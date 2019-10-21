NYC’s 2022 Michelin-Starred Restaurants, Mapped

There are 73 starred restaurants on Michelin’s 2022 guide to New York City. Just two new restaurants were elevated to two stars status this year: Italian fine dining destination Al Coro and Financial District tasting menu spot Saga. Seventeen restaurants were awarded single stars for the first time, replacing the 11 that either closed or were shut out of awards. There were no changes to the three-star category, which, aside from Eleven Madison Park, also includes the opulent Per Se, the French Japanese Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, French seafood palace Le Bernardin, and sushi spot Masa, the country’s most expensive restaurant. Here’s where to find this year’s winners.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.