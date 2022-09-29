 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

11 Places to Find Spicy, Tingly Mapo Tofu

The Best Local Breweries for Grabbing a Crisp, Cold Pint in NYC

NYC’s Finest New-School Slice Shops

More in New York See more maps
Bright red chile pepper powder sits atop a Nashville chicken sandwich with white buttermilk dressing.
Chick Chick, a Korean fried chicken restaurant on the Upper West Side, is one of 18 restaurants to nab an early nod from Michelin.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

New York’s 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

Where to find 18 new restaurants awarded Bib Gourmand status for the first time this year

by Eater Staff
View as Map
Chick Chick, a Korean fried chicken restaurant on the Upper West Side, is one of 18 restaurants to nab an early nod from Michelin.
| Alex Staniloff/Eater NY
by Eater Staff

The 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmands are here. These are all restaurants where diners can, in the eyes of the Michelin inspectors, order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for under $49. The Bibs, considered a serious accolade among some chefs and observers, are deemed a consolation prize by others, as these venues will be ineligible for stars this year.

Here are the 18 new restaurants that made the list for the first time this year. Check back on October 6 when Michelin announces the full list of 125 Bibs in New York.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Chutney Masala

Copy Link

An Indian restaurant in Irvington spotlighting dishes from across the subcontinent.

76 Main St, Irvington, NY 10533
(914) 591-5500
(914) 591-5500

TVB by: Pax Romana

Copy Link

An Italian restaurant in White Plains known for its pastas and puffy Roman pinsa.

171 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601
(914) 831-3303
(914) 831-3303

Chick Chick

Copy Link

An innovative Korean fried chicken spot on the Upper West Side.

618 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
(212) 799-1026
(212) 799-1026
Sweet gochujang sauce coats large fried chicken piece sitting on a white plate with daikon radish cubes
Chick Chick’s excellent fried chicken.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Covacha

Copy Link

A laid-back neighborhood restaurant focused on western Mexican fare.

368 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024
(212) 712-2929
(212) 712-2929

Jiang Nan

Copy Link

A Chinese restaurant highlighting regional foods from around the country.

133-42 39th Ave suit 101, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 353-8855
(718) 353-8855
A white plate holds glistening chunks of pork belly.
Chunks of pork belly glisten at Jiang Nan.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Szechuan Gourmet

Copy Link

A Midtown restaurant specializing in Sichuan cuisine.

21 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018
(212) 921-0233
(212) 921-0233

Also featured in:

Antoya Korean BBQ

Copy Link

A recently rebranded Korean barbecue restaurant run by Seoul-based barbecue favorite Samwon Garden.

37 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001
(212) 695-3131
(212) 695-3131
A table filled with dishes surrounding a tabletop grill with meat on it.
Antoya previously operated under the name Samwon Garden.
Antoya

Also featured in:

Zaab Zaab

Copy Link

A buzzy new Thai restaurant making waves with its fiery Isan fare.

76-04 Woodside Ave, Queens, NY 11373
(631) 526-1664
(631) 526-1664
A whole fish, white rice noodles, and thicket of herbs and lettuce.
Mieng pla plow, a whole stuffed and grilled tilapia.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Le Fanfare

Copy Link

A rustic Italian restaurant with live jazz in Greenpoint.

1103 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 987-4244
(347) 987-4244

Yellow Rose

Copy Link

A popular East Village newcomer with standout San Antonio-style tacos, sheet cake, and flour tortillas.

102 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003
(212) 529-8880
(212) 529-8880
Shredded beef cheeks sit next to avocado, onion, and cilantro on a flour tortilla on a green rimmed plate
Yellow Rose is king of flour tortillas.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Dumpling Lab

Copy Link

A dumpling spot with foods from the coastal Chinese city Tsingtao, from the team behind Hunan Slurp.

214 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003
(646) 559-1330
(646) 559-1330
A warm, yellow-lit space with leather banquettes and a counter in the background with high-top seating.
Dumpling Lab opened in the East Village in 2021.
Dumpling Lab

Soda Club

Copy Link

A vegan Italian restaurant and wine bar from prolific restaurateur Ravi Derossi.

155 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
(833) 328-4588
(833) 328-4588

Sami & Susu

Copy Link

A modern Mediterranean restaurant on the Lower East Side.

190 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
(646) 559-2856
(646) 559-2856
A long baguette with slices of tongue and green relish visible.
The tongue sandwich at Sami & Susu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Dhamaka

Copy Link

An Indian restaurant focused on lesser-seen regional cooking that was named one of the country’s best new restaurants in 2021.

119 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002
(212) 204-8616
(212) 204-8616
A whole fried fish placed on a blue plate next to a green sauce
The paplet fish fry at Dhamaka.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Sobre Masa

Copy Link

A Bushwick restaurant, bakery, and tortilleria focused on showcasing heirloom corn varieties across the menu.

52 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 844-2343
(347) 844-2343
An assortment of tortilla dishes, including tacos and gringas, topped with meats and cheeses.
Tacos and gringas from the opening menu at Sobre Masa.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Porcelain

Copy Link

A Ridgewood restaurant and bar with with a “vaguely Asian” menu.

880 Woodward Ave, Queens, NY 11385
(347) 464-5267
(347) 464-5267
The outside of Porcelain, whose blinds are drawn ahead of service, in a residential stretch of Ridgewood, Queens.
Porcelain, a neighborhood restaurant in Ridgewood, Queens.
Molly Tavoletti/Porcelain

Also featured in:

Rolo’s

Copy Link

A wood-fired restaurant from Gramercy Tavern vets in Ridgewood.

853 Onderdonk Ave, Queens, NY 11385
(718) 417-6567
(718) 417-6567
A series of Italian dishes placed on a wooden table.
Pea shoots, meatballs, focaccia, and more at Rolo’s.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Runner Up

Copy Link

A sibling restaurant and wine bar from the team behind popular Brooklyn bakery Winner.

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Four dark brown croquettes perched on mounds of creme fraîche are topped in orange trout roe.
Croquettes with creme fraîche and trout roe at Runner Up.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Chutney Masala

76 Main St, Irvington, NY 10533

An Indian restaurant in Irvington spotlighting dishes from across the subcontinent.

76 Main St, Irvington, NY 10533
(914) 591-5500
(914) 591-5500

TVB by: Pax Romana

171 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601

An Italian restaurant in White Plains known for its pastas and puffy Roman pinsa.

171 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601
(914) 831-3303
(914) 831-3303

Chick Chick

618 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
Sweet gochujang sauce coats large fried chicken piece sitting on a white plate with daikon radish cubes
Chick Chick’s excellent fried chicken.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

An innovative Korean fried chicken spot on the Upper West Side.

618 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
(212) 799-1026
(212) 799-1026
Sweet gochujang sauce coats large fried chicken piece sitting on a white plate with daikon radish cubes
Chick Chick’s excellent fried chicken.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Covacha

368 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024

A laid-back neighborhood restaurant focused on western Mexican fare.

368 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024
(212) 712-2929
(212) 712-2929

Jiang Nan

133-42 39th Ave suit 101, Queens, NY 11354
A white plate holds glistening chunks of pork belly.
Chunks of pork belly glisten at Jiang Nan.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

A Chinese restaurant highlighting regional foods from around the country.

133-42 39th Ave suit 101, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 353-8855
(718) 353-8855
A white plate holds glistening chunks of pork belly.
Chunks of pork belly glisten at Jiang Nan.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Szechuan Gourmet

21 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018

A Midtown restaurant specializing in Sichuan cuisine.

21 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018
(212) 921-0233
(212) 921-0233

Antoya Korean BBQ

37 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001
A table filled with dishes surrounding a tabletop grill with meat on it.
Antoya previously operated under the name Samwon Garden.
Antoya

A recently rebranded Korean barbecue restaurant run by Seoul-based barbecue favorite Samwon Garden.

37 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001
(212) 695-3131
(212) 695-3131
A table filled with dishes surrounding a tabletop grill with meat on it.
Antoya previously operated under the name Samwon Garden.
Antoya

Zaab Zaab

76-04 Woodside Ave, Queens, NY 11373
A whole fish, white rice noodles, and thicket of herbs and lettuce.
Mieng pla plow, a whole stuffed and grilled tilapia.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

A buzzy new Thai restaurant making waves with its fiery Isan fare.

