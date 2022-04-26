The Best Restaurants for Celebrity Spotting in NYC, According to @Deuxmoi

The pop culture Instagram account — which has been likened to the real-life Gossip Girl — breaks down where celebrities are dining across the city

In September 2020, a follower on Instagram direct-messaged me with the first real-time celebrity sighting that my account had ever received. It read something like “just saw Hugh Jackman on Bleecker Street” accompanied by a picture of Hugh Jackman quite simply standing on the sidewalk. I am the anonymous creator behind Deuxmoi — a pop culture rumor mill on Instagram that people have likened to a real-life Gossip Girl — so, I guess it was a natural progression for the account to start posting actual celebrity sightings.

My first “SPOTTED” post of Jackman standing on a sidewalk in NYC was shared thousands of times. Within a week I started receiving tips of celebrity sightings all over NYC and LA. These sightings quickly started to include the restaurants where celebrities were seen dining out. Cut to almost two years later, and I think the followers of Deuxmoi have seen almost every single celebrity dining at restaurants all over the globe. My Instagram account has become an encyclopedia of which restaurants celebrities prefer to dine at. A heads up: One of the most frequently celeb-strewn restaurants in NYC, Carbone, was intentionally omitted from the map. At this point, it is a well-known fact that this is the most popular Italian restaurant in NYC for celebs and normies. Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, John Mayer, Kanye West, and Julia Fox are just a few celebs who my followers have seen eating spicy rigatoni at Carbone.

So, in true Deuxmoi “SPOTTED” fashion, and without having to wait until my Sunday drop, I compiled a list of celebrity haunts in NYC. The celebs listed for each of the 13 restaurants are based off of actual tips from the followers of the Deuxmoi Instagram account.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.