8 Argentine Restaurants to Celebrate the World Cup Victory

The last game of the FIFA World Cup between France and Argentina was a cliffhanger, as the regular game ended in a 2-to-2 tie, and each team scored an additional goal in the second 15-minute overtime period. The game was decided in a penalty shoot-out that was won by Argentina 4 to 2. If you’d like to celebrate the Argentine way — with thick cuts of steak, red Malbec wine, and the pizza known as fugazza — here are some restaurants serving distinguished fare from the South American country.

