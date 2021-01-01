 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A selection of Sichuan dishes, including thinly sliced cucumber, mapo tofu, and lotus root
A Sichuan feast at Szechuan Mountain House in Flushing.
Jean Schwarzwalder/Eater NY

Where to Eat on New Year’s Day in New York City

The best restaurants for your first meal of 2022

by Beth Landman
A Sichuan feast at Szechuan Mountain House in Flushing.
| Jean Schwarzwalder/Eater NY
by Beth Landman

Ringing in the new year will be much different this time around compared to 12 months ago. A day after the bottles of Champagne are popped and Auld Lang Syne is no longer on repeat, most stores, museums, and restaurants will be closed. But a fair share of establishments across the city won’t be taking the day off and feeding New Yorkers and tourists on the first day of 2022. Here are some meals worth kicking off the new year.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Oliva Tapas Españolas

3229 Broadway
New York, NY 10027
(917) 522-9830
(917) 522-9830
Franklin Becker’s latest in West Harlem is a festive celebration of Spanish tapas with floor-to-ceiling windows, indoor trees, and Moorish tiles. There’s a $64 prix-fixe menu, which includes cheese, cured meats, tortillas, ham croquettes, and chicken with red pepper sauce, among other offerings.

A plate with deviled eggs with sardines in the middle.
Huevos dibolicos at Oliva.
Oliva

2. Dowling's at the Carlyle

35 E 76th St
New York, NY 10021
(212) 570-7192
(212) 570-7192
The city’s many hotels are also home to some of the best dining rooms fully decked out for the holidays. Dowling’s at the Carlyle is the newest entrant and is perfect for diners seeking a cushy, sophisticated experience. Chef Sylvain Delpique, whose cooking celebrates timeless and nostalgic dishes, is serving a menu with classics like quiche Lorraine, croque-madame, and buttermilk waffles with caramelized apple pecan marmalade for brunch.

Five dishes on colorful plates are laid out on a table with wine glasses set in between.
A spread of dishes at Dowling’s.
Alex Staniloff/Dowling’s at the Carlyle

3. The Leopard at Des Artistes

1 W 67th St
New York, NY 10023
(212) 787-8767
(212) 787-8767
Walking the block of the Des Artistes building, illuminated by holiday trees, is like stepping into a yule painting. Once inside, the famously romantic Leopard with its cozy corners and Howard Chandler Christy murals is even more dramatic with all the wreaths and ornaments. Seasonal dishes on the a la carte menu include mixed mushrooms with glazed chestnuts and thyme; quail-and-pork sausage with red wine poached figs; ravioli with beets; and seared scallops with squash puree and pancetta vinaigrette.

A restaurant entrance with festive holiday lighting.
The entrance to Upper West Side mainstay the Leopard.
The Leopard

4. Sojourn

244 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
(212) 537-7745
(212) 537-7745
This under-the-radar Upper East Side spot has former Eleven Madison Park chef de partie Peter Petti at the helm, where a DJ will be spinning jazz and ’80s music on New Year’s Day. Apart from such occasional specials like lobster Benedict and a “hangover cure’’ of potato and black bean hash, there’s an a la carte menu with steak and eggs, challah French toast for brunch, and Kobe beef sliders for dinner.

5. Tuscany Steakhouse

117 W 58th St
New York, NY 10019
(212) 757-8630
(212) 757-8630
A short stroll from Central Park, this Italian-accented meat palace is warmed by a fireplace and decorated with garlands, wreaths, and bottles of wine showcased in a glass cellar. The holiday specials include burrata with fresh tomato and grilled Portobellos drizzled with balsamic vinegar reduction that can easily be paired with a la carte dishes such as a bone-in ribeye; a porterhouse that serves up to four; or, for those who prefer seafood, linguini with mussels, lobster, and shrimp.

6. Szechuan Mountain House

3916 Prince St g03
Queens, NY 11354
(718) 888-7893
(718) 888-7893
This Flushing spot, which has another location in the East Village, has been popular for its upscale take on Chinese food — from the presentation of its food to its ornate interior design. There’s classic ma po tofu, green spicy bass (swimming in a soy-based sauce and showered with chopped chives), and diced chicken with lotus (the house-pickled root gives a wonderful sour contrast to the heat). The mix of jasmine and sticky rice is a perfect conduit for feisty sauces, and for those who like things a little milder, the kitchen is happy to adjust.

