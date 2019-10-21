 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Hottest New Bars in New York City, November 2023

A Dozen NYC Restaurants for Celebrating Diwali

24 New York Restaurants Where Taylor Swift Has Dined

More in New York See more maps
A trout dish.
Restaurant Yuu is one of the new additions to the 2023 Michelin awards in NYC.
Restaurant Yuu

NYC’s 2023 Michelin-Starred Restaurants, Mapped

Where to find the 71 restaurants awarded stars this year

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Restaurant Yuu is one of the new additions to the 2023 Michelin awards in NYC.
| Restaurant Yuu
by Eater Staff Updated

There are 71-starred restaurants on Michelin’s 2023 guide to New York City. This year, several heavy-weight fine dining establishments kept their starred status, including Eleven Madison Park. Meanwhile, restaurants like Contra and Momofuku Ko, which recently closed, were stripped of their star status, while Oxalis and Al Coro, both closing by the end of the year, retained stars. New additions for 2023 include restaurants like the tough-to-get-into Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in Little Italy, which landed a Michelin star. Here’s where to find this year’s winners.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Blue Hill At Stone Barns

Copy Link

Dan Barber’s Westchester farm with a restaurant retained its two stars. Tasting menus run from $348 to $398.

630 Bedford Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591
(914) 366-9600
(914) 366-9600
A brick walkway neighbored by trees and lush plants leads into a lengthy brick house
The entrance to Blue Hill at Stone Barns.
Bill Addison/Eater

Also featured in:

Essential by Christophe

Copy Link

Essential by Christophe from Christophe Bellanca now has one star; the tasting menus run from $125 to $215.

103 W 77th St, New York, NY 10024
(646) 478-7928
(646) 478-7928

Also featured in:

Sushi Noz

Copy Link

This Upper East Side sushi temple has risen to two-star status. The omakase starts at $495.

181 E 78th St, New York, NY 10075
(917) 338-1792
(917) 338-1792
Chef Nozomu Abe stands behind the sushi bar with a giant live king crab.
Chef Nozomu Abe holding a giant live king crab.
Matt-Taylor Gross/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Jean-Georges

Copy Link

Jean-Georges Vongerichten's flagship French restaurant maintains its two stars. Tasting menus start at $198 for the vegetarian six-course to $368 for a 10-course chef’s tasting.

1 Central Park West, New York, NY 10023
(212) 299-3900
(212) 299-3900

Also featured in:

Masa

Copy Link

Masa Takayama's exorbitant Japanese restaurant has three stars. Tasting menus start at $750 in the dining room and $950 at the counter.

10 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019
(212) 823-9800
(212) 823-9800
A photo of a smiling Masa Takayama, who is wearing white.
Chef Masa Takayama.
Masa

Also featured in:

Per Se

Copy Link

Thomas Keller's restaurant in the Time Warner Center has three stars; the restaurant was revamped over the summer and reopened in September. The tasting menu starts at $390.

4th Floor, Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10023
(212) 823-9335
(212) 823-9335
Per Se’s kitchen has three lights up top, white brick, and stainless steel counters.
The kitchen at Per Se.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Daniel

Copy Link

Daniel Boulud's Upper East Side French restaurant has two stars. Its tasting menu starts at $295.

60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065
(212) 288-0033
(212) 288-0033
Chef Daniel Boulud stands with his arms crossed in chef’s whites.
Chef Daniel Boulud in front of his eponymous Upper East Side restaurant.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Kochi

Copy Link

Hell’s Kitchen skewer spot Kochi with a $145 tasting menu holds its one star.

652 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036
(646) 478-7308
(646) 478-7308

Also featured in:

Le Bernardin

Copy Link

Eric Ripert's beloved seafood restaurant maintains three stars. The dining room tasting menu starts at $310, with a la carte available in the lounge.

155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 554-1515
(212) 554-1515
Le Bernardin’s dining room has a floral arrangement in the middle with white flowers, plus tables with white tablecloths
The dining room at Le Bernardin.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Mari

Copy Link

Sungchul Shim has one-star for this sibling to Kochi with a $145 tasting menu.

679 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
(646) 649-3545
(646) 649-3545
Uni lies above tuna in this hand roll, which sits on an ornamental red holder
An uni hand roll.
Erik Bernstein/Eater NY

The Modern

Copy Link

Danny Meyer's Midtown restaurant with chef Thomas Allan has two stars.

9 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 333-1220
(212) 333-1220

Also featured in:

Aquavit

Copy Link

This Midtown Scandinavian restaurant from chef Emma Bengtsson has two stars for its $175 to $275 tasting menus; this year Bengtsson won the Michelin Mentor Chef Award.

65 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022
(212) 307-7311
(212) 307-7311
Inside Aquavit, there is a giant potted plant in the foreground, bar stools, wooden floors, and a glass door can be seen in the distance.
Counter seating at Aquavit.
Aquavit

Also featured in:

Caviar Russe

Copy Link

This Midtown East fine dining restaurant has one star for its 10th year in a row. The tasting menu starts at $195, with a la carte options available in the lounge.

538 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022
(212) 980-5908
(212) 980-5908
An egg with caviar.
The golden egg at Caviar Russe.
Three Story Media Ltd./Caviar Russe.

Also featured in:

Le Jardinier

Copy Link

Joël Robuchon protégé Alain Verzeroli’s vegetable-forward Midtown restaurant retains one star.

610 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10022
(212) 451-9211
(212) 451-9211
The dining room at Le Jardinier, outfitted with granite countertop tables and tan furniture.
The dining room at Le Jardinier.
Alex Staniloff/Eater

Also featured in:

Gabriel Kreuther

Copy Link

Gabriel Kreuther's eponymous Midtown restaurant maintains two stars. Tasting menus run from $165 to $265.

41 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
(212) 257-5826
(212) 257-5826
Gabriel Kreuther stands in front of a sign that says the name of his restaurant.
Gabriel Kreuther stands in front of his eponymous Midtown restaurant.
Eater

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Jōji

Copy Link

The subterranean omakase spot that starts at $375 from Daniel Boulud and George Ruan now has one star. There’s takeout a la carte, too.

1 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017
(212) 597-9025
(212) 597-9025

Le Pavillon

Copy Link

Daniel Boulud, Michael Balboni, and Will Nacev earn one star for this ambitious menu at the One Vanderbilt address.

One Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017
(212) 662-1000
(212) 662-1000

Also featured in:

Sushi Amane

Copy Link

Midtown East sushi parlor Sushi Amane has one star. Dinner is $250 per person, not including tax and gratuity.

245 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017
(646) 887-7687
(646) 887-7687
Sushi Amane’s sushi bar counter has yellow wood, with a chef wearing white standing in the middle.
The sushi counter at Sushi Amane.
Sushi Amane

Also featured in:

Sushi Yasuda

Copy Link

This sushi favorite has one star. Omakase runs roughly $150 to $250 per person. Gratuities are now accepted here, following a longtime service-included policy.

204 E 43rd St, New York, NY 10017
(212) 972-1001
(212) 972-1001

Also featured in:

Tempura Matsui

Copy Link

This pricey Japanese tempura spot retained its one-star rating. Dinner is $280 per person. A shorter lunch menu is $160.

222 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016
(212) 986-8885
(212) 986-8885
Tempura Matsui’s dining room has booths in the back and a bar up front
Booth seating in Tempura Matsui’s dining room.
Eater

Also featured in:

Joomak Banjum

Copy Link

Chef Jiho Kim earned one star for his tasting menu, which starts at $185 per person, and four-course dinner menu at $95

312 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001
(212) 268-7888
(212) 268-7888

Also featured in:

Atomix

Copy Link

This intimate Korean fine-dining restaurant from Ellia Park and Junghyun Park keeps its two stars. Dinner is $395 per person at the chef’s counter.

104 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016
The downstairs dining room and curved granite bar at Atomix during dinner service.
The downstairs dining room at Atomix.
Louise Palmberg/Eater

Also featured in:

Noz 17

Copy Link

Chef Junichi Matsuzaki steps into the spotlight at Noz 17, earning one star for a 30-course tasting menu at a seven-seat sushi counter, an experience that starts at $435 before drinks and tip.

