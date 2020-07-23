 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An assortment of dishes including fried pork chop, stir-fried eggplant, beef noodle soup, and a fried chicken sandwich are served in takeout containers and clumped together on a table
Find beef noodle soup for takeout and delivery at Yumpling.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Where to Order Takeout and Delivery Right Now

The best dumplings, burritos, and scallion pancake breakfast sandwiches available to-go

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Find beef noodle soup for takeout and delivery at Yumpling.
| Adam Friedlander/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated

The city’s range of foods available for takeout and delivery has never been better. Restaurants that weren’t delivering before the pandemic started doing so as a means to survive. Some three years later, many have stuck around, while newer spots have incorporated takeout and delivery into their repertoire, exporting Taiwanese dumplings, California burritos, and other durable foods across the five boroughs.

Offering takeout and delivery is still a necessity for many businesses recovering from the pandemic. Tip your courier at least $5, and place an order over the phone or through a restaurant’s website, as opposed to a third-party delivery app, when possible.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

The Migrant Kitchen

The flagship location of the Migrant Kitchen, a fast-casual restaurant with three outposts spread across the city, fuses Latin American and Arab flavors. Its empanadas, lamb tortas, and cauliflower shawarma are all available for takeout and delivery.

157 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10023
(212) 301-6091
(212) 301-6091
Golden sumac chicken over falafel waffles sits in the center of the photograph in an overhead shot; a variety of other dishes flank the chicken, including maduro mahshi, plantain nachos, and Mexican corn
A falafel waffle at the Migrant Kitchen.
Gary He/Eater NY

Bilao

Filipino restaurant Bilao was started in 2020 by frontline nurses who wanted a restaurant with all-day breakfast near the Upper East Side hospital where they worked. Some two years later, the restaurant continues to serve comforting dishes like porridge with tripe or chicken adobo to those in the area. Available for takeout and delivery.

1437 1st Ave. Store 1, New York, NY 10021
(212) 650-0010
(212) 650-0010
Heaps of rice, red pork tidbits, fried eggs, and sliced tomatoes, with a bowl of pink vinegar.
Rice, pork, fried eggs, and tomato for breakfast at Bilao.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Yumpling

Taiwanese dumpling shop Yumpling found a following as a stand at the Long Island City flea market, before expanding with a food truck that darted around Manhattan. Now as a storefront in Queens, the restaurant’s menu has grown to include fried pork chops, beef noodle soup, bubble tea, and, of course, dumplings available for takeout and delivery.

49-11 Vernon Blvd, Queens, NY 11101
(718) 713-1839
(718) 713-1839
A serving of 10 dumplings appears on a cardboard takeout plate, topped with chile oil and a mountain of mixed herbs
Dumplings are topped with chile oil and a mountain of herbs.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Eim Khao Mun Kai

Hainanese chicken, filtered through a Thai lens, is the star at Eim Khao Mun Kai in Elmhurst. The Queens restaurant is open for delivery and takeout all day, with additional locations on the way soon, according to the team.

8132 Broadway, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 424-7156
(718) 424-7156
Slice skinless chicken with rice and broth on the side.
Hainanese chicken is the move at Eim Khao Mun Kai.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Taco Mahal

This Greenwich Village restaurant is known for its Indian dishes served in the style of tacos. In lieu of a corn tortilla, find roti or naan folded in half and filled with chicken curry or one of several vegetarian-friendly options like saag paneer or chana masala. There’s an additional location in Hell’s Kitchen. Both are open for delivery and takeout.

73 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014
(646) 719-1553
(646) 719-1553
Two colorful Indian tacos made with thick naan bread.
Indian tacos made with naan.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Chiko

This narrow Sichuan restaurant sticks to a small menu to offer the best possible renditions. All served with tongue-tickling spice and priced at $15 and under, the menu includes string bean salad, spicy wontons, mapo tofu, noodle soup, and eggplant with chile-garlic sauce. Call the restaurant directly for takeout, or place an order for delivery online

954 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(917) 909-0580
(917) 909-0580

Electric Burrito

This East Village restaurant’s burritos deliver surprisingly well, thanks to its superior flour tortillas. The California burrito (characterized by its french fries) with carne asada is best, but the breakfast burrito (called a “lunch burrito” on the menu) will do the trick, too. It comes with eggs, bacon, cheese, beans, and fries for around $13. Takeout and delivery are available online.

