in 2023 for the restaurant where we’d most want to be regulars. This family-run spot serves plenty of iterations of its Hainan chicken namesake — it’s particularly known for a Malaysian rendition with rice balls. But the menu excels beyond chicken: Go for the curry laksa and always ask about daily specials.

4807 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11220
A stew, broth, and a roast chicken thigh.
Curry laksa at Hainan Chicken House.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

Hot Space

The darkened dining room, favored by young and stylishly dressed night clubbers, stays open late, and the menu centers on a single Sichuan specialty (though many other northern Chinese and Sichuan options are available as apps): Whole fish cooked tableside in a square pan with a choice of sauces. Though most are different types of bass, five or six species are usually available. The place may seem expensive, but note that a whole fish feeds three.

774 51st St, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 980-8801
A skin-on fish divided into two parts and immersed in chile oil, heaped with cilantro.
Sea bass cooked tableside at Hot Space.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The Roast 28

If it’s siu mei you’re after — the flavorful roast meats, cuttlefish, ducks, geese, and chicken wings hanging in Chinatown shop windows — Roast 28 is your place. You can choose how much of each meat you want, and order a whole host of other Cantonese noodles and stir fries.

5124 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 633-8288
A round metal tin of Chinese roast meats, including roast duck and tripe.
Roast duck and tripe from Roast 28.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Chuan Tian Xia

One of the city’s most celebrated Sichuan restaurants has a colorful and cartoonish decor and seating that’s not the most comfortable in the world. No matter, the food is top-notch, with an emphasis on whole fish, steamed or fried; a wide variety of soups and noodles, including a wonderful dish of Chengdu liang fen (made from mung beans); wok-fried vegetables including the faddish green-stemmed cauliflower; and a mapo tofu dark as night and deeply flavored.

5502 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(929) 295-0128
A row of tables with a mural behind it featuring colorful masks.
Inside Chuan Tian Xia.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Taiwan Station

A decade ago, small Taiwanese cafes began to appear in Sunset Park, first along Eighth Avenue and its side streets, and later on Seventh Avenue. Taiwan Station offers a typical menu of snacks and meals — many of the latter in a crumbed and fried vein, such as popcorn chicken and fried squid, along with broad noodles in a spicy beef sauce.

5510 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 415-3925
An orange facade with gilt lettering, and some streamers visible inside the narrow windows.
Taiwan Station in Sunset Park’s Chinatown.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Western Yunnan Crossing Bridge Noodle

The focus of this small restaurant is the famed “crossing the bridge noodles,” a Yunnan classic that uses rice noodles as a base. These noodles and their piping-hot soup give a nourishing full-meal experience and a theatrical one, too, as the dozen or so ingredients are cooked tableside, and the pale noodles are dumped in as its climax. Yun Nan Flavor Garden, which is also in the neighborhood, has been serving these noodles much longer, but Western Yunnan offers more variations.

705 59th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 838-4181
A constellation of ingredients in small bowls on a tray.
Crossing the bridge rice noodles
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

New Belacan

These days, Malaysian restaurants are few and far between, and Belacan — referring to a fermented shrimp paste — is a longtime holdout. Many classic dishes constitute the best versions in town, including assam laksa, an unspeakably rich soup that drops shredded fish, noodles, and chiles in a soup thickened with belacan, pineapple, and a touch of palm sugar syrup.

5918 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 492-9088
A brown soup with a few thick noodles visible.
Assam laksa at Belacan.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Yumi Delicacies

This narrow cafe specializes in the food associated with Fujian’s Shaxian district — and there are at least three others in Sunset Park’s Chinatown. One of the dishes the region is famous for is a delicate wonton stuffed with tenderized pork leg, giving it a bouncy and chewy texture. It is traditionally eaten with a dish of egg noodles slicked with peanut-butter sauce, and both are available at Yumi Delicacies.

5902 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219
(718) 801-7399
A tall plastic container seem from above crowded with dumplings.
Shaxian wonton soup at Yumi Delicacies
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

East Harbor Seafood Palace

East Harbor Seafood Palace is a dim sum icon, the kind of sprawling banquet hall that has largely disappeared from the city’s other Chinatowns. All the standards of the genre — rice rolls, steamed pork ribs, chicken feet — are well executed, but any pork-filled dumpling is a must. There is always a wait on weekends, and when listening for your party to be seated, note that numbers are called out in Cantonese, then Mandarin, and then in English.

714 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 765-0098
A white plate of sliced rice rolls with yellower cruller peeping through.
Cruller-stuffed steamed rice rolls at East Harbor Seafood Palace.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Affable Eatery

This newer banquet hall on the southern edge of Sunset Park is in the vanguard of dim sum development, and it still gloriously pushes them around on carts. As the name suggests, the host is affable and will likely welcome you himself when you step into the restaurant for the first time. The evening menu fills out with expensive seafood among other Cantonese and Hong Kong flourishes, but the dim sum is more affordable.

912 65th St (btw Fort Hamilton Pkwy & 9th Ave), Brooklyn, NY 11219
(718) 680-2278
Three steamers of chicken feet, riblets, and orange rolls cut in segments.
Dim Sum from Affable Eatery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

