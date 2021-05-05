New York’s 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

The 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmands are here. Earlier this month, 18 new entrants to the list were announced, including acclaimed West Village South Asian spot, Dhamaka; East Village flour tortilla maven Yellow Rose, and Rolo’s, a Ridgewood wood-fired restaurant. Now the full list of 125 Bib restaurants is here. These are all restaurants where diners can, in the eyes of the Michelin inspectors, order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for under $49. The Bibs, considered a serious accolade among some chefs and observers, are deemed a consolation prize by others, as these venues will be ineligible for stars this year. But, we’d argue, are no less tasty than their starred competitors, and in many cases, even better.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

