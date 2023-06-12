 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Hottest New Cocktail Bars in New York City, June 2023

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Queens, June 2023

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Brooklyn, June 2023

A lunch counter with twirling stools at which an old man sits.
Tom’s, just south of Columbia University, was made famous as Monk’s by Seinfeld.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Diners We Adore in NYC

21 vintage and aspirational old-time restaurants from every borough

by Melissa McCart and Robert Sietsema
Tom’s, just south of Columbia University, was made famous as Monk’s by Seinfeld.
| Robert Sietsema/Eater NY
by Melissa McCart and Robert Sietsema

Diners, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. We love you for your food: the well-seared burgers gobbled late at night, the pancakes eaten with a side of bacon early in the morning, and the pita sandwiches bulging with pork kebabs for an early supper. And don’t forget the lime-green Jell-O that has defied the ravages of time, the tuna salad sandwiches that have retained their salty tang even though we can no longer find tuna like that in the supermarket, and the french fries, curly fries, steak fries, crinkle cuts, shoestrings, and, especially, the crusty hash browns, so good we could never make them like that at home.

We love you for your cakes and pies — especially coconut cream and apple with a scoop of ice cream — and the fact that you’re often still open 24 hours, though we wonder who is there in the wee-est of hours. We treasure your antique appearance, the comfortability of booths and twirling stools, and the fact that we can sneak up on you unbeknownst to Resy and Open Table. We love that no one is recording in some data mine what we we have eaten or how much we have spent.

We love that you have not turned into a fast-casual places where there is no gabby waitress or machine suggesting we pay a large tip up front. We love that you look old and worn, like a suit forgotten at the back of the closet. We love that you are still here despite relentless gentrification that has uprooted restaurants of similar vintage, your prices having crept up only a little; we love that we can still afford you even when money is tight, and that no one is asking us to finish up in 45 minutes because the table is already committed.

And we love you because we know you love us back!

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

WaHi Diner

WaHi stands for Washington Heights, and this diner just south of the Columbian Presbyterian Hospital complex is a sort of clubhouse for that sprawling Upper Manhattan neighborhood. It offers multiple seating options to fit every mood, including outdoor and semi-outdoor tabes, as well as quirky menu choices like a meatloaf hero with gravy, pizza dogs, and Mexican fiesta salad.

3915 Broadway, New York, NY 10032
(646) 429-9400
(646) 429-9400
A diner with a fenced seating area in front.
The WaHi Diner in Washington Heights.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Tom's

Tom’s was the ostensible location for dozens of scenes from Seinfeld, referred to as Monk’s. But the interior is more mazelike than the sets for the TV show, with rows of booths and plenty of counter seating. The menu runs to the usual, but if you’re trying to replicate George’s order from the episode aired May 19, 1994 (“The Opposite”), you’ll find that you can get chicken salad on untoasted rye, but you won’t be able to get the potato salad, because Tom’s doesn’t serve it.

2880 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
(212) 864-6137
(212) 864-6137
A picture of Kramer from Seinfeld on the wall.
Kramer watches over the counter seating at Tom’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Old John's Luncheonette

Anyone who thinks the classic diner ought to defy updating should take a peek at John’s. It was recently spruced up and made to look more sleekly retro-modern; about 50% of the menu remains traditional, while the other half incorporates dishes that would be natural to a diner menu if the diner as an institution were invented today, including breakfasts like avocado toast, huevos rancheros, and Italian frittatas.

148 W 67th St, New York, NY 10023
(212) 874-2700
(212) 874-2700
Two people stand behind the counter of a bar with blue stools and place settings at each stool
Old John’s in its new incarnation.
Molly Tavoletti / Eater NY

Jackson Hole

This diner, once named Airline Diner, was dropped down just west of LaGuardia in the days when there was no food to be had in airline terminals (which may still be the case, depending on your perspective). Then the budding Jackson Hole chain took it over and upped the hamburger game, while keeping things pretty much the same, including the amazing air-travel-themed design. Still a great place to pick up a meal on your way to or from the plane. We are especially fond of the BLT.

69-35 Astoria Blvd N, Queens, NY 11370
(718) 204-7070
(718) 204-7070
A metal sign with lots of unlit neon says Air Line Diner with an old fashioned passenger airplane on top.
The sign commemorate a former diner in the same space.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Bel Aire Diner

The Bel Aire — with it’s 1960s muscle car theme — endeared itself to the local population during the pandemic, not only by staying open, but by showing drive-in movies in its parking lot. The place is gigantic, all shiny metal and Formica, and the menu is as big as the premises, with Mexican, Thai, Greek, and Italian specialties added to the regular menu, along with playfully named dishes like “cheese destruction fries.” It claims to serve the biggest burrito in the city.

