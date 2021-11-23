The Definitive Guide to Dining Near Lincoln Center

As Lincoln Center continues to come back to life — with the Metropolitan Opera, the American Ballet, and the Vivian Beaumont Theater back in full swing — scores of spectators will be in search of good food and drinks nearby. The same could be said for those heading to the famed Beacon Theatre, a short walk north, or to Jazz at Lincoln Center, a quick stroll south. Indeed, for anyone seeking out pre- or post-theater dining on the Upper West Side, this map will come to the aid.
Keep in mind, however, that the post-theater scene hasn’t yet returned to full fledged pre-pandemic levels in this part of Manhattan. For a greater breadth of drinking and eating options later at night, consider heading a bit further south to Hell’s Kitchen or to the larger Midtown Theater District.
— Additional reporting by Bao Ong and Robert Sietsema
Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.
