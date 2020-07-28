 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The interior of an outdoor dining structure in New York City. A row of wooden tables are stationed for service with vintage posters on the wall.
Osamil on a rainy day can be quite cozy.
Osamil

Where to Eat Outdoors When It Rains in New York City

21 sheltered spots for dining outdoors in any weather

by Eater Staff Updated
Osamil on a rainy day can be quite cozy.
| Osamil
by Eater Staff Updated

Two years into the pandemic, we’ve all been there: Sitting at an unprotected outdoor table, food spread before you, the sky opens up. The season of fall showers and five-minute downpours is upon us, and for those looking to dine outdoors, it’s important to know the best spots for staying dry. This list of tented tables and covered backyards includes restaurants with ample protection and food that delivers, no matter the forecast.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

El Tepeyac Food Market

Looking for a casual outdoor option on the Upper East Side? El Tepeyac might be it. This small Mexican grocer with a grill in the back is home to some of the city’s top burritos, made with meats like cecina, bistec, and al pastor. Most people take their orders to go, but the small tables out front are shielded by scaffolding and make for scrappy outdoor dining in pinch.

1621 A Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10029
(212) 987-8364
(212) 987-8364
Customers sit at a table outside of El Tepeyac Food Market.
Cross your fingers for an outdoor table at El Tepeyac Food Market.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Marea

Chef Lauren DeSteno continues to send out stellar (and expensive) pastas at this Central Park South institution, like fusilli with red wine braised octopus and bone marrow, and firm gnocchetti with shrimp, chile, and rosemary oil. Those who wish to dine outside can make that booking request online. Outdoor tables are heated and lie underneath an awning.

240 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019
(212) 582-5100
(212) 582-5100

Gotham West Market

Gotham West Market is home to such fine institutions as Dell’anima, the acclaimed Italian restaurant; Sushi on Jones, the casual omakase bar; and Corner Slice, one of the city’s best pizzerias. Patrons who wish to dine outside can relax on wooden benches on 11th Avenue underneath a serious and spacious awning structure, with an opening on one side.

600 11th Ave, New York, NY 10036
(212) 582-7940
(212) 582-7940

Kochi

Sungchul Shim’s modern Korean skewer spot remains one of the city’s more accessible-ish tasting menu venues, with limited same-day or day-ahead reservations frequently available for the $135 omakase. In addition to the bar and indoor tables, patrons can book outdoor tables; those seats are located underneath an awning with overhead heaters.

652 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036
(646) 478-7308
(646) 478-7308

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao has been serving some of the city’s best soup dumplings since 2004, originally in Flushing and now at a second outpost in Manhattan. For a meal in the rain, the outpost in Queens is the way to go: Private outdoor dining huts seat four, with heaters that can be turned on in the colder months.

39-16 Prince St #104, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 321-3838
(718) 321-3838

Chili

This Sichuan restaurant in the old Cafe China space near Herald Square does exemplary mapo tofu, tea-smoked duck, and cumin lamb, but as the rain drives down hard, you may be more interested in the commodious outdoor structure in front, which is enclosed on three sides.

13 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016
(646) 882-0666
(646) 882-0666
A red street shed with windows.
Find good rain protection at Chili’s outdoor shed.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

La Estancia de la Espiga

La Estancia de la Espiga, a Mexican restaurant known for its weekend barbacoa, has a sheltered structure with a handful of tables that are protected from the rain. A pound of goat meat comes with tortillas made in the front window, salsas, cilantro, onion, wedges of lime, and salsa.

42-11 102nd St, Corona, NY 11368
(718) 779-7898
(718) 779-7898
A handful of customers sit at plastic, fold-up tables inside of an enclosed outdoor dining structure
La Espiga’s outdoor setup is perfect for slurping barbacoa in the rain.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Osamil

Osamil has made headlines with its well-decorated outdoor seating area, a mostly enclosed structure outfitted with heaters, air conditioners, and walls plastered over with vintage magazine covers. For food, the Korean gastropub serves fried chicken, squid fries, “seafood rosé” tteokbokki, and other dishes made for snacking.

5 W 31st St, New York, NY 10001
(212) 300-4713
(212) 300-4713
An outdoor dining structure in front of a restaurant is painted red with a blue roof. Beside it, a host stands at a counter under a sign that reads “Osamil.”
Osamil’s outdoor seating area is outfitted with heaters and air conditioners.
Osamil

Corto

Corto is the kind of homey Italian spot anyone would want in their neighborhood. (This one just happens to be in Jersey City Heights.) It’s worth the trek for the cozy interior, bar seats perched in front of the kitchen, and attractive tented garden with plenty of greenery and twinkly lights. Order pumpkin seed pesto pasta, pork shoulder pot roast, or charcuterie from partner Drew Buzzio’s family business, the legendary Salumeria Biellese.

507 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307

The Mary Lane

The Mary Lane is a sleeper among ambitious West Village restaurants, and the side-street place has a royal blue dining shed pushed up against the curb, offering great protection in inclement weather while also catching Hudson River breezes. The food is farm-to-table with lots of seafood, a few luxury ingredients, and plenty of vegetables.

99 Bank St, New York, NY 10014
(212) 597-9099
(212) 597-9099
A bright blue canvas outdoor structure.
A garden of plastic flowers awaits inside this blue outdoor setup.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Hanoi House

This East Village mainstay specializing in northern Vietnamese food — try the Hanoi-style beef or chicken pho on a rainy day — has come to occupy three storefronts, and a line of outdoor tables along the frontage protected from the elements by plastic sheeting.

119 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009
(212) 995-5010
(212) 995-5010
A series of tables protected by an awning and roll-down plastic sheeting.
The plastic covers at Hanoi House come down in the event of rain.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Laser Wolf Brooklyn

Laser Wolf is one of Brooklyn’s hottest reservations right now, an Israeli skewer spot that’s booking a few weeks out but still possible to walk into for those who get their names down early. The restaurant is located atop Williamsburg’s Hoxton Hotel: The rooftop spot keeps its windows open during warmer months but plastic covers come down in the event of rain.

97 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
(718) 215-7150
(718) 215-7150

Thai Diner

Thai Diner’s elaborate indoor vibe extends to the restaurant’s outdoor seats, split up between an enclosed patio of sorts, attached to the restaurant, and a structure on the curb with booth seating for larger groups. Both make for comfortable outdoor dining in the rain, with options like khao soi, crab fried rice, and Thai disco fries available.

186 Mott St, New York, NY 10012
(646) 559-4140
(646) 559-4140

Deluxe Green Bo

There are few dishes as nourishing to the soul as xiao long bao on a rainy day, and the pork soup dumplings at Deluxe Green Bo are second to none. Service moves fast, and the large menu is full of hits, including spicy wontons and sauteed spinach. Grab a seat out front at the outdoor dining structure, which is covered and enclosed on all four sides, save for two cut-out doorways on one wall.

66 Bayard St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 625-2359
(212) 625-2359

Wu's Wonton King

One-on-one dinner plans are the first to go when rain hits pavement, but if you’re held accountable by a larger group, head to Wu’s. As far as outdoor dining set-ups go, the one here is tough to beat, taking up nearly the whole width of Rutgers Street. The large wooden structure is covered and enclosed with clear, plastic tarps that shield diners from the rain and allow the BYOB wine to keep flowing, undeterred.

165 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002
(212) 477-1112
(212) 477-1112
A corner restaurant has brightly lit, block font signs saying Wu’s Wonton King.
Outside Wu’s Wonton King.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

L'Industrie Pizzeria

L’Industrie is one of Brooklyn’s best new-school pizzerias, dishing out orders of fried lasagna, gelato, and thin slices topped with burrata and truffle. There’s not much seating indoors, but the covered and enclosed outdoor setup in front is equipped with fans and heaters for year-round eating. Like other spots on this list, here is an outdoor setup worth eating in rain or shine.

254 S 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 599-0002
(718) 599-0002
Patrons dine underneath lights in the outdoor dining; a flatscreen TV glows at the right end of the wooden structure
The outdoor structure in front of L’Industrie has since been enclosed.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Falansai

There may be no better place to eat in the rain in Bushwick than the backyard of Falansai. The Vietnamese restaurant known for its reasonably priced tasting menus has a spacious outdoor seating area with its own koi pond. Clear ceiling panels allow you to watch the rain come down undeterred.

112 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 381-0980
(718) 381-0980
A covered outdoor patio with views of the sky.
The covered backyard has a koi pond.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Chilo's

Hunkered behind this Bed-Stuy dive bar is a year-round food truck slinging tacos and tortas with a variety of fillings. On a rainy day, it’s tough to beat an order of the restaurant’s duck carnitas tacos in this covered backyard. Additional seating is available at covered tables along Clifton Place.

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 676-5245
(718) 676-5245

Haenyeo

Haenyeo has been holding things down in Park Slope since 2019, drawing crowds with modern Korean dishes that border on fusion. Some of the best seats in the house are right out front, at shared and individual dining structures that are shielded from the elements.

239 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 213-2290
(718) 213-2290

Ayat

Bay Ridge’s popular Palestinian restaurant Ayat now has a second location at Industry City in Sunset Park. All of the hits — mansaf, chicken and lamb shawarma, and that massive mezze platter — have stuck around, now served from an enclosed seating area out front.

274 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232
(718) 831-2585
(718) 831-2585

L&B Spumoni Gardens

This venerable Italian-American spot has always had two big outdoor areas, one uncovered right in front, and another on the side with a red canvas overhead covering. When it rains, head to the latter area to feast on hero sandwiches, sheet pizzas, and a broad range of classic pastas. Top it off with a crinkled paper cup of spumoni.

2725 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11223
(718) 449-1230
(718) 449-1230
An area of red picnic tables with a red awning overhead.
The spacious outdoor dining area at L&B.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

