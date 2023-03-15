 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two tablefuls of revelers, some with green clothing and hair.
McSorley’s Old Ale House is the oldest Irish bar in the city.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

10 Irish Bars to Hoist a Pint in Manhattan on St. Paddy’s Day

And a few places to get corned beef and cabbage, too

by Robert Sietsema
McSorley’s Old Ale House is the oldest Irish bar in the city.
| Robert Sietsema/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema

The Irish bar is a New York institution that has been around at least since the mid-19th century, when McSorley’s was founded. Back then it was nothing special, and entire neighborhoods like the East Village, Chelsea, Murray Hill, and the Lower West Side were carpeted with them. The typical Irish bar early on featured homemade suds, but gradually imported and domestic beers came to replace them, with a growing emphasis on Guinness and the temperature at which it’s served.

Indeed, you’ll find Irish pubs of a plebeian sort all over the five boroughs, and increasingly these take the form of gastropubs with expanded menus and beer lists. Here is a choice selection of where to go to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — and if you find any of these places too crowded, just stroll down the street and you’re likely to stumble on another Irish tavern.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it also poses a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Le Chéile

The premises — located on a precipice just north of the George Washington Bridge — is large enough to accommodate walk-in revelers, and the beer list begins with several self-produced brews that bear the pub’s name. Guinness is provided, of course, both in bottles and on tap.

839 W 181st St, New York, NY 10033
(212) 740-3111
(212) 740-3111
A two-story pink structure with a figure going in through a door.
The exterior of Le Chéile is and eye-searing pink.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dublin House

This no-nonsense Irish bar is heralded by a famous neon harp on the outside. Dating to the 1920s, its interior is all worn woods and Naugahydes, the walls decorated with American flags and little else. Refreshing in its straightforward, century-old simplicity, this is a great place for a beer and a shot far removed from the self-congratulatory atmosphere of most bars.

225 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024
(212) 874-9528
(212) 874-9528
A deep dark room with a bar on one side, and tiny two-person booths on the other.
The timeworn interior of Dublin House.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

East End Bar & Grill

East End is a semi-elegant gastropub that doubles as a sports bar — with the kind of expansive menu — but still heavy on the bar food — that such a label implies. Come St. Patrick’s Day, you may actually be able to get in and knock back a Guinness, due to this not being a historic Irish neighborhood.

1672 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10128
(212) 348-3783
(212) 348-3783
A slate gray facade seen from a low angle.
East End Bar l& Grill, on the Upper East Side.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Playwright Tavern

Do you consider yourself a literary type? This might be just the spot for you, despite its location at the north end of Times Square. The place is very Irish-pubby, and occupies several floors of its rather large building, and in addition has spun off a fast-food burger joint right on the corner. And whatever you do, don’t do miss the James Joyce burger.

202 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 262-9229
(212) 262-9229
A street with neon and regular signs, several storied buildings, and all the signs read Playwright.
The Playwright Tavern offers multiple rooms at Times Square.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Open since St. Patrick’s Day in 1967, it’s the bar’s anniversary in addition to a spring occasion to drink. Stop here for corned beef and cabbage at the bar or grab a seat in one of the restaurant’s cushy banquettes.

358 E 57th St, New York, NY 10022
(212) 751-1434
(212) 751-1434

Donovan's Pub

Donovan’s is located at the crossroads where Woodside and Roosevelt avenues form a wee square. The area used to be paved with pubs that formed the center of an Irish community — now few remain. Donovan’s (founded 1966) sprawls out, declaring, “Proper Guinness, beer, wine, spirits, award winning food, great people.”

57-24 Roosevelt Ave, Queens, NY 11377
(718) 429-9339
(718) 429-9339
An open-faced burger, lettuce and tomato, and thick-cut wedge fries sit on a plate
Donovan’s burger is considered one of the best in town.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

Peter McManus opened in 1936 during the Great Depression and the fixtures reflect that era. The tumultuous barroom is in the front, but the back dining room with its booths and plaid curtains is the seating to snag. Food is a notch above most Irish bars (including a legendary hamburger), and an international range of beers is available.

152 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011
(917) 261-5504
(917) 261-5504
An oblong bone white plate with red meat, white potatoes, and greenish cabbage, with mustard and Irish soda bread on the side.
The classic corned beef and cabbage is perfect St. Patrick’s fare.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

What’s a shebeen anyway? It’s not just a bar but an unlicensed bar with a shady reputation in the Emerald Isle. Here, Molly’s Shebeen was founded in 1960 as a facsimile Irish pub with sawdust on the floor and a flickering fireplace. Irish beers and ales on draft, plus a collection of small-brewery domestic products. Food runs from traditional shepherd’s pie to fish and chips and Irish-style chicken curry.

287 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10010
(212) 889-3361
(212) 889-3361
A black storefront hung with pennants.
You can’t get any more Irish than Molly’s Shebeen.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Galway Hooker Bar

No this isn’t named after a bawdy house in Ireland’s most picturesque city, but after a type of small fishing boat. This West Village pub lacks gastropub pretentions, and thus is a great place to hang out and nurse a pint of Guinness, which has often been referred to as a “meal in a glass.” No untidy sawdust on the floor, though.

133 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014
(212) 675-6220
(212) 675-6220
A placemat with headshot of James Joyce, Jonathan Swift, William Butler Yeats, etc.
The placemats at Galway Hooker depict Irish literary figures.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

McSorley’s Old Ale House

McSorley’s is the mother of all Irish bars, founded in 1854 and showing every year of its age, with its sawdusted floor and antique fixtures. Only two beverages are sold, self-branded light and dark ales, and watching the barkeep carry 20 or so mugs at once is part of the fun. Don’t be deterred by long lines that form at various times during the holiday — sometimes you can walk right in and have an ale or three.

15 E 7th St, New York, NY 10003
A man dressed in green walks in front of a restaurant decorated for Saint Patrick’s Day, with a sign that reads “McSorley’s Old Ale House”
McSorley’s, tricked out for St. Patrick’s Day.
Jackie Goldstein/Eater NY

