A Dozen Oyster Dishes to Try Around New York

As anyone who’s been to an oyster roast can attest, cooked oysters can rival raw ones, though you’re more likely to find a classic roast — with the burlap and the steam that emanates from a fire, as oysters steep in their own juices before they pop — at one of the area’s fall festivals.

Yet smaller-scale cooked oysters are just as delicious, whether we’re talking about oysters Rockefeller, the oyster omelet found in many East and Southeast Asian restaurants, and a New Orleans oyster po’boy, for starters.

Consider this lineup for some of our favorite oyster dishes just as memorable as bivalves on ice. (If you’re still hankering for a raw bar, here are some favorite spots for those, too.)