There are 71-starred restaurants on Michelin’s 2023 guide to New York City. This year, several heavy-weight fine dining establishments kept their starred status, including Eleven Madison Park. Meanwhile, restaurants like Contra and Momofuku Ko, which recently closed, were stripped of their star status, while Oxalis and Al Coro, both closing by the end of the year, retained stars. New additions for 2023 include restaurants like the tough-to-get-into Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in Little Italy, which landed a Michelin star. Here’s where to find this year’s winners.Read More
NYC’s 2023 Michelin-Starred Restaurants, Mapped
Where to find the 71 restaurants awarded stars this year
Blue Hill At Stone Barns
Dan Barber’s Westchester farm with a restaurant retained its two stars. Tasting menus run from $348 to $398.
Essential by Christophe
Essential by Christophe from Christophe Bellanca now has one star; the tasting menus run from $125 to $215.
Also featured in:
Sushi Noz
This Upper East Side sushi temple has risen to two-star status. The omakase starts at $495.
Jean-Georges
Jean-Georges Vongerichten's flagship French restaurant maintains its two stars. Tasting menus start at $198 for the vegetarian six-course to $368 for a 10-course chef’s tasting.
Masa
Masa Takayama's exorbitant Japanese restaurant has three stars. Tasting menus start at $750 in the dining room and $950 at the counter.
Per Se
Thomas Keller's restaurant in the Time Warner Center has three stars; the restaurant was revamped over the summer and reopened in September. The tasting menu starts at $390.
Daniel
Daniel Boulud's Upper East Side French restaurant has two stars. Its tasting menu starts at $295.
Kochi
Hell’s Kitchen skewer spot Kochi with a $145 tasting menu holds its one star.
Le Bernardin
Eric Ripert's beloved seafood restaurant maintains three stars. The dining room tasting menu starts at $310, with a la carte available in the lounge.
Mari
Sungchul Shim has one-star for this sibling to Kochi with a $145 tasting menu.
The Modern
Danny Meyer's Midtown restaurant with chef Thomas Allan has two stars.
Aquavit
This Midtown Scandinavian restaurant from chef Emma Bengtsson has two stars for its $175 to $275 tasting menus; this year Bengtsson won the Michelin Mentor Chef Award.
Also featured in:
Caviar Russe
This Midtown East fine dining restaurant has one star for its 10th year in a row. The tasting menu starts at $195, with a la carte options available in the lounge.
Le Jardinier
Joël Robuchon protégé Alain Verzeroli’s vegetable-forward Midtown restaurant retains one star.
Gabriel Kreuther
Gabriel Kreuther's eponymous Midtown restaurant maintains two stars. Tasting menus run from $165 to $265.
Jōji
The subterranean omakase spot that starts at $375 from Daniel Boulud and George Ruan now has one star. There’s takeout a la carte, too.
Le Pavillon
Daniel Boulud, Michael Balboni, and Will Nacev earn one star for this ambitious menu at the One Vanderbilt address.
Sushi Amane
Midtown East sushi parlor Sushi Amane has one star. Dinner is $250 per person, not including tax and gratuity.
Sushi Yasuda
This sushi favorite has one star. Omakase runs roughly $150 to $250 per person. Gratuities are now accepted here, following a longtime service-included policy.
Tempura Matsui
This pricey Japanese tempura spot retained its one-star rating. Dinner is $280 per person. A shorter lunch menu is $160.
Joomak Banjum
Chef Jiho Kim earned one star for his tasting menu, which starts at $185 per person, and four-course dinner menu at $95
Atomix
This intimate Korean fine-dining restaurant from Ellia Park and Junghyun Park keeps its two stars. Dinner is $395 per person at the chef’s counter.
Noz 17
Chef Junichi Matsuzaki steps into the spotlight at Noz 17, earning one star for a 30-course tasting menu at a seven-seat sushi counter, an experience that starts at $435 before drinks and tip.
