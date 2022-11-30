 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A giant lit-up tree in Rockefeller Center at night.
November 30 is the holiday tree lighting at Rockefeller Center
Getty Images

Where to Eat at Rockefeller Center

For breakfast through late night, all season long

by Eater Staff
November 30 is the holiday tree lighting at Rockefeller Center
| Getty Images
by Eater Staff

Who would have thought just a few years ago that we’d be recommending more than a handful of restaurants to visit, not just near Rockefeller Center, but within its winding underground tunnels? Yet here we are, in late 2022, with a list of 18 places. Some are shockingly affordable, others border on luxurious, and still more are on the way in the latest wave of splashy new arrivals. Read on for indoor and outdoor dining options for lunch, dinner, or late at night in one of New York’s most famous landmark neighborhoods.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

The Halal Guys

The multi-million dollar overhaul of Rockefeller Center considered, the Halal Guys cart a block from the development remains one of this area’s best spots for food. Queue up for chicken, beef gyro, and falafel in a platter or pita sandwich, and ask for extra red sauce if you dare. Plus, this location of the halal chain stays open until at least 4 a.m. daily.

6th Avenue &, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
(347) 527-1505
(347) 527-1505
A line forms down the street at a location of Halal Guys.
Expect a line at the Halal Guys cart on West 53rd.
Eater NY

Aldo Sohm Wine Bar

Sibling to the acclaimed Le Bernardin, sommelier Aldo Sohm’s temple to wine is a grand place for a drink — with 40 pours by the glass and 200 by the bottle — and bites such as charcuterie and cheese, grilled avocado, or braised short ribs. Try and make it for the 9 p.m. hour, when Sohm often parades the room with a magnum (or larger bottle) pouring glasses for a very festive group toast.

151 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 554-1143
(212) 554-1143
Aldo Sohm Wine Bar
Aldo Sohm Wine bar near Rockefeller Center.
Aldo Sohm

Del Frisco's Grille

Those looking for the familiarity of a hometown chain or something like it may gravitate to Del Frisco’s Grille, serving cacio e pepe potatoes, truffled mac and cheese, fried calamari, cheesesteak egg rolls, burgers, and steaks that start at $52.

50 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020
(212) 767-0371
(212) 767-0371

Samesa

This concourse-level daytime option is run by Max and Eli Sussman, as famous for their memes as their cooking. Look for a menu of mostly vegetarian items — salads, wraps, and plates like pickled eggs and roasted eggplant, avocado hummus, dip, and chicken shawarma.

30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112
(914) 512-8260
(914) 512-8260
An overhead photograph of a bowl of chicken shawarma with pickled onions and other items.
Samesa, which started in Williamsburg, now operates out of Rockefeller Center.
Samesa

City Winery

This year-round, outdoor wine garden features heated domes for the holidays with a view of the tree. Wines are available on tap along with Montauk Brewing Co. brews and charcuterie, cheese plates, and hummus for snacking. Those domes can be reserved, too.

Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar

The Rock Center location for Blue Ribbon Sushi offers carryout sushi and poke, as well as a conventional sushi bar with three white-suited chefs and seating for eight. The menu is short and reasonably priced: A sushi assortment includes six pieces of nigiri sushi plus a California roll for around $25.

New York, NY 10112
(212) 937-0204
(212) 937-0204
The line at a sushi counter, Blue Ribbon Sushi, stretches out the door around lunchtime.
Blue Ribbon Sushi is located in the Rockefeller Center concourse.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Jupiter

This all-day pasta and wine spot from the folks behind Soho’s popular King restaurant has opened with a view of the rink. Gaz Herbert, an alum of the Michelin-starred River Cafe, is cooking up dishes like pizzoccheri (baked buckwheat pasta with fontina, Savoy cabbage, and potato) and paccheri with pork shoulder, sage, and lemon peel ragu. Drinks include aperitivi and spritzes as well as a vintage amari collection.

Rink Level, 30 Rockefeller Plaza Suite 8, New York, NY 10112
The host stand and dining room at Jupiter.
Jupiter is the newest arrival at Rockefeller Center.
Melanie Landsman/Eater NY

Pebble Bar

Spread across three stories of a Midtown townhouse, Pebble Bar comes from a stacked roster of nightlife veterans and celebrity investors, including Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live. The cocktail bar on the second floor is reserved for walk-ins, and don’t be surprised to find an after-work crowd wearing button-ups and backpacks. A short food menu from executive chef Carlos Barrera, with consultation from the Wildair team, is served on the third floor, where a reservation is usually required. Drinks start at $20 each.

