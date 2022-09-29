New York’s 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

Where to find 18 new restaurants awarded Bib Gourmand status for the first time this year

The 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmands are here. These are all restaurants where diners can, in the eyes of the Michelin inspectors, order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for under $49. The Bibs, considered a serious accolade among some chefs and observers, are deemed a consolation prize by others, as these venues will be ineligible for stars this year.

Here are the 18 new restaurants that made the list for the first time this year. Check back on October 6 when Michelin announces the full list of 125 Bibs in New York.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.