76-04 Woodside Ave, Queens, NY 11373
(631) 526-1664
(631) 526-1664
A whole fish, white rice noodles, and thicket of herbs and lettuce.
Mieng pla plow, a whole stuffed and grilled tilapia.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Le Fanfare

1103 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

A rustic Italian restaurant with live jazz in Greenpoint.

1103 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 987-4244
(347) 987-4244

Yellow Rose

102 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003
Shredded beef cheeks sit next to avocado, onion, and cilantro on a flour tortilla on a green rimmed plate
Yellow Rose is king of flour tortillas.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

A popular East Village newcomer with standout San Antonio-style tacos, sheet cake, and flour tortillas.

102 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003
(212) 529-8880
(212) 529-8880
Shredded beef cheeks sit next to avocado, onion, and cilantro on a flour tortilla on a green rimmed plate
Yellow Rose is king of flour tortillas.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Dumpling Lab

214 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003
A warm, yellow-lit space with leather banquettes and a counter in the background with high-top seating.
Dumpling Lab opened in the East Village in 2021.
Dumpling Lab

A dumpling spot with foods from the coastal Chinese city Tsingtao, from the team behind Hunan Slurp.

214 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003
(646) 559-1330
(646) 559-1330
A warm, yellow-lit space with leather banquettes and a counter in the background with high-top seating.
Dumpling Lab opened in the East Village in 2021.
Dumpling Lab

Soda Club

155 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009

A vegan Italian restaurant and wine bar from prolific restaurateur Ravi Derossi.

155 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
(833) 328-4588
(833) 328-4588

Sami & Susu

190 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
A long baguette with slices of tongue and green relish visible.
The tongue sandwich at Sami & Susu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

A modern Mediterranean restaurant on the Lower East Side.

190 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
(646) 559-2856
(646) 559-2856
A long baguette with slices of tongue and green relish visible.
The tongue sandwich at Sami & Susu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dhamaka

119 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002
A whole fried fish placed on a blue plate next to a green sauce
The paplet fish fry at Dhamaka.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

An Indian restaurant focused on lesser-seen regional cooking that was named one of the country’s best new restaurants in 2021.

119 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002
(212) 204-8616
(212) 204-8616
A whole fried fish placed on a blue plate next to a green sauce
The paplet fish fry at Dhamaka.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Sobre Masa

52 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
An assortment of tortilla dishes, including tacos and gringas, topped with meats and cheeses.
Tacos and gringas from the opening menu at Sobre Masa.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

A Bushwick restaurant, bakery, and tortilleria focused on showcasing heirloom corn varieties across the menu.

52 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 844-2343
(347) 844-2343
An assortment of tortilla dishes, including tacos and gringas, topped with meats and cheeses.
Tacos and gringas from the opening menu at Sobre Masa.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Related Maps

Porcelain

880 Woodward Ave, Queens, NY 11385
The outside of Porcelain, whose blinds are drawn ahead of service, in a residential stretch of Ridgewood, Queens.
Porcelain, a neighborhood restaurant in Ridgewood, Queens.
Molly Tavoletti/Porcelain

A Ridgewood restaurant and bar with with a “vaguely Asian” menu.

880 Woodward Ave, Queens, NY 11385
(347) 464-5267
(347) 464-5267
The outside of Porcelain, whose blinds are drawn ahead of service, in a residential stretch of Ridgewood, Queens.
Porcelain, a neighborhood restaurant in Ridgewood, Queens.
Molly Tavoletti/Porcelain

Rolo’s

853 Onderdonk Ave, Queens, NY 11385
A series of Italian dishes placed on a wooden table.
Pea shoots, meatballs, focaccia, and more at Rolo’s.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

A wood-fired restaurant from Gramercy Tavern vets in Ridgewood.

853 Onderdonk Ave, Queens, NY 11385
(718) 417-6567
(718) 417-6567
A series of Italian dishes placed on a wooden table.
Pea shoots, meatballs, focaccia, and more at Rolo’s.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Runner Up

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Four dark brown croquettes perched on mounds of creme fraîche are topped in orange trout roe.
Croquettes with creme fraîche and trout roe at Runner Up.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

A sibling restaurant and wine bar from the team behind popular Brooklyn bakery Winner.

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Four dark brown croquettes perched on mounds of creme fraîche are topped in orange trout roe.
Croquettes with creme fraîche and trout roe at Runner Up.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Related Maps