458 W 17th St, New York, NY 10011

Also featured in:

Meju

Copy Link

This Korean tasting menu for $185 — now with one star — is tucked in the back of Hooni Kim’s Little Banchan Shop, a Queens provisions store.

5-28 49th Ave, Queens, NY 11101
(718) 806-1636
(718) 806-1636

Also featured in:

Al Coro

Copy Link

Despite the restaurant announcing that it would be shutting down at the end of 2023, Melissa Rodriguez maintains two stars for the Jeff Katz-backed project (Crown Shy, Saga) in the former Del Posto space.

85 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011
(212) 970-2200
(212) 970-2200

Eleven Madison Park

Copy Link

Daniel Humm’s Madison Square Park restaurant held onto its three stars for its vegan tasting menu that starts at $285.

11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010
(212) 889-0905
(212) 889-0905
A high-ceilinged, elegant dining room with a blue painting hanging in the back.
The high-ceilinged dining room at Eleven Madison Park.
Gary He/Eater

Also featured in:

Cote Korean Steakhouse

Copy Link

The Korean steakhouse from owner Simon Kim and chef David Shim retains one star. A la carte caviar and wagyu cuts are also available.

16 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010
(212) 401-7986
(212) 401-7986
The dark interior of Cote’s dining room showing its cook-it-yourself table grills.
Tabletop grills and booth seating at Cote.
Gary He/Eater

Also featured in:

Noda

Copy Link

Chef Shigeyuki Tsunoda’s one-star restaurant features a twice-nightly 20-course omakase at the sushi counter.

37 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011
(212) 481-2432
(212) 481-2432

Also featured in:

Odo

Copy Link

This kaiseki stunner in Flatiron rises to two-star status. A dinner menu is priced at $245 per person for dinner and $135 for lunch.

17 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011

Also featured in:

Jua

Copy Link

Chef Hoyoung Kim’s wood-fired Korean restaurant with a tasting menu has one star.

36 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010
An order piece of sliced duck is arranged on a granite plate in a low-lit photograph.
The sliced duck course at Jua.
Dan Ahn/Jua

Oiji Mi

Copy Link

Chef Brian Kim has maintained its one star for his $145 prix-fixe restaurant (a la carte is also available).

17 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011
(212) 256-1259
(212) 256-1259

Also featured in:

Bōm

Copy Link

A tasting-menu restaurant from chef Brian Kim and the Oiji Mi team now has one star for its $325 tasting menu.

17 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011
(212) 256-1368
(212) 256-1368

Rezdôra

Copy Link

Stefano Secchi’s wildly popular Italian restaurant now has one star. A la carte pastas are available.

27 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
(646) 692-9090
(646) 692-9090
Uovo pasta, cappelletti, tagliolini al ragu sit on elegant blue and white plates at Rezdora.
An assortment of pastas at Rezdôra.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Gramercy Tavern

Copy Link

Restaurateur Danny Meyer and chef Michael Anthony's perennial favorite has one star.

42 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 477-0777
(212) 477-0777
The bar and dining room inside a dimly lit restaurant.
The barroom and dining room at Gramercy Tavern.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Kosaka

Copy Link

Chef Yoshihiko Kousaka, a Jewel Bako vet, helms this sushi spot with one star with a $225 tasting menu at a table and $250 at the bar.

220 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011
(212) 727-1709
(212) 727-1709

Semma

Copy Link

One star for the Unapologetic Foods crew, whose compelling regional Southern Indian.

60 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011
(212) 373-8900
(212) 373-8900
A red clay dish filled with snail shells and plated with nathai pirattal on a patterned tile background.
A dish at Semma.
Molly Tavoletti/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Casa Mono

Copy Link

This Gramercy Spanish restaurant continues with its one star.

