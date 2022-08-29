Share All sharing options for: The Hottest New Bakeries in NYC Right Now

There’s never been a better time for bakeries in the city, where New Yorkers can get truly amazing breads, decadent pastries, delightful cookies, over-the-top doughnuts, and baked goods representing traditions from around the world.

While the pandemic certainly led us into baking deep dives, the bakery revival has been gaining traction before the return of no-knead bread. In addition to places like Bread Alone (1983) and Sullivan Street (1994), we’ve also seen a more recent push of bakeries that includes Bien Cuit (2011), Dominique Ansel (2013), Mah-Ze-Dahr (2014), and others. Today, bakeries are differentiating from each other in terms of where they’re located; what cultures they represent; whether they’re sweet, savory, or both; how they source grains; their restraint or decadence (we’re talking to you, Supermoon Bakehouse), and even when it comes to bakery design. This collection represents a handful of those we’re excited about that have opened within the year.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically

