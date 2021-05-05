 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A hand is shown dipping crisp pita into a bowl of butternut squash-lentil stew; in the foreground is a bowl of fucshia-colored beets, green pickles, and yellow cauliflower
Bay Ridge Palestinian restaurant Tanoreen is one of the many restaurants on Michelin’s 2022 Bib Gourmand list.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

New York’s 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

Where to find all 125 restaurants awarded Bib Gourmand status this year

by Eater Staff Updated
| Alex Staniloff/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated

The 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmands are here. Earlier this month, 18 new entrants to the list were announced, including acclaimed West Village South Asian spot, Dhamaka; East Village flour tortilla maven Yellow Rose, and Rolo’s, a Ridgewood wood-fired restaurant. Now the full list of 125 Bib restaurants is here. These are all restaurants where diners can, in the eyes of the Michelin inspectors, order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for under $49. The Bibs, considered a serious accolade among some chefs and observers, are deemed a consolation prize by others, as these venues will be ineligible for stars this year. But, we’d argue, are no less tasty than their starred competitors, and in many cases, even better.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Badageoni Georgian Kitchen

Westchester’s first full-service Georgian restaurant comes from sister-brother duo Inga Duignan and Giga Jankarashvili.

26-28 Main St, Mt Kisco, NY 10549
(914) 864-1666
Southern Table Kitchen & Bar

A Southern restaurant in Westchester that serves tacos, fried chicken, burgers, and ribs.

39 Marble Ave, Pleasantville, NY 10570
(914) 618-3355
Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar

A Persian restaurant and wine bar in Westchester with menu items like tahdig, bademjoon, and a range of kabobs. There is also a location in Chelsea.

83 E Main St, Elmsford, NY 10523
(914) 345-6111
RaaSa

A popular Indian fine dining spot in Westchester.

145 E Main St, Elmsford, NY 10523
(914) 347-7890
Chutney Masala NEW

Chef Navjot Arora brings his Indian chef training to this bistro serving an array of Indian dishes seasoned with homemade spice blends.

76 Main St, Irvington, NY 10533
(914) 591-5500
Nan, condiments, and sides.
A dish from chutney masala.
Chutney Masala

TVB by: Pax Romana NEW

A fresh pasta and Roman pinsa restaurant in White Plains.

171 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601
(914) 831-3303
A white bowl with pasta and tomato sauce.
A plate of pasta from TVB by Pax Romana
TVB by Pax Romana

The Cookery

A casual Italian gastropub in Westchester.

39 Chestnut St, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
(914) 305-2336
Copy Link

A French Italian wine bar and restaurant in Hastings-on-Hudson.

549 Warburton Ave, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706
(914) 231-9200
Cafe Alaia

An Italian restaurant in Scarsdale.

128 Garth Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583
(914) 725-3000
Rafele Rye

An Italian restaurant from chef Raffaele Ronca focused on Neapolitan pizzas and pastas.

26 Purchase St, Rye, NY 10580
(914) 481-8417
Burrata

A wood-fired pizza and pasta spot in Eastchester, in Southern Westchester.

425 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709
(914) 337-3700
Tredici Social (New)

An Italian restaurant in Westchester from chef Giuseppe Fanelli.

104 Kraft Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708
(914) 793-1313
Maria Restaurant

Pasta and seafood mainstay in Westchester.

11 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801
(914) 636-0006
Macelleria Italian Steakhouse

Italian-leaning steakhouse located in Pelham.

142 Fifth Ave, Village of Pelham, NY 10803
(914) 365-2561
Dubrovnik Restaurant

A Croatian restaurant in New Rochelle specializing in whole fish and other seafood dishes like cuttlefish risotto, octopus salad, and marinated anchovies in Croatian olive oil.

721 Main St, New Rochelle, NY 10801
(914) 637-3777
Claudy's Kitchen

A Bronx Peruvian restaurant specializing in fish soup, lomo saltado — stir-fried tenderloin served over french fries — and frozen empanadas.

5981 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471
(718) 884-7378
Tra Di Noi

An Italian restaurant from chef-owner Marco Coletta.

622 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 295-1784
Zero Otto Nove

An Italian restaurant known for its Neapolitan wood-fired pizza. It also has locations in Flatiron and Westchester.

2357 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 220-1027
Enzo's Of Williamsbridge

A red-sauce joint in Morris Park.

1998 Williamsbridge Rd, The Bronx, NY 10461
(718) 409-3828
El Molcajete

A lowkey Mexican spot in Soundview.

1508 Westchester Ave, The Bronx, NY 10472
(917) 688-1433
Oso

Mezcal and Mexican street-food inspired dishes, including elote with chipotle aioli and carnitas tacos.

1618 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10031
(646) 858-3139
Jin Ramen West Harlem

A noodle shop in Harlem with kimchi, tonkotsu, miso, and shio ramens.

3183 Broadway, New York, NY 10027
(646) 559-2862
La Cueva Fonda

A tiny Mexican restaurant in the Bronx serving tamales, tacos, and weekend barbacoa.

961 Leggett Ave, Bronx, NY 10455
(347) 406-5585
Mexicocina

Open since 2008, this Bronx restaurant serves dishes like albondiga, beef meatballs with cumin, oregano, and tomato broth.

503 Jackson Ave, Bronx, NY 10455
(347) 498-1055
La Morada

A family-owned Oaxacan restaurant serving moles and spicy chicken soup.

308 Willis Ave, Bronx, NY 10454
(718) 292-0235
A table with plates of rice and beans, green and red moles, and other Mexican dishes. Alex Staniloff/Eater

Beatstro

A South Bronx restaurant serving a mix of Southern comfort fare and Puerto Rican-leaning cuisine, including dishes like shrimp and grits, pernil, alcapurria fritters, and chicharron de pollo.

135 Alexander Ave, Bronx, NY 10454
(718) 489-9397
Atlas Kitchen

A modern Chinese restaurant serving Sichuan and Hunanese classics near Columbia University.

258 W 109th St, New York, NY 10025
(646) 928-0522
Atlas Kitchen
Fiery Szechuan cuisine at Atlas Kitchen
Alex Staniloff

Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too

A Southern restaurant near Columbia University known for its fried chicken.

366 W 110th St, New York, NY 10025
(212) 865-6744
Chick Chick NEW

An UWS comfort chicken spot.

618 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
(212) 799-1026
A chicken sandwich doused with mayo.
A chicken sandwich doused with mayo.
Caviar

Amelie

A French-leaning wine bar and restaurant on the UWS.

566 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
(646) 422-7167
Covacha NEW

An Upper West Side Mexican spot from restaurateur Cristina Castañeda.

368 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024
(212) 712-2929
A green tortilla with beans and other ingredients.
Orchard molote from Covacha.
Covaha

Legend of Taste

Bright, airy restaurant serving up a Sichuan feast like crispy Chinese eggplant and Chongqing chicken.

2002 Utopia Pkwy, Queens, NY 11357
(718) 423-4888
Gregory's 26 Corner Taverna

A Greek tavern with dishes like tirokafteri, a spicy dish with feta and pickled red chili peppers.

26-02 23rd Ave, Queens, NY 11105
(718) 777-5511
Via Vai (New)

An Italian restaurant serving pastas and pizza in Astoria.

31-09 23rd Ave, Queens, NY 11105
(347) 612-4334
Bohemian Spirit

An Upper East Side Czech restaurant that specializes in both Central European fare and tamales for takeout.

321 E 73rd St, New York, NY 10021
(212) 861-1038
Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi

A Korean restaurant in Murray Hill specializing in cast-iron grilled meats and other Korean staples like bibimbap.

162-23 Depot Rd, Queens, NY 11358
(718) 359-4583
Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen

A Chinese comfort food spot near the Theater District.

811 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Jiang Nan NEW

This ambitious Flushing spot with locations in Manhattan and Jersey City features regional Chinese dishes.

133-42 39th Ave suit 101, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 353-8855
A saffron colored bowl from a Chinese restaurant.
A dish from Jiang Nan.
Jiang Nan

Alley 41

A traditionally-minded Sichuan restaurant in Flushing.

136-45 41st Ave, Queens, NY 11355
(718) 353-3608
Szechuan Gourmet NEW

A 20-year-old restaurant that showcases Sichuan dishes with options at every price point.

21 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018
(212) 921-0233
Dumplings in a bowl dressed with red chile oil.
Dumplings from Szechuan Gourmet.
DTE421

Tonchin

A tonkotsu ramen-focused restaurant chain from Tokyo that opened in NYC in 2017.

13 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018
(646) 692-9912
Cho Dang Gol

A Korean barbecue spot in Midtown that draws the crowds.

55 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001
(212) 695-8222
Antoya Korean BBQ(Formerly Samwon Garden) NEW

A Korean barbecue spot with select Italian twists.

37 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001
(212) 695-3131
A dish from a Korean barbecue restaurant.
A dish from Antoya Korean BBQ.
John Sanchez

Little Alley

Murray Hill restaurant serving Shanghainese fare like soup dumplings rice cakes, and stir-fried thick noodles.

550 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
(646) 998-3976
Angel

Opened in 2019, Angel Indian Restaurant specializes in vegetarian Punjabi cooking.

7414 37th Rd, Queens, NY 11372
(347) 848-0097
A vegetarian biryani pie with the crust on top torn open to reveal the filling.
Vegetarian biryani
Robert Sietsema/Eater

Phayul

A Tibetian restaurant in Jackson Heights with top-notch momos and noodle soups.

37-65 74th Street, Queens, NY 11372
(718) 424-1869
Hangawi

A restaurant in Koreatown where every dish is vegetarian or vegan. It serves foods like spicy rice cakes with vegetables and bean curd skin.

12 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016
(212) 213-0077
Bellwether

A New American restaurant located in Long Island City.

47-25 Vernon Blvd, Queens, NY 11101
(718) 392-3257
An overhead photograph of multiple dishes on a white table at a restaurant in Long Island City, called Bellwether.
A spread of modern American dishes
Bellwether [Official]

Cardamom

A Sunnyside Indian restaurant known for Goan-style Indo-Portuguese dishes like coconut milk-based fish curry, caldin, vindaloo with Kashimi chiles, and xacutti with roasted coconut.

43-45 43rd street, Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11104
(718) 706-9718
Norma Gastronomia Siciliana

An Italian restaurant in Kips Bay offering a variety of antipasti, pastas, and Sicilian pizza.

438 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
(212) 889-0600
Zaab Zaab NEW

An Isan Thai restuaurant in Queens that’s expanding to Williamsburg and Manhattan.

76-04 Woodside Ave, Queens, NY 11373
(631) 526-1664
A chaotically colorful dining room at Zaab Zaab.
A very colorful dining room at Zaab Zaab.
Brandtree Media

SaRanRom Thai

An Elmhurst restaurant with curries, noodles, and over a dozen Thai salads.

8110 Broadway, Queens, NY 11373
(917) 832-6672
Hupo

A popular Sichuan restaurant in Long Island City.

1007 50th Ave, Queens, NY 11101
(718) 255-6722
Turkish Kitchen

A Turkish restaurant serving cuisines of Istanbul and the Anatolian provinces.

386 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
(212) 679-6633
Glasserie

A Mediterranean restaurant in Greenpoint with flatbread, labneh cheese, and other dishes featuring Middle Eastern flavors.

95 Commercial St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-0640
Le Fanfare NEW

Le Fanfare combines Italian cooking, an all-Italian wine and cocktail list, and live jazz.

1103 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 987-4244
Fish on a white plate with a side salad.
A dish at Le Fanfare.
Le Fanfare

Kubeh

West Village spot specializing in Middle Eastern fare like kubeh and mezze.

464 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011
(646) 448-6688
Hao Noodle

Located in Greenwich Village, this first U.S. location of the prominent chain from China serves housemade noodles and traditional Chinese recipes.

401 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014
(212) 633-8900
Yellow Rose NEW

Dave and Krystiana Rizo’s San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant offering chili and tacos wearing housemade flour tortillas, as well as strong drinks, and oversized desserts.

102 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003
(212) 529-8880
A dining room with quirky art on the walls.
The interior of Yellow Rose.
Steven Santillian

Pata Cafe

Cozy Thai restaurant that’s an offshoot of the nearby Pata Paplean bar.

56-14 Van Horn St, Queens, NY 11373
(347) 469-7142
Nami Nori

A hip and popular temaki hand roll restaurant in Greenwich Village, with specialties including baby white shrimp, tori with caviar, and scallops with XO sauce and tobiko.

33 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014
(646) 998-4588
A taco-shaped hand roll topped with rice and salmon, served with a side of ginger Sebastian Lucrecio/Nami Nori [Official]

21 Greenpoint

This New American restaurant in Greenpoint serves a daily-changing menu, including spaghetti with clams and watermelon and beets.

21 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 383-8833
Sobaya

An East Village Japanese restaurant with a menu of cold and hot soba noodles, rice bowls, and sashimi.

229 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 533-6966
Dumpling Lab NEW

A dumpling spot from the Hunan Slurp team.

214 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003
(646) 559-1330
A dish from Dumpling Lab
Xiaomei Ma

Momofuku Noodle Bar

David Chang’s ramen restaurant in East Village, known for its ramen, pork buns, and fried chicken.

171 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003
(212) 777-7773
Chopsticks sit over a bowl of smoked pork ramen with a yellow egg yolk; shrimp with lemon sits on another adjacent plate while fried chicken buns with orange trout roe sit on yet another plate Alex Staniloff/Eater

Cotenna

A casual West Village Italian restaurant known for its affordable pastas and appetizers.

21 Bedford St, New York, NY 10014
(646) 861-0175
DOMODOMO

A Japanese restaurant with hand rolls, sushi, katsu sandos, and several meal sets.

140 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012
(646) 707-0301
Atla

An all-day Noho restaurant from Cosme’s Enrique Olvera serving dishes like lobster burritos, branzino a la talla, suadero tacos, and beef birria.

372 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012
(347) 662-3522
Atla
Atla’s refreshing take on Mexican-inspired cuisine
Atla [Official Photo]