81 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003
(646) 870-0104
(646) 870-0104
Two halves of a chicken burrito rest on a counter, overflowing with chunks of meat, refried beans, french fries, and cheese.
Breakfast burritos in bed, anyone?
Electric Burrito

Peeps Kitchen

Korean fried chicken, done well, should still have some crunch to it after a few minutes in a takeout box — and the containers of boneless fried bird at Peeps never disappoint. This Greenpoint restaurant has no indoor seating, so count on a well-oiled takeout and delivery operation slinging orders of fried wings and glazed gangjeong chicken. Place orders for pickup online or over the phone to avoid a wait outside the shop.

55 McGuinness Blvd S, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(929) 295-0081
(929) 295-0081
A paper container is lined with aluminum foil and filled with saucy glazed chicken, sesame seeds, and sliced almond. Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Win Son Bakery

This Taiwanese American bakery, an offshoot of Win Son across the street, was among the first sit-down restaurants in the borough to pivot to takeout and delivery during the pandemic. Three years later, its scallion pancake breakfast sandwiches, millet mochi doughnuts, and other baked goods still hold up surprisingly well.

164 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(917) 909-1725
(917) 909-1725
Assorted pastries, including mochi doughnuts and bright yellow custard toast, on two stainless steel trays alongside a cup of coffee, at Win Son Bakery
Pastries from Win Son Bakery.
Gary He/Eater NY

Mama Yoshi Mini Mart

What started as a pop-up has since blossomed into a counter-service restaurant serving Japanese American food in Ridgewood. Mama Yoshi Mini Mart has a few stools if you want to dine in, but the restaurant was built for takeout service, with both handheld katsu chicken or cauliflower sandwiches and a variety of konbini-style snacks to take home. The restaurant offers pick-up and local delivery.

17-11 Grove St, Queens, NY 11385
(917) 943-5011
(917) 943-5011
Red tray with a chicken sandwich.
Katsu sandwiches to-go.
Evan Angelastro/Eater NY

Pecking House

Park Slope’s Pecking House started as a delivery business in Queens, and its fried chicken is engineered to stay crispy after traveling in a takeout container — or spending a night in the fridge. Be sure to try the famed chile fried chicken, along with the vegan sloppy ’po (mapo sandwich), stacked with thin layers of chile tofu skin. Available for takeout and delivery.

244 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(716) 902-3613
(716) 902-3613
A fried chicken sandwich is stacked on parchment paper on a red cafeteria tray.
The fried chicken sandwich at Pecking House.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Brooklyn Suya

Nigerian-style suya bowls heat up the regular lunch rut at this Crown Heights fixture. Pick your protein — chicken, shrimp, salmon, eggplant, or tofu — then add toppings like plantains or eggs that are served over a base of rice or kale. Finish customizing the bowl with your choice of heat level. Delivery and takeout are available.

717 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 513-0122
(718) 513-0122
Customers eat and wait for orders outside of Brooklyn Suya, a fast-casual bowl restaurant in Crown Heights.
Brooklyn Suya is one of few Nigerian restaurants in Crown Heights.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Sandwich Girl Cafe

Burritos are the thing to order at this small cafe with a few indoor seats in Park Slope. The breakfast burrito is made with eggs, home fries, and avocado, with the option to add a handful of breakfast meats for an additional charge, while its Egyptian salad burrito comes stuffed with tzatziki, tahini, feta cheese, and torpedos of kofta. Both, plus excellent chopped cheese sandwiches, are available for takeout and delivery.

339 7th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(347) 422-0139
(347) 422-0139
A wooden table with chopped cheese sandwich, a burrito, and disco fries.
An Egyptian burrito and chopped cheese sandwich from Sandwich Girl Cafe.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Copy Link

Syrian and Korean flavors are the name of the game at Syko, easily one of the city’s most exciting takeout restaurants over the past year. There’s no indoor seating, but its excellent stuffed grape leaves, chicken shawarma, banchan, and signature “fat boy” sandwiches (a Korean-style pancake stuffed with bulgogi and wrapped like a burrito) are all available for takeout and delivery.

126 Windsor Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(929) 424-0423
(929) 424-0423
A person wearing a red sweater clutches a burrito overflowing with bulgogi.
The bulgogi fat boy at Syko.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Related Maps