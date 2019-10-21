 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

New York’s 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

22 Impressive West Village Restaurants to Try

NYC’s Hottest New Cocktail Bars, October 2022

More in New York See more maps
Assorted hand rolls are arranged diagonally as they await pickup
Mari, one of the new additions to Michelin’s 2022 starred list.
Erik Bernstein/Eater NY

NYC’s 2022 Michelin-Starred Restaurants, Mapped

Where to find the 73 restaurants awarded stars this year

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Mari, one of the new additions to Michelin’s 2022 starred list.
| Erik Bernstein/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated

There are 73 starred restaurants on Michelin’s 2022 guide to New York City. Just two new restaurants were elevated to two stars status this year: Italian fine dining destination Al Coro and Financial District tasting menu spot Saga. Seventeen restaurants were awarded single stars for the first time, replacing the 11 that either closed or were shut out of awards. There were no changes to the three-star category, which, aside from Eleven Madison Park, also includes the opulent Per Se, the French Japanese Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, French seafood palace Le Bernardin, and sushi spot Masa, the country’s most expensive restaurant. Here’s where to find this year’s winners.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Blue Hill At Stone Barns

Copy Link

Dan Barber’s Westchester farm with a restaurant retained its two stars. The restaurant features tasting menus starting at $398.

630 Bedford Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591
(914) 366-9600
(914) 366-9600
A brick walkway neighbored by trees and lush plants leads into a lengthy brick house
The entrance to Blue Hill at Stone Barns.
Bill Addison/Eater

Also featured in:

Sushi Noz

Copy Link

This Upper East Side sushi temple maintained one star. An omakase at the 8-seat counter is $495. Prices are inclusive of service.

181 E 78th St, New York, NY 10075
(917) 338-1792
(917) 338-1792
Chef Nozomu Abe stands behind the sushi bar with a giant live king crab.
Chef Nozomu Abe holding a giant live king crab.
Matt-Taylor Gross/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Jean-Georges

Copy Link

Jean-Georges Vongerichten's flagship French restaurant maintains its two stars. A six-course omnivore experience starts at $268, while the vegetarian version is $198. A ten-course omnivore experience is $338.

1 Central Park West, New York, NY 10023
(212) 299-3900
(212) 299-3900

Also featured in:

Masa

Copy Link

Masa Takayama's exorbitant Japanese restaurant has three stars. It remains the country’s only three Michelin-starred sushi spot. Dinner runs $750 to $950 per person. Prices are inclusive of service.

10 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019
(212) 823-9800
(212) 823-9800
A photo of a smiling Masa Takayama, who is wearing white/
Chef Masa Takayama.
Masa

Also featured in:

Per Se

Copy Link

Thomas Keller's restaurant in the Time Warner Center has three stars. Dinner ranges from $245 to $355. Prices are inclusive of service.

4th Floor, Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10023
(212) 823-9335
(212) 823-9335
Per Se’s kitchen has three lights up top, white brick, and stainless steel counters.
The kitchen at Per Se.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Daniel

Copy Link

Daniel Boulud's Upper East Side French restaurant has two stars. Dinner is $185 or $275 per person.

60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065
(212) 288-0033
(212) 288-0033
Chef Daniel Boulud stands with his arms crossed in chef’s whites.
Chef Daniel Boulud in front of his eponymous Upper East Side restaurant.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Kochi

Copy Link

Hell’s Kitchen skewer spot Kochi nabs one star. Tastings are $135 per person.

652 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036
(646) 478-7308
(646) 478-7308

Also featured in:

Le Bernardin

Copy Link

Eric Ripert's beloved seafood restaurant maintains three stars. A four-course menu is $195 per person. A tasting menu is $295 per person.

155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 554-1515
(212) 554-1515
Le Bernardin’s dining room has a floral arrangement in the middle with white flowers, plus tables with white tablecloths
The dining room at Le Bernardin.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Mari

Copy Link

Sungchul Shim has one-star for this sibling to Kochi. Find an omakase for $135, with an additional $105 for beverage pairing.

679 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
(646) 649-3545
(646) 649-3545
Uni lies above tuna in this hand roll, which sits on an ornamental red holder
An uni hand roll.
Erik Bernstein/Eater NY

The Modern

Copy Link

Danny Meyer's Midtown restaurant with chef Thomas Allan has two stars. Dinner is $250 per person; a la carte small plates are available in the bar room.

9 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 333-1220
(212) 333-1220

Also featured in:

Aquavit

Copy Link

This Midtown Scandinavian restaurant from chef Emma Bengtsson has two stars. Tasting menus run $175 and $275, while a la carte offerings are available in the bar room.

65 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022
(212) 307-7311
(212) 307-7311
Inside Aquavit, there is a giant potted plant in the foreground, bar stools, wooden floors, and a glass door can be seen in the distance.
Counter seating at Aquavit.
Aquavit

Also featured in:

Caviar Russe

Copy Link

This Midtown East fine dining restaurant has one star. A three-course menu is $175, while a six-course menu is $475.

