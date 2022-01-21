 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A wood-fired oven with blazing orange flames.
A dozen spots that are fanning the flames across NYC.
Polthanawat/Shutterstock

12 Standout Wood-Fired Restaurants in NYC

Where to gather for a meal around wood-fired ovens and glowing charcoal grills

by Beth Landman
by Beth Landman

It may seem primitive, but cooking over an open flame has never been more on trend. Case in point: the two headlining restaurants that opened in the upscale Manhattan West complex this past fall — Mediterranean-leaning Zou Zou’s and Danny Meyer’s Ci Siamo — are based on live-fire cooking. Whether searing on a grill fueled by charcoal, turning on a spit, or roasting in a wood-burning oven, flame cooking imparts additional flavor without requiring a lot of sauce or fat. As an added bonus, fire lights up any room with a warming glow. Here are 12 spots that are fanning the flames.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Dagon

2454 Broadway
New York, NY 10024
(212) 873-2466
(212) 873-2466
Part of the city’s recent Israeli food wave, Dagon is the newest entry from the restaurant group that also owns festive Barbounia and lively Nice Matin, has become one of the Upper West Side’s buzziest spots. The wood-fired oven, which reaches 700 degrees, bakes a variety of breads, including traditional kubaneh served with labneh. It also turns out a crispy roasted lamb that is served with cucumbers, dates, wild rice and a blend of shawarma spices, and whole-roasted black bass with vegetables, chilies, turmeric and wine broth.

A wood-burning oven with a steel door is open to show a fish roasting inside next to roaring flames.
A fish roasting in the oven at Dagon.
Dagon

2. Bella Blu

967 Lexington Ave
New York, NY 10021
(212) 988-4624
(212) 988-4624
For 25 years, doctors from Lenox Hill and social Upper East Siders have gathered around the warmth of this clubbish Italian restaurant’s brick oven to enjoy the pizzas, langoustine with lemon thyme, and calamari in a clay pot with peas and tomato sauce. Now, the communal vibe extends to an extensive outdoor structure that has heaters, table cloths, lamps and flowers. While you are there, don’t miss the daily soups that are sure to ward off winter chill.

A brick oven covered in pink, blue, and white designs, with pizza-making tools surrounding it.
Bella Blu’s colorful brick oven.
Bella Blu

3. Osteria La Baia

Copy Link
129 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Visit Website

The Bulldozer Group, owners of restaurants in Miami, Hong Kong, and the UAE, has opened its first New York restaurant — a vibrant Midtown room that has already attracted local celebrities such as mayor Eric Adams — with two forms of live-fire cooking, each using a blend of maplewood and oak. A domed pizza oven created with bricks composed of sand and volcanic rock turns out a variety of breads, pizzas and baked robiola cheese, topped with pears and truffle honey. An Argentinian grill from Mesquite, Texas has shelves that allow the chef to simultaneously smoke and grill bone-in ribeye, hen of the woods mushrooms, lamb chops, and artichokes.

A blistered pizza is pictured next to the mouth of the restaurant’s wood-fired pizza oven, with flames visible near the back of the oven.
Osteria La Baia’s pizza oven.
Osteria La Baia

4. Ci Siamo

Copy Link
385 9th Ave Suite #100
New York, NY 10001
(212) 219-6559
(212) 219-6559
Visit Website

Danny Meyer appointed chef Hillary Sterling, formerly of casual Italian spot Vic’s, for his latest venture, an Italian restaurant focused on live-fire cooking with a wood-fired oven and grill fueled by a combination of chestnut, maple, and oak wood. A variety of menu items are roasted over the open flames, including a whole trout filled with raisins, pine nuts, bread crumbs, and chicken that is paired with a chicken fat vinaigrette. Pastas and a small selection of pizzas are also available.

A table is set with two dishes, one with marinated and charred red and orange peppers; and another with a whole trout and side cup of dressing and half of a lemon.
Ci Siamo’s roasted whole trout.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

5. Shukette

230 9th Ave
New York, NY 10001
(212) 242-1803
(212) 242-1803
A lengthy charcoal grill is the draw at this Chelsea spinoff of relaxed Soho spot Shuka, from acclaimed chef Ayesha Nurdjaja. She cooks Levantine fare in an open kitchen, stationed behind a 23-seat counter that anchors the dining room, and has received raves for imparting a tasty sear to everything from fluffy laffa to whole porgy, a grilled fish served in a metal cage.