Szechuan Mountain House’s grilled beef ribs.
The grilled beef ribs at Szechuan Mountain House.
Jean Schwarzwalder/Eater NY

7. Bentos

315 5th Ave
New York, NY 10016
(646) 684-4006
(646) 684-4006
There are few things more comforting than a bowl of steaming rice after a long night out, especially the dishes served at this intimate spot with a sushi bar, high top tables, and artful graffiti. The creative sushi bowls include the California, which is a play on the crowd favorite maki roll, but other rice toppings include unagi and Japanese-style fried chicken.

8. Adda Indian Canteen

Read Review |
31-31 Thomson Ave
Queens, NY 11101
(718) 433-3888
(718) 433-3888
Lovers of spicy food will be happy to kick off the new year at this dimly lit and casual Long Island City restaurant that has a collage of Indian newspapers and a metal roof over the bar. Chef Chintan Pandya will offer a selection of his street food dishes including a starter of chili cheese toast and dahi batata puri filled with tamarind, mint chutney, and yogurt. Entrees include the chef’s signature lucknow dum biryani with slow-cooked goat and the dilliwala butter chicken with makni curry.

Dum biryani at Adda, with the crust open
Biryani at Adda.
Gary He/Eater NY

9. Isabelle's Osteria

245 Park Ave S
New York, NY 10003
(212) 388-1145
(212) 388-1145
Specials like buffalo mozzarella with an ounce of Russian ossetra and lobster fra diavolo with spaghetti are the star attractions at this popular Mediterranean restaurant in Flatiron, which also has a heated outdoor shed. An a la carte menu includes a grain salad with butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, feta, and lemon vinaigrette; mushroom lasagna; braised lamb with farro; and prawns with shishito peppers. 

A dining room with holiday decorations.
The festive dining room at Isabelle’s Osteria.
Isabelle’s Osteria

10. Kokomo

65 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249
(347) 799-1312
(347) 799-1312
The New Year’s Eve party vibes continue the next day at this Caribbean-themed favorite in Williamsburg. A DJ will spin against a backdrop of tropical wallpaper as the festivities extend to the indoor dining room and a heated outdoor area. On the menu there are plates of stuffed sweet plantains, flatbread (mushroom and truffle, as well as oxtail); chicken and waffles; and vegan bowls. Dishes are available a la carte, or there’s a $55 prix fixe option that includes one entree and all-you-can-drink mimosas for 90 minutes.

A plate with pancakes and plantains surrounded by flowers.
Roast plantain pancakes at Kokomo.
Kokomo

11. Egg Shop

151 Elizabeth St
New York, NY 10012
(646) 666-0810
(646) 666-0810
The $22 special at this cheery all-day breakfast spot with large windows and a blackboard includes a holiday sandwich of a sunny side up egg, melted brie, crisp bacon, and kale on sourdough. It comes with a bloody mary and Portuguese egg tart for dessert.

12. Marathi

200 Church St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 227-5100
(212) 227-5100
Greek pancakes topped with honey, yogurt, and walnuts make a sweet start to 2022, while pastrami hash and eggs are a hangover antidote to be enjoyed in this tri-level lofty space with whitewashed brick and a palate of Mediterranean blues and terra cotta. Later in the day, black truffle tarama and cretin dakos salad — basically a Greek toss of tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers nesting on carob rusk — are good starters, and the tuna steak entree tastes like it was swimming the same day. 

A plate with cretin dakos salad, a Greek salad with tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers
Cretin dakos salad at Marathi.
Marathi

Copy Link
818 Franklin Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11225
(718) 822-7833
(718) 822-7833
A $75 prix-fixe brunch, which is the sole New Year’s Day option at this bustling eastern European cafe in Crown Heights, includes deviled eggs, cured salmon, pork sausage, jammy eggs, Hungarian crepes, fried turnip cakes, and layered chocolate sponge cake — along with a glass of champagne. 

14. The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr
Queens, NY 11694
(718) 474-1216
(718) 474-1216
Diners are invited to take a refreshing plunge in the Atlantic Ocean and then run into the hotel’s outdoor saunas on New Year’s Day. All proceeds will be donated to the Rising Tide charity, which benefits underserved communities in the city. Bagels and muffins will be offered, but for those who want a heartier meal, Margie’s in the hotel is offering a menu of tater tots with eggs, sausage and bacon, smashed avocado toast, and a malted waffle with peanut butter, jelly, whipped cream, and caramelized banana.

An empty dining room with tables, chairs, a blue banquette, and walled filled with artwork.
The dining room at Margie’s inside the Rockaway Hotel.
The Rockaway Hotel

