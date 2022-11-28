 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bowl of udon at Raku.
A bowl of udon from Raku in the East Village.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

9 Warming Bowls of Chicken Noodle Soup in NYC

Slurp on kalguksu, paitan ramen, and more

by Caroline Shin
A bowl of udon from Raku in the East Village.
| Caroline Shin/Eater NY
by Caroline Shin

The love for chicken noodle soup is so deep it hits different realms from the cure for the common cold to rap tracks and dance steps.

Chicken noodle soup starts with a rich broth that’s simmered for hours to coax out as much collagen and flavor out of chicken bones. Then the slippery noodles take on myriad forms from bouncy udon to balls of pastina. Seasonings range from velvety and lemony to coconutty curry and subtly vegetal with carrots and celery.

During these cold months ahead, find comfort in these nine bowls of chicken noodle soup in NYC.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it also poses a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Cơm Tấm Ninh Kiều

This no-frills Bronx spot churns out massive bowls of pho ga strewn with hunks of tender chicken, flat rice noodles, and inch-long segments of chives in a chicken bone broth simmered for twelve hours. Cut through the savoriness with fresh cilantro, mung bean sprouts, and lime offered on the side.

2641 Jerome Ave, The Bronx, NY 10468
(718) 450-3833
A bowl of pho ga.
A bowl of pho ga from Cơm Tấm Ninh Kiều.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Loukoumi Astoria

Loukoumi Greek avgolemono displays a mastery of combining egg and lemon to thicken broths without curdling. The soup is indeed tangy and velvety — one could mistake it for cream — with big chunks of chicken, scoops of orzo, and pieces of celery and carrot. It’s served with pita slices and lemon wedges for extra zest. The only downside is its pint-size offering will leave you wanting more.

45-07 Ditmars Blvd, Queens, NY 11105
(718) 626-3200
A bowl of avgolemono.
Avgolemono from Loukoumi in Astoria.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Malay

A hefty, coconut curry rendition hails from Malay Restaurant in downtown Flushing.  A yellow turmeric-laden broth is dappled with bubbles of red chile oil, chunks of chicken, a mass of noodles, and blocks of fried tofu. A subtle heat builds with each mouthful inside this old-school restaurant founded in 1988.

135-17 40th Rd, Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 353-2901
A bowl of chicken coconut curry.
A chicken coconut curry from Malay.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Daesung Korean Noodle

Locals line up on weekends for Daesung’s soups loaded with either long, knife-sliced kalguksu or short, hand-torn sujebi noodles. Its chicken noodle soup comes dressed with shredded chicken, strands of eggs, and zucchini slices. It’s then paired with a bright, freshly made kimchi that’s cut tableside.

45-04 162nd St, Flushing, NY 11358
(718) 460-0088
A bowl of soup with chicken and egg.
Soup from Daesung in Flushing.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Noodlecraft

Noodlecraft goes hard on all the elements of a chicken noodle soup. It offers five kinds of noodles from short, flat slippery slivers to pulled noodles so long you’ll question when you can stop raising them up for a noodle shot. Each hefty bowl holds turmeric-tinged shreds of chicken and bok choy in rich chicken broth. Plus, they’re served with some of the biggest spoons in the city to ensure every huge mouthful captures every component.

10-39 47th Rd, Queens, NY 11101
(718) 392-9555
A chicken noodle soup from Noodlecraft.
Chicken noodle soup from Noodlecraft is highly customizable.
Noodlecraft

Cara Mia Restaurant

This homey Italian stalwart — founded in Queens Village in 1970 and expanded to a second location in Long Island — doles out five kinds of soups. The chicken soup boasts shreds of chicken, chunks of carrots, and little balls of pastina that roll around in every mouthful.

22020 Hillside Avenue, Queens Village, NY 11427
(718) 740-9118
Raku

Raku serves up the chewiest experience in the chikara, with melty blocks of mochi and some of the city’s bounciest udon: Try pulling a thick strand and watch it rebound. There are some good chunks of chicken in there though diners might miss them at first glance because the cumulus cloud of noodles dominates the bowl. Fresh spinach rounds out the soup.

342 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 228-1324
A bowl of udon at Raku.
The udon at Raku in the East Village.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Ivan Ramen

A big bowl of Ivan Ramen’s famous chicken paitan ramen might surprise: It comes with a vibrant yellow raw heritage egg yolk. Mix that in, squeeze in some drops of lime, and turn the broth into a golden eggy, chicken-y broth cut by fresh citrus. Scoop up perfect tangles of firm, thin noodles tangled with peppery ground chicken and crunchy bits of salty fried skin.

25 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
(646) 678-3859
A bowl of chicken soup from Ivan Ramen dressed with a bright orange yolk.
Paitan ramen from Ivan Ramen.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Lassen & Hennigs

This Brooklyn deli founded in 1949 doles out its version of what’s heralded as Jewish penicillin with twirly egg noodles, shredded chicken, chunks of carrots and celery, and dill on top. Find it at its second location in Dumbo.

114 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 875-6272
