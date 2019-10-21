NYC’s 2023 Michelin-Starred Restaurants, Mapped

There are 71-starred restaurants on Michelin’s 2023 guide to New York City. This year, several heavy-weight fine dining establishments kept their starred status, including Eleven Madison Park. Meanwhile, restaurants like Contra and Momofuku Ko, which recently closed, were stripped of their star status, while Oxalis and Al Coro, both closing by the end of the year, retained stars. New additions for 2023 include restaurants like the tough-to-get-into Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in Little Italy, which landed a Michelin star. Here’s where to find this year’s winners.

