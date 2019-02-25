Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Flushing’s Chinatown

From black tea-braised pork belly to sprawling new hot pot spots, here’s where to eat in dynamic Queens Chinatown

Where to Eat in Flushing's Chinatown

As early as the 1970s, Flushing began its transition from a predominantly Italian and Jewish community to a Chinese one. The first newcomers were primarily Taiwanese, and eventually, beginning in the 1990s, immigrants from Fujian and then from northern and southwestern provinces arrived. As immigration patterns shifted, so too, did rising rents and real estate developments that continue to chisel out a shimmering skyline. The dynamic ultimately transformed the working-class neighborhood brimming with mom-and-pop shops to a mix that includes first-time U.S. outposts of massive Asian restaurant chains.

The streets continue to bustle with shoppers — many more are young, fashionable, and with more disposable income — seeking out late-night karaoke, fresh fruit stands, Hong Kong-style milk teas, noodle soups, dim sum, Sichuan hot pot, and meticulously designed dishes in just as meticulously designed digs.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.