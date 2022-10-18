 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A pretzel shaped orange sweet cooks in oil in a frying pan.
Jalebis being prepared fresh at Mithaas.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

10 Sit-Down Restaurants for Celebrating Diwali With Family and Friends

by Robert Sietsema
Photography by Robert Sietsema
Jalebis being prepared fresh at Mithaas.
| Robert Sietsema/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema
Photography by Robert Sietsema

This year the celebration of Diwali (Deepavali in South India) extends from Saturday, October 22 to Wednesday, October 26, with its biggest day of revelry on Monday, October 24. It’s a festival in which oil lamps called diyas are lit, pujas performed, homes decorated, and fireworks shot off, but also a time to gather with family and friends, to eat sweets, and to enjoy a meal together. Here are 10 restaurants that not only match the celebratory mood but can also accommodate extended families — sit-down restaurants where guests are invited to linger.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Baazi

The Upper West Side has long been a destination for Indian dining, offering mainly Punjabi fare in white-tablecloth restaurants. Along comes Baazi, which has more in common with downtown spots like GupShup, with a menu featuring regional specialties elegantly plated, a cocktail list, and a two-story space painted bright blue with seating in a number of areas that give groups a modicum of privacy.

2588 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
(646) 861-3859
A pie with crust broken at the top and spoonful of rice and chicken above it.
Chicken biryani comes covered with a crust.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Jaz Indian Cuisine

This elegant Hell’s Kitchen restaurant opened earlier this year sometimes puts an Anglo-Indian spin on the cuisine, with many dishes — including luscious marinated lamb chops — done in the tandoori oven. Vegetarian and meat-bearing curries are available including a particularly lively navratna korma with freshly made paneer. Full bar with craft cocktails available, some of them spicy.

813 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019
(917) 675-7440
Three brownish dishes in oblong white bowls.
A collection of dishes from Jaz, with navratan korma at the bottom.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Adyar Ananda Bhavan

This East Side specialist in vegetarian (and mainly vegan) South Indian cuisine pulls out all the stops when it comes to plate-flopping dosas and uttapams, with 25 examples, including the rocket dosa with potato masala on the side; gunpowder dosa with red chile and mustard powders (kebam!); and the Ooty spring dosa filled with a wealth of vegetables. Rice dishes like ghee pongal also abound.

1071 1st Ave., New York, NY 10022
(212) 750-6666
A big pancake with four sauces in metal cups.
One of Adyar Ananda Bhavan’s giant dosas.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Jackson Diner

Jackson Diner was founded in 1980, but by 1983 the typical menu of eggs and burgers had changed to an Indian one, reflecting the reinvention of this part of Jackson Heights as a South Asian shopping district. In this century it moved down the block into a much larger space and is now a favorite for its vegetable and meat curries.

37-47 74th Street, Queens, NY 11372
(718) 672-1232
Interior of Jackson Diner with dozens of diners in the brownish premises
The current dining room easily accommodates large groups.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Kailash Parbat

Kailash Parbat is a restaurant founded in Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1952, reflecting the Sindhi cuisine of what is now Pakistan. It has become an international chain. The food is strictly vegetarian, and the menu contains lots of festive snacks in addition to a marvelous spinach biryani. The dining room is filled with colorful photo murals and latticed wood.

99 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016
(212) 679-4238
An oblong white bowl of rice and spinach, with a papadum sticking out.
Spinach biryani at Kailash Parbat.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mithaas Jersey City

Mithaas is one of the most popular vegetarian restaurants in Jersey City’s India Square neighborhood, thronged with families on the weekends. Regional thalis are available, with a particular region of the country often represented by specials. An added attraction is the expansive sweets counter, sometimes prepared on the spot at a portable station.

795 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
(201) 659-8700
A round metal tray with a variety of colorful dishes, pickles, and wafers.
Lucknowi thali at Mithaas.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Masti

This relaxed restaurant tucked under the BQE has a slight Bengali bent, but generally offers food of northern India. Try the mustardy goat curry from Kolkata called kosha mangsho, or the chile-laced pumpkin panch phoron, from Jharkand. Brick Lane-style English Balti curries are also available, in a space decorated with giant agrarian color photos.

184 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 599-1516
An oblong white bowl bobbing with orange squash in a reddish-orange sauce flecked with spices.
Pumpkin panch phoron from Masti.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Singh's Roti Shop & Bar

The diaspora of the 19th and early 20th century took many Indians to Trinidad and Guyana, and it has created its own foodways — adding African and Spanish elements. In Richmond Hill, Singh’s is almost like a clubhouse, with a sturdy steam table on which curries, doubles, bakes, and rotis are displayed and prepared, and the dining room has Indo Caribbean vibes and plenty of room to spread out.

13118 Liberty Ave, Queens, NY 11419
(718) 323-5990
A colorful room with red and blue trim along the ceiling.
Singh’s Roti Shop in Richmond Hill.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Indian Table

The chef is from Goa, and the menu features food from that state, including several Portuguese-influenced dishes. But it also ventures beyond, including a chaat festively decorated with gold foil and coconut shrimp. The dining room is down a few steps from the street, colored blue and decorated with hanging brass lamps.

234 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
(347) 689-3882
A cone of puffed rice and other crunchy things.
A chaat decorated with gold foil.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Sukhadia's

If you haven’t been to the conjoined towns of Edison and Iselin, especially along Oak Tree Road, you’re missing one of the best concentrations of Indian restaurants in the metropolitan area — easily accessible from Amtrak’s Metropark Station. Among the 50 or so restaurants there, find Sukhadia’s, which specializes in Gujarati thalis and other vegetarian fare. It’s also a place for Indian sweets, such as halwa and barfi.

1507 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 548-1888
A metal tray with indentations, and yellow, red, and bread dishes.
A thali from Sukhadia’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps