The Definitive Guide to Dining Near Lincoln Center

Where to find solid tacos, burgers, dim sum, ramen, fried calamari, and other tasty fare near your favorite Upper West Side theaters

As Lincoln Center continues to come back to life — with the Metropolitan Opera, the American Ballet, and the Vivian Beaumont Theater back in full swing — scores of spectators will be in search of good food and drinks nearby. The same could be said for those heading to the famed Beacon Theatre, a short walk north, or to Jazz at Lincoln Center, a quick stroll south. Indeed, for anyone seeking out pre- or post-theater dining on the Upper West Side, this map will come to the aid.

Keep in mind, however, that the post-theater scene hasn’t yet returned to full fledged pre-pandemic levels in this part of Manhattan. For a greater breadth of drinking and eating options later at night, consider heading a bit further south to Hell’s Kitchen or to the larger Midtown Theater District.

— Additional reporting by Bao Ong and Robert Sietsema

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.