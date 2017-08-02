 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunset at a rooftop pool.
Sunset at the Gansevoort Meatpacking pool.
David Mitchell/Gansevoort Meatpacking

Where to Eat and Drink Poolside in New York

Refreshing cocktails, views for days, and staycation-worthy hotels — all available poolside

Sunset at the Gansevoort Meatpacking pool.
| David Mitchell/Gansevoort Meatpacking
Finding outdoor spaces to dine and drink has never been more popular in New York City than in the past year. When there’s a pool involved? Good luck. But with a little planning, there’s still time to cool off poolside with a refreshing cocktail during the hot days ahead. Here is a list of 10 New York hotels that boast rooftop pools that are going heavy on the views. Some are open only to hotel guests, while others are offering day passes that will seem cheap during 90-degree weather.

Virgin Hotels New York City

The pool club at Virgin is 60 feet above Broadway with a view of the Empire State Building, and one floor up from the hotel restaurant Everdene. Starting June 8, the pool is open to the public with reservations. Deck hours start at 10:30 a.m. with the pool open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with occasional DJ events on weekends.

1227 Broadway, New York, NY 10001
(212) 213-0090
(212) 213-0090
The New York Virgin Hotel is now open in Manhattan.
The pool at Virgin Hotel New York is one floor up from its restaurant, Everdene.
Michael Mundy/Virgin Hotel

Dream Downtown Hotel

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Dream Beach includes a glass-bottom pool, pool deck and a sand beach, a full-service bar and menu that includes snacks, salads, bowls, and tacos. Wristbands are $50, lounge chairs are $80.

355 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011, United States
(212) 229-2559
(212) 229-2559
A line of reclining chairs are covered with ornate patterned umbrellas beside a clear pool on a sunny day
Sand was been brought in to help recreate the tropical vibes of the Dream Downtown Hotel’s rooftop.
Dream Downtown

Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel

In the newly updated Gansevoort Meatpacking rooftop lounge, guests can relax over lunch while enjoying panoramic views of the city and Hudson River. The 45-square-foot heated pool is open year round. Rooftop bites include a Greek salad, charcuterie, Sicilian meatballs, sushi, steaks, sandwiches, and flatbreads. DJ nights are Friday and Saturday starting at 9 p.m. adjacent to the pool area.

18 9th Ave, New York, NY 10014
(212) 206-6700
(212) 206-6700
Striped blue chairs by the pool.
The pool at Gansevoort Meatpacking
David Mitchell/Gansevoort Meatpacking

The William Vale

Grab a daypass (it’s open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) if you’re not staying overnight at the hotel, with rates starting at $160. The venue, located on the hotel’s fourth floor outdoor terrace, offers views of Manhattan and food from Andrew Carmellini and Noho Hospitality Group. It’s a heated pool that’s keen on keeping the space uncrowded and serene. To eat, there’s watermelon salad, coconut shrimp, and smoked chicken tacos.

111 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
(718) 631-8400
(718) 631-8400
Several palm fronds are visible in front of a pool of water on a clear day
Food from Andrew Carmellini’s restaurants are available at the William Vale.
The William Vale

Sixty LES Hotel

The guest-only pool at this Lower East Side hotel is artsy with Andy Warhol’s visage looking up from the bottom and is surrounded by plush seating, cocktail tables, and an outdoor shower. The hotel’s Blue Ribbon Sushi Izakaya prepares small plates for poolside dining and drinking.

190 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
(212) 460-5300
(212) 460-5300
A set of a half-dozen orange reclining chairs sits beside a clear pool
The guest-only pool at the Sixty LES Hotel.
Sixty LES

Mr. Purple

On Saturday and Sunday, hotel guests can use the pool on a complimentary basis from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Those who aren’t staying at the hotel can make reservations online with a $150 per person food and drink minimum, as well as a $50 per person pool fee.

180 Orchard St 15th floor, New York, NY 10002
(212) 237-1790
(212) 237-1790
Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple, at Hotel Indigo, has lots of rooftop outdoor space and a pool.
Mr. Purple

TWA Hotel

At what was formerly the TWA Flight Center, JFK’s only onsite airport hotel has its rooftop infinity pool, jacuzzi, and observation deck overlooking one of the airport’s runways. Pool reservations are required for TWA Hotel guests who can order food like crudite, charcuterie, sliders, nachos, and wraps as well as drinks at the pool bar. Cocktails have aviation-themed names, from the Mile-High Margarita to Vodka Is My Co-Pilot, complete with dry vermouth and olives.

JFK Access Road, John F. Kennedy International Airport, One Idlewild Drive, Queens, NY 11430
(212) 806-9000
(212) 806-9000
White chairs are set up at an outdoor pool with clear water and a clear sky
TWA Hotel’s poolside bar overlooks a JFK runway.
Eric Laignel/TWA Hotel

The Rockaway Hotel

Hotel guests have daily access to this heated pool, with loungers having first come, first served availability. Day passes that cost $100 are available weekdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cabanas start at $1000 and are available 30 days before the reservation date.

108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr, Queens, NY 11694
(718) 474-1216
(718) 474-1216
Several sets of light wooden furniture sit on a pool deck outdoors
Poolside at the Rockaway Hotel.
Kyle Knodell/Rockaway Hotel

