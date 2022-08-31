“We used to be the coolest place on the globe,” Mayor Eric Adams told Stephen Colbert back in November. “We’re so damn boring now, man.”

Adams has worked to change things once he was inaugurated, ushering through the end of the indoor dining vaccine mandate — and he’s been out on the town since. Often described as the “nightlife mayor” (as well as the “blue-collar mayor” ) he’s a frequent visitor to members-only club Zero Bond in Soho. The mayor has also recently raised eyebrows over his frequent visits to the pricey Osteria La Baia in the Theater District where he holds court at the restaurant owned by twin brothers with felony convictions and outstanding tax debts.

But these aren’t the only places Adams has been visiting. We’ve rounded up 11 spots where the mayor has made an appearance, grabbed a bite, or joined an event in a collection that spotlights not just where he eats and drinks, but a little more about who he is.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.