Three people hold plates and dishes around a yellow table filled with spreads of vegetables, meats, breads, and dips.
A spread of dishes at Shukette.
Kyle Nunez/Shukette

6. Sweetbriar

127 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
(212) 204-0225
(212) 204-0225
The majority of items on the menu created by chef Bryce Shuman — formerly of Michelin-starred Betony — are touched by open flames. Sweet chili chicken wings are crisped on the charcoal grill; pizzas are fired in the wood-burning oven; chicken is smoked with hickory and applewood before being charred on the grill; and kohlrabi is buried under burning embers to soften the inside and add flavor to the skin.

A whole kohlrabi with dark, burnt looking exterior is divided into four pieces and served in a bowl.
Sweetbriar’s kohlrabi.
Rachel Vanni/Eater NY

7. Jack & Charlie’s No. 118

118 Greenwich Ave
New York, NY 10011
(212) 680-4265
(212) 680-4265
After working for a slew of top chefs including Todd English, David Bouley, David Burke, and Laurent Tourondel — and besting Bobby Flay on his Food Network show — Ed Cotton opened his own quintessential, cozy West Village restaurant, divided into four small rooms. Seafood like branzino with miso, sake, and mushrooms, and clams Casino dressed up with Guanciale are cooked in the wood-fired oven. Prime rib, offered only on the weekends, gets a wood-burning finish.

A branzino stuffed with fillings sits on a plate placed at the edge of a wood-fired oven with flames in the background.
The restaurant’s roasted branzino.
Dillon Burke/Jack & Charlie’s No. 118

Copy Link
79-81 MacDougal St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 982-5275
(212) 982-5275
Named the best bar in the world by World’s 50 Best in 2019, this Italian cafe has a wood-fired grill along with a charcoal oven and a menu of hot cocktails perfect for this time of year. Fiery selections include charcoal oven-baked bread that is crusty outside and soft inside with smoked butter and sea salt; and charcoal-roasted halibut that bakes for two minutes over 600-degree heat.

A person flips a fish on a grill with hot, red coals underneath.
Dante’s live-fire cooking setup.
Giada Paoloni/Dante

9. Peasant

194 Elizabeth St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 965-9511
(212) 965-9511
Whole suckling pig cooked over a flaming rotisserie with sides including fennel, cippolini onions and farro, is a big attraction at this inviting Nolita dining room that was taken over by chef and former Food Network star Marc Forgione. Spit-roasted lamb is mixed into a ragu and spread over gnocchi, while calamari, octopus, oxtail, and pizzas are all wood-roasted. “My favorite way to cook is on an open fire in the backyard, and now I get to do it at work,’’ Forgione tells Eater.

A dimly light restaurant with several people gathered around a central table, eating and talking.
Peasant in Nolita.
Peasant

10. Lilia

Read Review |
567 Union Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 576-3095
(718) 576-3095
Chef and acclaimed cookbook author Missy Robbins opened her Williamsburg restaurant in 2016. Though it specializes in pasta, there is a wood-fired grill that turns out such seafood dishes as clams with Calabrian chili, prawns with fennel pollen, and black bass with coal-roasted Yukon gold potatoes.

A light-filled corner of the dining room is shown with white tables around a minimal banquette that curves around the corner of the room.
Inside Lilia.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

11. Rolo’s

853 Onderdonk Ave
Queens, NY 11385
(718) 417-6567
(718) 417-6567
Five partners who met while working at Gramercy Tavern opened this Ridgewood neighborhood spot with both a wood-burning oven and wood-fired grill. On weekdays, it’s a counter service spot for breads, pastries and sandwiches with ingredients like porchetta and pastrami enhanced by the grill. At night, it morphs into a table-service restaurant. Among the fiery highlights: chicken with fresno chili relish; head-on shrimp, and rib-eye steaks that are dry-aged in-house.

A photo of a wood-fired grill and a pizza oven side by side.
Rolo’s wood-fired grill and pizza oven.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

12. Victor

285 Nevins St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(347) 889-6588
(347) 889-6588
This Gowanus bistro — opened by Ian Alvarez, formerly of Momofuku Noodle Bar and Bara, and Ryan Angulo, an owner of French-American bistro French Louie — has a black, domed, wood-fired oven that roasts oysters with merguez sausage, smoked prawns (Eater critic Robert Sietsema recommends downing the shells), and chicken. Even the mandarin slices, served with the otherwise traditional baccalau, are given the live-fire cooking treatment.

Kitchen staffers work around the wood-fired oven located in the corner of the restaurant’s open kitchen.
Victor’s wood-fired oven is at the center of action in the open kitchen.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps