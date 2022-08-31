 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Eric Adams surrounded by people at the members-only club, Zero Bond.
Eric Adams at Zero Bond in Soho.
Getty Images for Haute Living

Where Nightlife-Loving Mayor Eric Adams Eats

Restaurants and clubs from the Bronx to Brooklyn

by Melissa McCart
Eric Adams at Zero Bond in Soho.
| Getty Images for Haute Living
by Melissa McCart

“We used to be the coolest place on the globe,” Mayor Eric Adams told Stephen Colbert back in November. “We’re so damn boring now, man.”

Adams has worked to change things once he was inaugurated, ushering through the end of the indoor dining vaccine mandate — and he’s been out on the town since. Often described as the “nightlife mayor” (as well as the “blue-collar mayor” ) he’s a frequent visitor to members-only club Zero Bond in Soho. The mayor has also recently raised eyebrows over his frequent visits to the pricey Osteria La Baia in the Theater District where he holds court at the restaurant owned by twin brothers with felony convictions and outstanding tax debts.

But these aren’t the only places Adams has been visiting. We’ve rounded up 11 spots where the mayor has made an appearance, grabbed a bite, or joined an event in a collection that spotlights not just where he eats and drinks, but a little more about who he is.

Have you seen Eric Adams out and about? Don’t be shy about letting us know via the tipline.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Mario's Restaurant

Back in February, Adams joined Bronx elected officials for a meal at Mario’s — the 102-year-old red sauce anchor on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx — which a spokesperson confirmed consisted of escarole and beans, pasta primavera, and pasta marinara. He talked about supporting hospitality workers at the meal, according to Norwood News. It was around this time that he’d been seen eating fish, despite claiming he’s vegan. “I am perfectly imperfect and have occasionally eaten fish,” Adams admitted, according to NY1.

2342 Arthur Ave, The Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 584-1188
(718) 584-1188

Rao's

The self-described conservative Republican until he turned Democrat was spotted dining at Harlem’s storied Rao’s with Republican billionaire John Catsimatidis shortly after winning the Democratic nomination for mayor. (Catsimatidis’s daughter has been the chair of the Manhattan Republican party since 2017.) “They sat at the table of another former cop, Richard “Bo” Dietl, who invited Adams,” the New York Post reported. Deitl has apparently owned his Rao’s table since 1977 — and that’s in part what makes the restaurant so hard to get into: You have to know someone who has a table. The Rao’s visit is where the Post reported that Adams ate broiled fish while a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said he ordered eggplant parm without cheese.

455 E 114th St, New York, NY 10029
(212) 722-6709
(212) 722-6709
A photo of the red corner exterior of Rao’s restaurant.
This East Harlem restaurant has since spawned locations in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
Getty Images

Osteria La Baia

It’s no secret that Osteria La Baia, which opened in 2021, is the ostensibly vegan mayor’s favorite restaurant, where his usual order is a $55 plate of branzino with wood-roasted sweet peppers, smoked tomato, and capers. The restaurant is owned by “Robert and Zhan Petrosyants — twin brothers whose businesses Mr. Adams has supported despite the brothers’ past felony convictions, outstanding tax debts, and a trail of legal troubles,” the New York Times reports. Adams reportedly visited the restaurant 14 times in June; the Times said reporters never saw the mayor pay a bill, but the mayor’s office says he pays the bill monthly — without providing receipts.

129 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
(917) 671-9898
(917) 671-9898
A blistered pizza is pictured next to the mouth of the restaurant’s wood-fired pizza oven, with flames visible near the back of the oven.
A pizza comes out of the oven at Osteria La Baia.
Osteria La Baia

Fresco by Scotto

Adams has visited the rowdy, influencer-packed Midtown mainstay, Fresco by Scotto (owned by the family of “Good Day New York’s” co-host, Rosanna Scotto of Fox 5 News) at least once, with Page Six noting a visit with his son to celebrate winning the Democratic nomination. On this particular visit, he ate “zucchini chips and pasta primavera,” while “being approached by several diners to shake hands and pose for selfies,” according to the outlet. On a separate visit, sisters Elaina and Rosanna Scotto cited another Adams visit at which point Rosanna asked the DJ to play Odyssey’s “Native New Yorker.” “Everyone just broke out dancing in the middle of the street,” says Elaina. “And the mayor got in the middle of everybody.” 

