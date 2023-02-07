 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Coffee in a glass with a heart imprint on top and a slice of cake.
A cortado with olive oil cake in the West Village.

Every Coffee Bar in NYC’s West Village

Perhaps NYC’s best neighborhood for independent shops

by Robert Sietsema
A cortado with olive oil cake in the West Village.
by Robert Sietsema

The West Village must be the city’s best neighborhood to find an independent coffee shop or branch of a local chain that has not been hounded out of business by Starbucks, Dunkin’, or Blank Street. Each has its own unique ambiance — some have enough seating that you can perch for hours with your laptop, while others are so small that a dash-in for an espresso or a drip coffee is more advisable. Some mainly stick to coffee in its many permutations, while others have magnificent displays of munchies, sometimes running to entire meals. But the thing all these places have in common is a primary focus on coffee.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Think Coffee

The jury is still out whether coffee helps you think better or not (some say it only makes you edgy and nervous), but this sprawling location — with tables deep, deep inside — clearly believes it. This is the public library of coffee bars, and though the coffee didn’t make much of an impression on me, it’s a great place to meet someone or just sit and ponder the world’s dilemmas.

73 8th Ave, New York, NY 10014
A long sunlit storefront with Think on it in two places.
Think is the West Village’s northernmost coffee bar.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Caffè Aronne

This coffee bar with French and Italian flair roasts its coffee in the Hudson Valley. It doubles as a wine bar, quiet and serene with extremely limited seating, so it’s a good place for an intimate but short conversation.

112 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011
A white storefront with black lettering.
Caffe Aronne’s sun-splashed façade.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

El Condor Coffee Roasters

There’s a roastery in the basement of this very slick coffee shop, which provides plush seating here and there. I recommend the baked goods, which include flavored tea breads and focaccia sandwiches, but skip the bowls. The coffee is good and strong — and notably, no tip is asked for on the point-of-purchase device, nor is a tip jar in evidence.

95 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10014
A room with a barista operating on the right and customers filing in on the left.
The interior of El Condor is highly designed, but cramped
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

11th Street Cafe

A long roster of egg dishes, sandwiches, and salads makes this a good place to snag an entire meal. The coffee is slightly less expensive and not flashy, and this place is a favorite with theater students from nearby method acting schools — so you may spot a star of the future.

327 W 11th St, New York, NY 10014
A room with a guy reading a book in the foreground.
Pretty far west on tree-shaded 11th Street find the cafe.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Cafe Panino Mucho Giusto

This rustic place is equal parts sandwich shop and coffee bar and the sandwiches and salads are excellent, but the coffee just so-so. No matter, its patrons (including me) love it anyway, and the comfortable tables, the hidden back room, and the communal picnic table, as well as the seats outside in the sun, make it one of the few true neighborhood hangs left in the West Village.

551 Hudson St No 8, New York, NY 10014
Panino Giusto interior
The neighborhood crowd packs Cafe Panino at peak times.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Café Kitsuné

This interesting coffee bar channels Paris and Tokyo, and thinks its a fancy clothing store — and if you look in the back room, it is. The madeleines and fox cookies are to die for, and all sorts of twee little pastries are provided, along with some of the strongest coffee in town. It turns into a wine bar in the early evening.

550 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
A black awninged storefront with some occupied tables out front.
Don’t miss the madeleine at Cafe Kitsune
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Partners Coffee

Formerly Toby’s, this coffee bar selling colorful bags of beans wears its Brooklyn heart on its sleeve. The coffee is fine, the breakfast selections exceptional, and the room one of the best in the neighborhood for hanging out with its views of bustling 7th Avenue South.

44 Charles St, New York, NY 10014
A round brown roll with egg flopping out.
Egg sandwich on pretzel bread at Partners.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Jack’s Stir Brew

Jack’s uses a contraption that looks like it came out of a Woolworth’s lunch counter circa 1940: A giant arm stirs the grounds as the coffee is brewed. Coffee is organic. Other than that, Jack’s specializes in vegan baked goods which are pretty good at this original location. Space is tight, but there are two tables and some counter seating. Midafternoon, it’s a good place to do a crossword puzzle.

138 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014
The outside of a coffee bar with a logo on the window.
The original location of Jack’s is still the best.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The Elk

Not sure the name needs to be capitalized, but no matter: This is the best coffee bar in the West Village. The location is so obscure, it mainly attracts a crowd of regulars from surrounding properties. As a sideline since the pandemic, it has stocked groceries, and the food program features some hot dishes more ambitious than most coffee shops.

