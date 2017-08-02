Where to Eat and Drink Poolside in New York

Finding outdoor spaces to dine and drink has never been more popular in New York City than in the past year. When there’s a pool involved? Good luck. But with a little planning, there’s still time to cool off poolside with a refreshing cocktail during the hot days ahead. Here is a list of 10 New York hotels that boast rooftop pools that are going heavy on the views. Some are open only to hotel guests, while others are offering day passes that will seem cheap during 90-degree weather.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy