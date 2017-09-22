Welcome to the Cocktail Heatmap, a guide to the hottest drinking dens of the moment across New York City. It’s worth noting that a lot has changed in the last two years: At the outset of the pandemic, takeout cocktails made a brief, but beautiful, appearance in New York City — and now there’s a chance they’ll make a permanent comeback, which is welcome news for New Yorkers leery of gathering indoors. One thing is for sure, though: Everyone seems to be ordering an espresso martini these days. There’s a good chance of finding one of these nostalgic drinks at a spot on this list but there’s many more adult beverages to raise a glass to the new year. Check out this list of the hottest newly opened cocktail bars right now.

Added to the list in January: Sunken Harbor Club (a tropical-themed hideaway above a historic Downtown Brooklyn chop house); All Night Skate (a bi-level bar in Bed-Stuy with Saved by the Bell-esque decor); Wandering Barman (pre-batched cocktails at an affordable price in a Williamsburg taproom) and Bar Chrystie (a posh spot inside the Public Hotel in the Lower East Side).

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.