34 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022
(212) 935-3434
(212) 935-3434

Le Pavillon

In early 2022, Page Six reported that Adams dined with ex-governor Andrew Cuomo at Daniel Boulud’s French destination in Midtown. It wasn’t a straight table-for-two: Cuomo arrived to join Adams’s chief of staff, the deep-pocketed Frank Carone, and PR spokesperson Ken Sunshine, who was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins. Adams came in later and met the table, with Adams, Cuomo, and Carone retreating to a private room, according to Page Six. The two met another time at Osteria La Baia.

One Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017
(212) 662-1000
(212) 662-1000
Greenery and olive trees line the left side of the dining room at Le Pavillon.
The grand dining room at Le Pavillon.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Zuma New York

Adams flubbed a toast at the London import of the scene-y Japanese restaurant Zuma during a party for Jeffrey Wright, who was on the cover of Haute Living, according to Page Six. “I keep telling people, you bet on New York, you’re going to lose all your money,” Adams reportedly said at the event. A spokesperson responded to a Page Six inquiry, “as he has said hundreds (thousands?) of times, he meant to say ... ‘you bet against New York.’” Founded by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney in 2002, the Japanese restaurant has more than 12 locations around the world and seven seasonal locations.

261 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016
(212) 544-9862
(212) 544-9862

Veselka

Copy Link

Mayor Adams went restaurant-hopping in the East Village back in March 2022, which culminated in a visit to Ukrainian restaurant Veselka to show solidarity with Ukraine and to celebrate the end of the indoor vaccine mandate, according to AMNY. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Councilperson Carlina Rivera, and a handful of others joined him to eat vegan borscht.

144 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
(212) 228-9682
(212) 228-9682

Zero Bond

Adams kicked off his term with an election party at members-only Zero Bond, one of many visits, with this stop among high-profile guests such as Ja Rule and Eric Schmidt. It’s become routine for him to visit the club after visits to Osteria La Baia, also on this list, prompting the New York Times to point out, “The mayor’s pattern also raises questions about who gets access to him.” For people over age 45, membership at Zero Bond requires a $5,000 initiation fee and a $4,000 annual payment. Food and drink are separate costs.

0 Bond St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 960-3484
(212) 960-3484
The new NYC mayor shakes hands with an actor at a private club hosting his election party.
Forest Whitaker and Eric Adams at Zero Bond in November 2021.
Haute Living/Getty Images

Fat Choy

Adams was supposed to visit this Chinese vegan restaurant on the Lower East Side late summer of 2022 — but the Department of Transportation beat him to it. The city agency handed the restaurant a cease-and-desist order over its outdoor setup, Lee told Eater, and Adams never showed. “The DOT guys did say how would it look if he ate at our outdoor tables if they weren’t up to code?” says owner Justin Lee, who now has to bring in a contractor “and pay at least $1000” to address the violations. It’s one of the least expensive and only vegan restaurant on the list — that Adams never visited.

250 Broome St, New York, NY 10002
(347) 778-5889
(347) 778-5889
Patrons gather in the outdoor seating area of Fat Choy.
Outside of Fat Choy, a vegan Chinese restaurant on the Lower East Side.
Louise Palmberg/Eater NY

Marinello's Gourmet Deli

This Brooklyn bodega has a vegan breakfast wrap named after the mayor, an homage to Eric Adams’s visit to the place after he cinched the mayoral election in 2021. “Heard @eatplantega was on a mission to bring healthy foods to more NYC communities and that they created a wrap in my honor,” Adams tweeted before arriving. It also was fortuitous for Plantega, a vegan-sandwich company whose menu is currently offered in over 20 bodegas around town. The sandwich is stuffed with spinach, red onion, avocado, egg substitute, and a vegan queso sauce in a tortilla.

114 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(929) 283-5071
(929) 283-5071
The mayor in a tie and overcoat stands in a deli waiting for his vegan sandwich.
Mayor Adams at Marinello’s Gourmet Deli in November 2021.
Pacific Press/Getty Images

Casa Cipriani Club New York

Ahead of his inauguration, Mayor Adams hosted a fundraiser for his inauguration “at a ritzy Manhattan club” in December, the Daily News reported. Casa Cipriani, which opened in late 2021, features a self-described art-deco “elegant interior,” reads the website. The dress code says, “appropriate attire” and “guests who do not adhere... may be denied entry.”

10 South St, New York, NY 10004
(212) 584-5800
(212) 584-5800

Related Maps