538 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022
(212) 980-5908
(212) 980-5908

Also featured in:

Le Jardinier

Copy Link

Joël Robuchon protégé Alain Verzeroli’s vegetable-forward Midtown restaurant retains one star.

610 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10022
(212) 451-9211
(212) 451-9211
The dining room at Le Jardinier, outfitted with granite countertop tables and tan furniture.
The dining room at Le Jardinier.
Alex Staniloff/Eater

Also featured in:

Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare

Copy Link

Cesar Ramirez's fine-dining counter retains its three-star rating. The French Japanese restaurant costs $430 per person.

431 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018
(718) 243-0050
(718) 243-0050

Also featured in:

Gabriel Kreuther

Copy Link

Gabriel Kreuther's eponymous Midtown restaurant maintains two stars. Dinner runs $155 for three courses, or $185 per person, with an additional $255 chef’s tasting menu option.

41 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
(212) 257-5826
(212) 257-5826
Gabriel Kreuther stands in front of a sign that says the name of his restaurant.
Gabriel Kreuther stands in front of his eponymous Midtown restaurant.
Nick Solares/Eater

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Le Pavillon

Copy Link

Daniel Boulud, Michael Balboni, and Will Nacev earn one star for this ambitious menu at the One Vanderbilt address, where a seafood-heavy dinner starts at $135 for three courses.

One Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017
(212) 662-1000
(212) 662-1000

Also featured in:

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Copy Link

This omakase-only restaurant has one star. Lunch is $130 to $250. Dinner is $450. Prices are inclusive of service.

461 5th Ave, New York, NY 10017
(212) 390-0925
(212) 390-0925
Sushi Ginza Onodera’s sushi counter has a blond wood countertop and a tiled wall.
The sushi counter at Sushi Ginza Onodera.
Sushi Ginza Onodera

Also featured in:

Sushi Amane

Copy Link

Midtown East sushi parlor Sushi Amane has one star. Dinner is $230 per person.

245 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017
(646) 887-7687
(646) 887-7687
Sushi Amane’s sushi bar counter has yellow wood, with a chef wearing white standing in the middle.
The sushi counter at Sushi Amane.
Sushi Amane

Also featured in:

Sushi Yasuda

Copy Link

This sushi favorite has one star. Omakase runs roughly $150 to $250 per person. Gratuities are now accepted here, following a longtime service-included policy.

204 E 43rd St, New York, NY 10017
(212) 972-1001
(212) 972-1001

Also featured in:

Tempura Matsui

Copy Link

This pricey Japanese tempura spot retained its one-star rating. Dinner is $220 per person. A shorter lunch menu is $80.

222 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016
(212) 986-8885
(212) 986-8885
Tempura Matsui’s dining room has booths in the back and a bar up front
Booth seating in Tempura Matsui’s dining room.
Nick Solares/Eater

Also featured in:

Joomak Banjum

Copy Link

Chef Jiho Kim earned one star for his tasting menu, which starts at $170 per person, and four-course dinner menu at $95.

312 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001
(212) 268-7888
(212) 268-7888

Also featured in:

Atomix

Copy Link

This intimate Korean fine-dining restaurant from Ellia Park and Junghyun Park keeps its two stars. Dinner is $375 per person at the chef’s counter.

104 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016
The downstairs dining room and curved granite bar at Atomix during dinner service.
The downstairs dining room at Atomix.
Louise Palmberg/Eater

Also featured in:

Noz 17

Copy Link

Chef Junichi Matsuzaki steps into the spotlight at Noz 17, earning one star for a 30-course tasting menu at a seven-seat sushi counter, an experience that starts at $400 before drinks and tip.

458 W 17th St, New York, NY 10011

Casa Enrique

Copy Link

Cosme Aguilar's Mexican restaurant retains one star. Dishes run $16 to $42. The excellent mole de piaxtla remains on the menu.

5-48 49th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
(347) 448-6040
(347) 448-6040
The sleek white interior of Casa Enrique and its metallic bar lined with white stools.
The bar at Casa Enrique.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Al Coro

Copy Link

Melissa Rodriguez earns two stars for the Jeff Katz-backed project (Crown Shy, Saga) in the former Del Posto space. The five-course option is priced at $195, while a seven-course $245 version features an additional pasta and entree.

85 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011
(212) 970-2200
(212) 970-2200

Eleven Madison Park

Copy Link

Daniel Humm’s Madison Square Park restaurant held onto its three stars. It now serves a vegan $365 tasting menu.

11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010
(212) 889-0905
(212) 889-0905
A high-ceilinged, elegant dining room with a blue painting hanging in the back.
The high-ceilinged dining room at Eleven Madison Park.
Gary He/Eater

Also featured in:

Cote Korean Steakhouse

Copy Link

The Korean steakhouse from owner Simon Kim and chef David Shim retains one star. The butcher’s feast, which includes four cuts of meat, runs $64. A la carte caviar and wagyu cuts are also available.

16 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010
(212) 401-7986
(212) 401-7986
The dark interior of Cote’s dining room showing its cook-it-yourself table grills.
Tabletop grills and booth seating at Cote.
Gary He/Eater

Also featured in:

Noda

Copy Link

Chef Shigeyuki Tsunoda’s one-star restaurant features a twice-nightly 20-course omakase at the sushi counter that starts at $365 per person.

