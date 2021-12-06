10 Pop-Up Bars for Basking in Holiday Cheer

The best way to cheer the season on is by tasting it

New York City offers many ways to ring in the holidays: watch the Rockefeller Center tree lighting, take in a showing of the Nutcracker, or go ice skating in Bryant Park. But let’s get real, the best way to cheer the season on is by tasting it, and there’s no better place to do so then one of the below holiday-themed cocktail bars.

New York’s obsession with holiday pop-ups began eight years ago when barman Nico de Soto and operator Greg Boehm overhauled their bar Mace with Christmas vibes from head to toe. The takeover was an immediate smash hit, with lengthy lines down the block in freezing temperatures, and since then Boehm has committed to bringing the Miracle back every holiday season. In fact, Miracle has been such a success that he has franchised the concept, with almost 100 locations now both international and domestic. Needless to say, the original, which lands at the Cabinet this year, is a must-visit, as are these other holiday-designed engagements.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.