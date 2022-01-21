12 Standout Wood-Fired Restaurants in NYC

It may seem primitive, but cooking over an open flame has never been more on trend. Case in point: the two headlining restaurants that opened in the upscale Manhattan West complex this past fall — Mediterranean-leaning Zou Zou’s and Danny Meyer’s Ci Siamo — are based on live-fire cooking. Whether searing on a grill fueled by charcoal, turning on a spit, or roasting in a wood-burning oven, flame cooking imparts additional flavor without requiring a lot of sauce or fat. As an added bonus, fire lights up any room with a warming glow. Here are 12 spots that are fanning the flames.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.