31-91 21st St, Queens, NY 11106
(718) 721-3160
(718) 721-3160
A red car from the 60s painted on an exterior wall.
Paintings of convertibles grace the rear of the diner.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Spanish Diner

If an American diner suddenly appeared in Spain, what would the menu be like? That seems to be the thesis of this admirable casual cafe in the Little Spain Mercado complex at Hudson Yards. There is more overlap with the regular American diner menu than you might suppose, including omelets, potato salad, tomato soup, and sandwiches.

435 W 30th St, New York, NY 10001
(646) 495-1242
(646) 495-1242
Counter on the left, tables on the right, sun streaming in the window.
Spanish Diner in Little Spain Mercado.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Tick Tock Diner NY

Capable of holding nearly 300 lost souls, Tick Tock claims to be the largest diner in the city, and has perched like a very heavy bird a block west of Macy’s in the New Yorker Hotel since 1957. The prices may be a little higher, but the diner menu remains fairly intact, with multiple variations for classic dishes, such as three versions of eggs benedict (one with BBQ pulled pork), and an avocado toast that almost qualifies as a meal for two. Tick tock, Tick Tock — tempus fugit.

481 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001
(212) 268-8444
(212) 268-8444
Orange upholstered booths and a wall plastered with colorful posters.
The interior of the Tick Tock.
Tick Tock Diner

Empire Diner

Among old-style dining car diners, Empire Diner is the city’s most attractive by far, now edging over into being a fancy restaurant. One look at the Art Deco streamlined design and you’ll fall in love. The menu remains rooted in pancakes and hamburgers, but now find fripperies like soft scrambled eggs cacio e pepe, smoked salmon pastrami, and granola made in house — available only until 4 p.m., alas. Whatever happened to all-day breakfast?

210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011
(212) 335-2277
(212) 335-2277
A diner interior with counter, swiveling stools, and booths by the window.
Empire Diner.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Court Square Diner

This massive birthday cake of a diner, modern in form but ancient in spirit, lies just east of the commercial strip of Jackson Avenue, with MOMA’s P.S.1 only a stone’s throw away. Hence the presence of office workers and art hangers-on among the colorful mix of patrons, who tuck into disco fries with bacon, crispy taquitos, and vegan chicken fingers, among other smaller dishes that encourage snacking.

45-30 23rd St, Queens, NY 11101
(718) 392-1222
(718) 392-1222
A long and narrow diner is filled with red and tan booths and a counter
Interior, Court Square Diner
Court Square Diner

Malibu Diner

Surfing a wave of California beach admiration, the Malibu Diner has been a Chelsea favorite for several decades, even though the interior is decorated with black-and-white photos of Iceland. Never mind, the pie selection is admirable and all the savory diner standards are rendered in the most blasé manner imaginable. When was the last time you were able to enjoy your food without thinking about it?

163 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011
(212) 691-1369
(212) 691-1369
A red shed stands before the diner to form a protected entranceway in winter.
Chelsea’s Malibu Diner.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Hollywood Diner

Hollywood is only a few blocks from the Malibu Diner and the two are in stiff competition, though the two could not be more different. This place takes its films seriously, and you can calculate when it was founded by examining the frieze of movie stills that runs around the ceiling and picking the latest one. The cheeseburger here is one of the best diner burgers in town, and the place takes particular pride in its omelets.

574 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011
(212) 691-8465
(212) 691-8465
A grayish brown facade on a corner with a red star motif.
Chelsea’s Hollywood Diner is Hollywood themed.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

La Bonbonniere

This ramshackle diner dates from the days when seeming at least partly French was the signature of fine dining, but whether the name is or isn’t partly facetious is lost to Time. Pancakes and egg breakfasts are the standards at this busy refectory that doesn’t serve dinner, and is one of the best places in town for spotting actors and other celebrities.

28 8th Ave, New York, NY 10014
(212) 741-9266
(212) 741-9266
The exterior of La Bonbonniere, with tables and chairs and huge white sign bearing the name.
La Bonbonniere was a location for Mrs. Maisel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Waverly Diner

This corner diner over the Washington Square subway station is something of a default dining destination for Greenwich Village, and underwent a refurbishing a few years ago in which topical murals and bouncy booths were installed. Its burgers, pastries, and breakfasts served in skillets have long been admired, and though it’s no longer open 24 hours, the place is still cranks from early in the morning to 11 p.m. or 1 a.m. every night.