37 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011
(212) 481-2432
(212) 481-2432

Also featured in:

Odo

Copy Link

This kaiseki stunner in Flatiron keeps its one star. A dinner menu is priced at $235 per person.

17 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011

Also featured in:

Jua

Copy Link

Chef Hoyoung Kim’s wood-fired Korean restaurant gets one star. The seven-course tasting menu is $135.

36 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010
An order piece of sliced duck is arranged on a granite plate in a low-lit photograph.
The sliced duck course at Jua.
Dan Ahn/Jua

Oiji Mi

Copy Link

Chef Brian Kim earned one star for his restaurant with a five-course prix fixe menu priced at $135 per person. A la carte is available at the bar.

17 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011
(212) 256-1259
(212) 256-1259

Also featured in:

Rezdôra

Copy Link

Stefano Secchi’s wildly popular Italian restaurant now has one star. A la carte pastas are available, as is a $98 pasta tasting.

27 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
(646) 692-9090
(646) 692-9090
Uovo pasta, cappelletti, tagliolini al ragu sit on elegant blue and white plates at Rezdora.
An assortment of pastas at Rezdôra.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Gramercy Tavern

Copy Link

Restaurateur Danny Meyer and chef Michael Anthony's perennial favorite has one star. The tasting menu is $165.

42 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 477-0777
(212) 477-0777
The bar and dining room inside a dimly lit restaurant.
The barroom and dining room at Gramercy Tavern.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Kosaka

Copy Link

Chef Yoshihiko Kousaka, a Jewel Bako vet, helms this sushi spot with one star. The omakase is $225 at the tables, or $250 at the bar, before supplements.

220 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011
(212) 727-1709
(212) 727-1709

Don Angie

Copy Link

One star for this Italian American restaurant from chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli.

103 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10014
(212) 889-8884
(212) 889-8884
A spread of Italian-American dishes arranged on a table at Don Angie.
An assortment of dishes at Don Angie.
Alex Staniloff/Eater

Also featured in:

Semma

Copy Link

One star for the Unapologetic Foods crew, whose compelling regional Southern Indian dishes run from $9 to $48 each.

60 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011
(212) 373-8900
(212) 373-8900
A red clay dish filled with snail shells and plated with nathai pirattal on a patterned tile background.
A dish at Semma.
Molly Tavoletti/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Casa Mono

Copy Link

This Gramercy Spanish restaurant has one star. Small plates generally run $10 to $35.

52 Irving Pl, New York, NY 10003
(212) 253-2773
(212) 253-2773
A countertop with wine glasses and a plant vase at Casa Mono.
The bar top at Casa Mono.
Casa Mono

Also featured in:

Frevo

Copy Link

This one-star 14-seat counter from Brazilian chef Franco Sampogna and Portuguese restaurateur Bernardo Silva features a tasting menu that starts at $168 per person.

48 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011
(646) 455-0804
(646) 455-0804

Red Paper Clip

Copy Link

The one-star restaurant in which Himalayan and Chinese flavors intersect with French technique features a la carte options that start at $10 as well as tasting menu options.

120 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014
(646) 596-7476
(646) 596-7476

Jeju Noodle Bar

Copy Link

The city’s first noodle shop dedicated to Korean ramyun, from chef Douglas Kim, keeps its one star.

679 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10014
(646) 666-0947
(646) 666-0947
Slices of pork belly float atop a bowl of ramyun at Jeju Noodle Bar.
Slices of pork belly float atop a bowl of ramyun.
Gary He/Eater

Also featured in:

Family Meal at Blue Hill

Copy Link

Dan Barber's farm-to-table restaurant off Washington Square Park has one star. A family-meal style menu runs $145 per person.

75 Washington Pl, New York, NY 10011
(212) 539-1776
(212) 539-1776
A grey dining room with white table-clothed tables.
The white tablecloth dining room at Blue Hill.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

Also featured in:

Sushi Nakazawa

Copy Link

Famed Jiro trainee Daisuke Nakazawa is behind the counter at this West Village sushi restaurant with one star. Omakase sushi is $150 in the dining room, or $180 at the bar.

23 Commerce St, New York, NY 10014
(212) 924-2212
(212) 924-2212

Also featured in:

Kanoyama

Copy Link

This East Village sushi restaurant retains one star. The omakase runs $195 per person.

175 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
(212) 777-5266
(212) 777-5266

Oxomoco

Copy Link

Breezy Mexican restaurant Oxomoco in Greenpoint keeps its one star. Expect beef tartare tostadas, lamb barbacoa tacos, and sweet potato tlayudas.

128 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(646) 688-4180
(646) 688-4180
The white and plant-filled restaurant dining room at Oxomoco.
The plant-filled dining room at Oxomoco.
Alex Staniloff/Eater

Also featured in:

Tsukimi

Copy Link

East Village kaiseki spot Tsukimi earns one star. Dinner is $265 per person.

228 E 10th St, New York, NY 10003