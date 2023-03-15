10 Irish Bars to Hoist a Pint in Manhattan on St. Paddy’s Day

The Irish bar is a New York institution that has been around at least since the mid-19th century, when McSorley’s was founded. Back then it was nothing special, and entire neighborhoods like the East Village, Chelsea, Murray Hill, and the Lower West Side were carpeted with them. The typical Irish bar early on featured homemade suds, but gradually imported and domestic beers came to replace them, with a growing emphasis on Guinness and the temperature at which it’s served.

Indeed, you’ll find Irish pubs of a plebeian sort all over the five boroughs, and increasingly these take the form of gastropubs with expanded menus and beer lists. Here is a choice selection of where to go to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — and if you find any of these places too crowded, just stroll down the street and you’re likely to stumble on another Irish tavern.