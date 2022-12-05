 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Manhattan, December 2022

NYC’s Hottest New Cocktail Bars, December 2022

Where to Watch the 2022 World Cup in NYC

More in New York See more maps
Two black plastic trays with kebabs in one and rice and shredded beef in the other.
Find spectacular carryout meals at OK Indo Food Store
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Where to Find Indonesian Food in NYC

Destinations for satays, rendangs, sambals, and more

by Robert Sietsema
View as Map
Find spectacular carryout meals at OK Indo Food Store
| Robert Sietsema/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema

The Republic of Indonesia is a far-flung archipelago of 17,500 islands in Southeast Asia sandwiched between the Indian and Pacific oceans. The majority population on most of the islands is Muslim, and the range of local cuisines is impressive, with international influences including native Malay, Chinese, Indian, Dutch, and Arabian.

Though the city’s collection of Indonesian restaurants is small, it’s steadily growing. A disproportionate share of places have landed in Elmhurst, but familiar Indonesian dishes hold spots on Malaysian and Singaporean menus, including satays served with peanut sauce, beef rendang, blocks of pounded rice known as longtong, and nasi lemak — a mini luncheon buffet of several dishes served with sambals — the oft-fiery condiments for which the national cuisine is famous.

Recently, a devastating earthquake hit Java. In addition to patronizing Indonesian restaurants at this difficult time, please consider donating for Indonesian earthquake relief.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More

Warkop NYC

Copy Link

This walk-down Hell’s Kitchen space painted an eye-searing shade of yellow is a real Indonesian warung — an urban snack shop, in this case, selling dishes whipped up on the spot from ramen-style dried noodles with a catalog of toppings. Coffee- and tea-based beverages are also available, as well as snacks featuring tofu and tempeh, fritters, and popcorn chicken. A jovial place!

366 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 510-7007
(212) 510-7007
Curly noodles with shredded red meat on top and chopped greens underneath.
Indomie goreng at Warkop NYC.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Jakarta Munch at Urban Hawker

Copy Link

This new stall at Urban Hawker had gone the pop-up and Smorgasburg route before it moved into its new digs, peddling bowls of rice topped with chicken, beef, mushrooms, or Beyond Meat. Then there are wonton-skin tacos and chicken wings. The powerful flavors of Indonesian food are there, but somehow eating these fast-casual commonplaces only gives you a partial idea of what the food of the archipelago tastes like.

135 W 50th St, New York, NY 10020
A bowl filled with rice, sauced chicken, pickled purple cabbage, lettuce, and shrimp chips.
Indonesian bowl at Jakarta Munch.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Sky Cafe

Copy Link

Whitney Avenue, steps from the Elmhurst Avenue stop on the R and lingering in the shadow of the LIRR elevated tracks, might be called Little Jakarta, and Sky Cafe is its hub. This storefront has been a succession of Indonesian restaurants over the last two decades, and the current occupant is an expert at providing the cuisine’s most familiar dishes, including chicken satays with peanut sauce, curry rice noodles, gado-gado salad, and lontong sayur.

8620 Whitney Ave, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 651-9759
(718) 651-9759
A bowl of lettuce and fried tofu with dark brown sauce on the side.
Sky’s Gado gado features fried tofu, a boiled egg, and pineapple with a peanut dressing.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Asian Taste 86

Copy Link

Don’t be fooled by the name — Asian Taste 86 is a full-blown Indonesian restaurant favoring Javanese food on the Indonesian strip of Whitney Avenue, One-plate, multi-dish meals abound and are voluminous, including the Java combo of shrimp-paste fried rice with fish cake and chicken satays.

86-10 Whitney Ave, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 779-8686
(718) 779-8686
A square plate with a pink flower design with rice and satays.
The Java combo, one of many at Asian Taste 86.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Awang Kitchen

Copy Link

Perhaps the city’s best Indonesian restaurant, Awang is located right on mighty Queens Boulevard not far from its shopping centers, and it doesn’t stint on the dark palm-sugar syrup, thick peanut sauce, and double-strength coconut milk. Goat satay is a highlight, a juicy fried chicken marinated in coconut milk, and cow tongue in a green-chile sambal. The dining room is cheery and utilitarian.

8405 Queens Blvd Ste 1C, Queens, NY 11373
(347) 492-9264
(347) 492-9264
A pair of beer battered and fried tofu dumplings with some tofu peeping out and a couple of small green chiles on the side.
Tofu dumplings with fresh green chiles.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

OK Indo Food Store

Copy Link

One cannot imagine a more modest eatery than this off-the-beaten-track grocery in Elmhurst, stacked with 50-pound bags of rice, spices, and frozen fish. But look here and there on its piles of groceries and find homemade meals packaged in plastic tubs including, on a recent visit, chicken satays thickly rubbed with spices and nasi padang, a full meal from Western Sumatra that features rice, beef rendang, sambals galore, and other goodies.

88-15 Justice Ave, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 606-0104
(718) 606-0104
A store with a battered red awning and three people sitting in chairs in front.
A modest storefront conceals the carryout delights therein.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Wayan

Copy Link

Wayan is NYC’s most upscale Indonesian restaurant — maybe ever! An expanded range of satays is available — making perfect cocktail snacks — including chickpea, pork, and scallop, served with a pair of delectable sauces. The menu offers other surprising twists on classic Indonesian dishes, including escargot rendang, whole sea bass with tomato sambal, and duck with calamansi curry sauce. And don’t miss the pandan custard for dessert.

20 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
(917) 261-4388
(917) 261-4388
Orange custard in a shallow bowl with black dots on top.
The pandan custard at Wayan.
Gary He/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Java

Copy Link

Named after Indonesia’s principal island, and founded in 1992, Java is one of the city’s oldest Indonesian restaurants. Don’t be deterred by its Park Slope location: The food is solid, and this is the only place in town you can score the legendary rijstaffel (“rice table”), a 15-dish meal of small, piquant dishes considered a vestige of the Dutch colonial era, but one that shows off Indonesia’s vast cuisine.

455 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 832-4583
(718) 832-4583
A tangle of dark noodles with a shrimp visible.
Mie Goreng at Java.
Java

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Warkop NYC

366 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

This walk-down Hell’s Kitchen space painted an eye-searing shade of yellow is a real Indonesian warung — an urban snack shop, in this case, selling dishes whipped up on the spot from ramen-style dried noodles with a catalog of toppings. Coffee- and tea-based beverages are also available, as well as snacks featuring tofu and tempeh, fritters, and popcorn chicken. A jovial place!

366 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 510-7007
(212) 510-7007
Curly noodles with shredded red meat on top and chopped greens underneath.
Indomie goreng at Warkop NYC.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Jakarta Munch at Urban Hawker

135 W 50th St, New York, NY 10020

This new stall at Urban Hawker had gone the pop-up and Smorgasburg route before it moved into its new digs, peddling bowls of rice topped with chicken, beef, mushrooms, or Beyond Meat. Then there are wonton-skin tacos and chicken wings. The powerful flavors of Indonesian food are there, but somehow eating these fast-casual commonplaces only gives you a partial idea of what the food of the archipelago tastes like.

135 W 50th St, New York, NY 10020
A bowl filled with rice, sauced chicken, pickled purple cabbage, lettuce, and shrimp chips.
Indonesian bowl at Jakarta Munch.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Sky Cafe

8620 Whitney Ave, Queens, NY 11373

Whitney Avenue, steps from the Elmhurst Avenue stop on the R and lingering in the shadow of the LIRR elevated tracks, might be called Little Jakarta, and Sky Cafe is its hub. This storefront has been a succession of Indonesian restaurants over the last two decades, and the current occupant is an expert at providing the cuisine’s most familiar dishes, including chicken satays with peanut sauce, curry rice noodles, gado-gado salad, and lontong sayur.

8620 Whitney Ave, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 651-9759
(718) 651-9759
A bowl of lettuce and fried tofu with dark brown sauce on the side.
Sky’s Gado gado features fried tofu, a boiled egg, and pineapple with a peanut dressing.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Asian Taste 86

86-10 Whitney Ave, Queens, NY 11373

Don’t be fooled by the name — Asian Taste 86 is a full-blown Indonesian restaurant favoring Javanese food on the Indonesian strip of Whitney Avenue, One-plate, multi-dish meals abound and are voluminous, including the Java combo of shrimp-paste fried rice with fish cake and chicken satays.

86-10 Whitney Ave, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 779-8686
(718) 779-8686
A square plate with a pink flower design with rice and satays.
The Java combo, one of many at Asian Taste 86.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Awang Kitchen

8405 Queens Blvd Ste 1C, Queens, NY 11373

Perhaps the city’s best Indonesian restaurant, Awang is located right on mighty Queens Boulevard not far from its shopping centers, and it doesn’t stint on the dark palm-sugar syrup, thick peanut sauce, and double-strength coconut milk. Goat satay is a highlight, a juicy fried chicken marinated in coconut milk, and cow tongue in a green-chile sambal. The dining room is cheery and utilitarian.

8405 Queens Blvd Ste 1C, Queens, NY 11373
(347) 492-9264
(347) 492-9264
A pair of beer battered and fried tofu dumplings with some tofu peeping out and a couple of small green chiles on the side.
Tofu dumplings with fresh green chiles.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

OK Indo Food Store

88-15 Justice Ave, Queens, NY 11373

One cannot imagine a more modest eatery than this off-the-beaten-track grocery in Elmhurst, stacked with 50-pound bags of rice, spices, and frozen fish. But look here and there on its piles of groceries and find homemade meals packaged in plastic tubs including, on a recent visit, chicken satays thickly rubbed with spices and nasi padang, a full meal from Western Sumatra that features rice, beef rendang, sambals galore, and other goodies.

88-15 Justice Ave, Queens, NY 11373
(718) 606-0104
(718) 606-0104
A store with a battered red awning and three people sitting in chairs in front.
A modest storefront conceals the carryout delights therein.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Wayan

20 Spring St, New York, NY 10012

Wayan is NYC’s most upscale Indonesian restaurant — maybe ever! An expanded range of satays is available — making perfect cocktail snacks — including chickpea, pork, and scallop, served with a pair of delectable sauces. The menu offers other surprising twists on classic Indonesian dishes, including escargot rendang, whole sea bass with tomato sambal, and duck with calamansi curry sauce. And don’t miss the pandan custard for dessert.

20 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
(917) 261-4388
(917) 261-4388
Orange custard in a shallow bowl with black dots on top.
The pandan custard at Wayan.
Gary He/Eater NY

Java

455 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Named after Indonesia’s principal island, and founded in 1992, Java is one of the city’s oldest Indonesian restaurants. Don’t be deterred by its Park Slope location: The food is solid, and this is the only place in town you can score the legendary rijstaffel (“rice table”), a 15-dish meal of small, piquant dishes considered a vestige of the Dutch colonial era, but one that shows off Indonesia’s vast cuisine.

455 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 832-4583
(718) 832-4583
A tangle of dark noodles with a shrimp visible.
Mie Goreng at Java.
Java

Related Maps