67 W 49th St, New York, NY 10112
A dimly lit bar with individual lamps propped up in the center of tables.
Pebble Bar is spread out over three stories of a Midtown townhouse.
Nicole Franzen/Pebble Bar

Le Rock

Le Rock, from chefs Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson of Tribeca’s popular Frenchette, feels a bit like “a restaurant for your friend in accounting who’s thinking about ‘getting into food,’ or for a daytime talk show producer who wants to be seen out on the town,” Eater critic Ryan Sutton writes. The menu lists tripe, sweetbreads, and escargot, but there’s also more standard corporate card fare like steak hache and shrimp cocktail. The busy, high-ceilinged dining room manages to feel fitting of both a celebratory dinner and after-work drinks.

45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111
(332) 258-8734
(332) 258-8734
Bison au poivre sits on a plate, slathered in orange cream peppercorn sauce; a plate of fries sit on the side.
Bison au poivre slathered in a creamy peppercorn sauce at Le Rock.
Le Rock

Fieldtrip

JJ Johnson’s ode to artisan rice is a fast-casual, feel-good meal that won’t break the bank and tastes good, too. Consider the braised beef, crispy fish, or Harlem soul salad with a handful of vegetables topped with miso dressing and a slice of avocado.

30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112
(646) 669-8595
(646) 669-8595
Salmon, shrimp, and beef bowls at FieldTrip
Salmon, shrimp, and beef bowls at Fieldtrip.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Ace's Pizza

Choose between grandma- or Detroit-style slices with pepperoni cups, sausage and peppers, or Buffalo chicken toppings. Italian American-inspired sandwiches are as big as your head at the Rock Center location of this pizzeria born in Williamsburg.

30 Rockefeller Center, New York, NY 10112
(718) 764-8200
(718) 764-8200
Customers wait for their orders around the counter of a pizzeria, Ace’s Perfect Pizza.
Ace’s Perfect Pizza started in Williamsburg.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Lady M Cake Boutique - New York

A small shop with an icy white ambiance and no seating, the bakery chain pairs a French and Japanese sensibility and is known for its signature mille crepes.

30 Rockefeller Plaza Suite U, New York, NY 10112
(212) 452-2222
(212) 452-2222
The green tea mille crepe cake at Lady M.
The green tea mille feuille crepe cake.
Lady M

21 Greenpoint

Greenpoint’s popular New American restaurant 21 Greenpoint has a second location at Rockefeller Center. The menu is smaller, listing ceviche, crab toast, and a burrata salad with figs and lavender honey. Find it on the rink level of the plaza, Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

30 Rockefeller Center, New York, NY 10020

Alidoro

Find an outpost of this cult-favorite Italian sandwich shop on the rink level of Rockefeller Center, toward the back near of the concourse near Blue Bottle Coffee. A menu with hot and cold heroes includes cheesesteaks, breakfast sandwiches, and more.

30 Rockefeller Center, New York, NY 10020

Naro

This 60-seat Korean restaurant on the rink level of Rockefeller Center comes from the team behind Manhattan’s two-Michelin-starred Atomix. In the main dining room, the team serves a tasting menu of subtle flavors that highlights seafood and vegetables: The dinner tasting menu starts at $195 per person and the lunch tasting is $95; vegetarian tasting menus are available for both.

Rink Level CO, 610 5th Ave #04, New York, NY 10020
(212) 202-0206
(212) 202-0206
Two white bowls, one with vegetables and another with small slices of king crab, are arranged on a white table.
The king crab bibimbap at Naro.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/Eater NY

Lodi

Lodi, from the restaurateur Ignacio Mattos (Estela, Altro Paradiso), was among the first in the latest wave of high-profile restaurant openings at Rockefeller Center. Just about everything but this restaurant’s location — across from the Christmas tree — has been praised by the city’s food critics, and Eater’s Ryan Sutton recommends stopping by for a quick snack, pastry, or cup of coffee.

1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020
(212) 597-2735
(212) 597-2735
Patrons dine under umbrellas at Lodi, one of whom is petting a small dog.
Lodi was among the first in the latest wave of openings at Rockefeller Center.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Other Half Brewing

Other Half, a Brooklyn brewery with a handful of taprooms spread out across New York City, upstate New York, and the Northeast, is known for its smooth and hazy New England IPAs. The brewery runs a taproom on the south side of Rockefeller Plaza with wine, cocktails on tap, bar snacks, and beer cans to-go.

600 5th Ave A2, New York, NY 10020
(212) 202-2564
(212) 202-2564
Diners are seated at outdoor tables under umbrellas at an outdoor beer garden in Midtown Manhattan.
Other Half Brewing runs a taproom at Rockefeller Center.
Rockefeller Center

