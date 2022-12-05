Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Indonesian Food in NYC

The Republic of Indonesia is a far-flung archipelago of 17,500 islands in Southeast Asia sandwiched between the Indian and Pacific oceans. The majority population on most of the islands is Muslim, and the range of local cuisines is impressive, with international influences including native Malay, Chinese, Indian, Dutch, and Arabian.

Though the city’s collection of Indonesian restaurants is small, it’s steadily growing. A disproportionate share of places have landed in Elmhurst, but familiar Indonesian dishes hold spots on Malaysian and Singaporean menus, including satays served with peanut sauce, beef rendang, blocks of pounded rice known as longtong, and nasi lemak — a mini luncheon buffet of several dishes served with sambals — the oft-fiery condiments for which the national cuisine is famous.

Recently, a devastating earthquake hit Java. In addition to patronizing Indonesian restaurants at this difficult time, please consider donating for Indonesian earthquake relief.