Meju
This Korean tasting menu for $185 — now with one star — is tucked in the back of Hooni Kim’s Little Banchan Shop, a Queens provisions store.
Al Coro
Despite the restaurant announcing that it would be shutting down at the end of 2023, Melissa Rodriguez maintains two stars for the Jeff Katz-backed project (Crown Shy, Saga) in the former Del Posto space.
Eleven Madison Park
Daniel Humm’s Madison Square Park restaurant held onto its three stars for its vegan tasting menu that starts at $285.
Cote Korean Steakhouse
The Korean steakhouse from owner Simon Kim and chef David Shim retains one star. A la carte caviar and wagyu cuts are also available.
Also featured in:
Noda
Chef Shigeyuki Tsunoda’s one-star restaurant features a twice-nightly 20-course omakase at the sushi counter.
Odo
This kaiseki stunner in Flatiron rises to two-star status. A dinner menu is priced at $245 per person for dinner and $135 for lunch.
Jua
Chef Hoyoung Kim’s wood-fired Korean restaurant with a tasting menu has one star.
Oiji Mi
Chef Brian Kim has maintained its one star for his $145 prix-fixe restaurant (a la carte is also available).
Also featured in:
Bōm
A tasting-menu restaurant from chef Brian Kim and the Oiji Mi team now has one star for its $325 tasting menu.
Rezdôra
Stefano Secchi’s wildly popular Italian restaurant now has one star. A la carte pastas are available.
Gramercy Tavern
Restaurateur Danny Meyer and chef Michael Anthony's perennial favorite has one star.
Kosaka
Chef Yoshihiko Kousaka, a Jewel Bako vet, helms this sushi spot with one star with a $225 tasting menu at a table and $250 at the bar.
Semma
One star for the Unapologetic Foods crew, whose compelling regional Southern Indian.
Casa Mono
This Gramercy Spanish restaurant continues with its one star.
Also featured in:
Shmoné
Eyal Shani (also behind Port Sai’id and several Miznon locations in New York) was awarded one start this year for Shmoné.
Frevo
This one-star 14-seat counter from Brazilian chef Franco Sampogna and Portuguese restaurateur Bernardo Silva is tucked behind an art gallery.
Red Paper Clip
The one-star restaurant in which Himalayan and Chinese flavors intersect with French technique features a la carte options.
Jeju Noodle Bar
The city’s first noodle shop dedicated to Korean ramyun, from chef Douglas Kim, keeps its one star.
Also featured in:
Family Meal at Blue Hill
Dan Barber's farm-to-table restaurant off Washington Square Park has one star.
Sushi Nakazawa
Famed Jiro trainee Daisuke Nakazawa is behind the counter at this West Village sushi restaurant with one star. Omakase sushi is $150 in the dining room, or $180 at the bar.
Also featured in:
Oxomoco
Breezy Mexican restaurant Oxomoco in Greenpoint keeps its one star. Expect beef tartare tostadas, lamb barbacoa tacos, and sweet potato tlayudas.
Tsukimi
East Village kaiseki spot Tsukimi earns one star. Dinner is $265 per person.
Yoshino
Tadashi Yoshida’s one-star restaurant is named for the town in Japan where his father, Tomoo Yoshida, was born. The 20-course meal starts at $500 per person.
Vestry
Chef Shaun Hergatt’s Soho seafood spot earns one star. Dinner might involve sushi rice with trout roe, tuna toast, hamachi crudo, or gnocchi with white prawns.
Torien
One-star Torien features 13 courses on a menu that focus on every part of a chicken, plus vegetables, starting at $185 per person.
Estela
Ignacio Mattos’ eclectic small plates restaurant keeps its one star. Almost all the classics remain here, including beef tartare with sunchokes, fried black rice with squid, and ricotta dumplings with mushrooms and Pecorino sardo.
Also featured in:
Hirohisa
This Japanese restaurant sticks on the list with one star. The omakase is $195 per person.
Torrisi
Major Food Group lands one star for its little Italy Italian homage to New York, with Rich Torrisi at the helm.