385 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014
(212) 675-3181
(212) 675-3181
A subway entrance with a neon signed building above it.
The Waverly Diner lies directly above the Washington Square/West 4th Street subway stop.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Three Decker Diner

Like the name suggests, the Three Decker specializes in club sandwiches, and has lately spruced up the menu with Tex Mex fare. Now owned by a coffee company, the joe is the best in town for a diner, with one free refill. Despite improvements, the layout is still pleasantly retro-diner, with a short lunch counter, and further seats along a shelf that looks out onto one of Greenpoint’s busiest corners.

695 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-6664
(718) 389-6664
A tall brick building with a sign that says “Manhattan Three Decker Restaurant.”
The Three Decker Diner is a Greenpoint landmark.
Bess Adler/Eater NY

Soho Diner

This hotel-borne establishment still manages to look very much like a diner inside — with elevated prices. It takes its menu seriously, reaching for regional dishes not usually found in the city — such as the beef on weck sandwich from Buffalo, and food that’s just plain fun, like a spaghetti and meatballs dinner served family style.

320 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013
(212) 965-3011
(212) 965-3011
The entrance to the diner seen from the sidewalk was a couple of laughing pedestrians passing by at night.
Soho Diner is located in a tourist hotel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Thai Diner

This is the last remaining branch of a small Thai empire spawned by Uncle Boons on the border of Soho and the Lower East Side, providing a jazzy version of the national cuisine, with cocktails. Thai Diner really looks like a diner, and dishes like Thai disco fries and Thai iced tea french toast are totally diner food, but plenty of Thai standards and invented dishes also available.

186 Mott St, New York, NY 10012
The exterior of Thai Diner with tables and chairs set up on the sidewalk alongside the restaurant
The Thai Diner on busy Delancey Street.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Square Diner

The Square — a beloved fixture of the obscure Finn Square in Soho — is probably the city’s oldest diner, and it retains it railroad dining car elements, somewhat obscured by an absurdist shingled roof tacked on at some point. The current proprietors take pride in the menu, with the burgers and pancakes here at a very high level. This is very much a place for in-the-know regulars.

33 Leonard St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 925-7188
(212) 925-7188
A blue diner with a shingle roof.
The Square may be the city’s oldest diner.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Golden Diner

This four-year-old on the edge of Chinatown describes itself as an Asian diner, and this idea expresses itself in the breakfast egg sandwich, which consists of a Chinese-bakery milk bun layered with scrambled eggs and hash brown, real elevated diner fare. Korean chicken wings and Korean-themed soju cocktails, Thai cobb salad, matzoh ball soup, and vegan nachos fill out a fascinating menu.

123 Madison St, New York, NY 10002
(917) 472-7800
(917) 472-7800
Green bar stools are located in front of a wooden diner counter, and the kitchen can be seen in the background
The classic interior of the Golden Diner.
Joyce Kim for Golden Diner

Pearl Diner

This diner has famously avoided urban renewal and now stands dwarfed by skyscrapers in its Wall Street neighborhood. The welcome Greek pneumatos of the place results in dishes like shrimp Aegean, souvlaki platters, and pork gyro pitas, but all the standards are ably represented, with a sideline in stuffed baked potatoes.

212 Pearl St, New York, NY 10038
(212) 344-6620
(212) 344-6620
Pearl Diner
Pearl Diner in FiDi stands out as history amongst the high-rises.
Eater NY

Parkview Diner

This diner hangs over a precipice overlooking the Belt Parkway, and drivers from either direction see it gleam. The L-shaped dining room is immense, though this Coney Island institution is nowhere near the beach. Count on humongous portions of diner standards and expect to share, say, the open-face turkey roll sandwich swimming in gravy with a friend.

2939 Cropsey Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214
(718) 333-9400
(718) 333-9400
A giant metal structure with a free standing sign raised high above it.
The Parkview Diner in Coney Island.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Colonnade Diner

This 50-year-old diner on a busy thoroughfare on Staten Island’s eastern shore is certainly the city’s glitziest, with multiple mirrored surfaces reflecting the diner’s Art Deco logo. The menu is as big as the premises — and as a result, it’s loaded with lovable oddities, like the Catskillian RPG sandwich (roast pork on garlic bread with Chinese duck sauce) and a Greek salad with Roumanian steak.

2001 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306
(718) 351-2900
(718) 351-2900
A room full of mirrored surfaces that reflect its Art Deco elements.
Staten Island’s Colonnade Diner.
Colonnade Diner