52 Irving Pl, New York, NY 10003
(212) 253-2773
(212) 253-2773
A countertop with wine glasses and a plant vase at Casa Mono.
The bar top at Casa Mono.
Casa Mono

Also featured in:

Shmoné

Copy Link

Eyal Shani (also behind Port Sai’id and several Miznon locations in New York) was awarded one start this year for Shmoné.

61 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011
(646) 438-9815
(646) 438-9815

Frevo

Copy Link

This one-star 14-seat counter from Brazilian chef Franco Sampogna and Portuguese restaurateur Bernardo Silva is tucked behind an art gallery.

48 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011
(646) 455-0804
(646) 455-0804

Red Paper Clip

Copy Link

The one-star restaurant in which Himalayan and Chinese flavors intersect with French technique features a la carte options.

120 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014
(646) 596-7476
(646) 596-7476

Jeju Noodle Bar

Copy Link

The city’s first noodle shop dedicated to Korean ramyun, from chef Douglas Kim, keeps its one star.

679 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10014
(646) 666-0947
(646) 666-0947
Slices of pork belly float atop a bowl of ramyun at Jeju Noodle Bar.
Slices of pork belly float atop a bowl of ramyun.
Gary He/Eater

Also featured in:

Family Meal at Blue Hill

Copy Link

Dan Barber's farm-to-table restaurant off Washington Square Park has one star.

75 Washington Pl, New York, NY 10011
(212) 539-1776
(212) 539-1776
A grey dining room with white table-clothed tables.
The white tablecloth dining room at Blue Hill.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Sushi Nakazawa

Copy Link

Famed Jiro trainee Daisuke Nakazawa is behind the counter at this West Village sushi restaurant with one star. Omakase sushi is $150 in the dining room, or $180 at the bar.

23 Commerce St, New York, NY 10014
(212) 924-2212
(212) 924-2212

Also featured in:

Oxomoco

Copy Link

Breezy Mexican restaurant Oxomoco in Greenpoint keeps its one star. Expect beef tartare tostadas, lamb barbacoa tacos, and sweet potato tlayudas.

128 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(646) 688-4180
(646) 688-4180
The white and plant-filled restaurant dining room at Oxomoco.
The plant-filled dining room at Oxomoco.
Alex Staniloff/Eater

Also featured in:

Tsukimi

Copy Link

East Village kaiseki spot Tsukimi earns one star. Dinner is $265 per person.

228 E 10th St, New York, NY 10003
The dining room at Tsukimi, outfitted with mirrors, custom hanging light fixtures, and wooden table seating.
The dining room at Tsukimi.
Tsukimi

Yoshino

Copy Link

Tadashi Yoshida’s one-star restaurant is named for the town in Japan where his father, Tomoo Yoshida, was born. The 20-course meal starts at $500 per person.

342 Bowery, New York, NY 10012

Vestry

Copy Link

Chef Shaun Hergatt’s Soho seafood spot earns one star. Dinner might involve sushi rice with trout roe, tuna toast, hamachi crudo, or gnocchi with white prawns.

246 Spring St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 784-1350
(212) 784-1350
Four fish-shaped biscuits sit on a dark, charcoal-colored plate.
Fish-shaped biscuits at Vestry.
Vestry

Also featured in:

Torien

Copy Link

One-star Torien features 13 courses on a menu that focus on every part of a chicken, plus vegetables, starting at $185 per person.

292 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012
(646) 669-9946
(646) 669-9946

Estela

Copy Link

Ignacio Mattos’ eclectic small plates restaurant keeps its one star. Almost all the classics remain here, including beef tartare with sunchokes, fried black rice with squid, and ricotta dumplings with mushrooms and Pecorino sardo.

1st floor, 47 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 219-7693
(212) 219-7693
Diners crowd along the long marble countertop in Estela’s dining room.
The long marble countertop at Estela.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Hirohisa

Copy Link

This Japanese restaurant sticks on the list with one star. The omakase is $195 per person.

73 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 925-1613
(212) 925-1613

Also featured in:

Torrisi

Copy Link

Major Food Group lands one star for its little Italy Italian homage to New York, with Rich Torrisi at the helm.

275 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 254-3000
(212) 254-3000