128 Charles St, New York, NY 10014
West Village coffee bar
The Elk has nothing to do with the horned forest mammal as far as I can tell.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Ad Hoc Collective

You might not notice this subterranean space as you jog by on Christopher Street, but it’s a full-blown coffee shop — one of those places where you can not only sit down, but sit down on a ratty couch. The beatnik ambiance is a throwback to the old days of the Village, one of the few coffee bars in the neighborhood where you are encouraged to relax.

13 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014
A pair of signs suggesting you can find coffee in the basement.
Yes, it may be nameless on the outside, but it is comfy within.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

787 Coffee

This, the 18th store in a local chain with 20 coffee bars, manages to retain its non-franchise feeling. The coffee is exclusively Puerto Rican, and some of the beans have been soaked in bourbon. The espresso drinks are the focus, and all sorts of interesting merch is for sale. Breakfast tacos and empanadas are available in a heated case.

208 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014
The name of the place in yellow neon cursive on two windows.
Plenty of neon inside and out at Puerto Rican coffee bar 787,
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Oslo Coffee Roasters

With a Brooklyn roastery, this coffee bar branch with a mild heavy metal theme and nostalgic objets d’art scattered around (sometimes it feels like a 1930s dry goods store in New England) has attracted a cult of sorts and I must sheepishly admit to being a part of it. The coffee is good and bitter, and the giant fruit muffins the size of your fist not to be missed.

236 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014
A window with album covers and toy animals.
A rock theme bubbles under at Oslo.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Do Not Feed Alligators

The recently opened coffee bar surprised even the jaded population of the neighborhood, not just because of the kooky name, but because of the framed fine arts on the walls and collection of art books for sale therein. On the other hand, go upstate to places like Hudson, Saugerties, and Kingston and bookstore-coffee bar combos are a regular occurrence.

337 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
A room with books lined up on one wall, a few people hanging over a glass case, and a coffee counter.
Do Not Feed Alligators. Please ask them why the hell not.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Madman Espresso & Bakery

This coffee bar in the heart of the West Village where Bleecker and Christopher collide has one of the finest collections of focaccia, pastries, and tiny sandwiches in the city — it could be a lunch destination unto itself except for a critical lack of seating, though there are benches and tables outside. Coffee is better than average.

332 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
A glass case with tiny round sandwiches.
Tiny sandwiches rule the day at Madman Espresso & Bakery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Joe Coffee

Joe is the flagship of the West Village coffee bar fleet, founded 20 years ago on this quiet stretch of Waverly, and setting the ball rolling where coffee bars are concerned. The coffee is top notch, with drip stronger than usual. Seating indoors and out is profuse for a West Village coffee bar, the espresso drinks are expertly made, and breakfast tacos available till they run out. Stays open till 8 p.m., which means you can grab a cup on the way to your evening engagements.

141 Waverly Pl, New York, NY 10014
A coffee bar with benches flanking the front door upon which sit customers.
The original Joe Coffee on Waverly Place.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Hungry Ghost

The name almost kept me from going inside, then I realized that all the good names for coffee bars have been taken. Hungry Ghost takes its coffee perhaps a little too seriously, it’s one of those places that an expresso is handed across the counter with real reverence, and you’d better sip it rather than throw it all back at once, the way the Italians do it. A small collection of cookies and pastries is available, and the place stays open till 8 p.m.

315 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
A man with a stroller and tow-headed kid stands before the coffee shop.
Not sure why this ghost is hungry, but he should try eating some alligators.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

The Coppola Cafe

Steer away from the too-weak drip toward the espresso beverages at this comfy spot on West 4th. It offers pastries and sandwiches with a Sicilian bent, including a plain mortadella sandwich and a roll with a hot dog inside. The chocolate croissant is just a plain croissant with chocolate sprinkled on the outside and a small vein of chocolate inside.

171 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
A glass case filled with different types of croissants, including apricot.
The selection of croissants is impressive at the Coppola Cafe.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Amano Cafe

Right across the street from Coppola Cafe, the two are in fierce competition. The drip coffee here is abysmal, but the vegan pastries are very good. Nice ambiance for sitting around and the customers are quiet.

172 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
A handful of customers sit at tables and on a couch.
The interior of Amano Cafe is well-lit and cheerful.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Merriweather Coffee + Kitchen

The line out the door persists till mid-morning at this Australian coffee bar with an ambitious food program that includes all-day breakfasts. The coffee is only average, but some of the baked goods exceptional, including a fine almond croissant, with slivered nuts on top and marzipan inside. But this place takes itself a little too seriously, which might be why it’s so popular.

428 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
A store with a black awning and customers lined up outside.
A line out the door mid-morning at Merriweather.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

