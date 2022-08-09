Share All sharing options for: 29 Outstanding Halal Spots in New York

New York’s halal dining scene sprawls through the city: spanning Little Palestine and Little Yemen in Bay Ridge; Little Egypt, Little Morocco, and Little Bangladesh in Astoria; the East and West African communities in Harlem; and the Turkish enclaves of Sheepshead Bay and Brighton Beach, with many more neighborhoods in between.

The restaurants serve iftars during Ramadan, nonalcoholic cocktails, and a staggering array of dishes that trot the globe. Find sizzling kababs, hummus topped with paprika-dusted ground beef, arm-straining noodle pulls, lamb bacon omelets, and even Korean barbecue grilled table-side.

Below are 29 restaurants culled from the city’s ever-evolving halal dining scene.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.