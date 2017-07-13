A massive neighborhood deserves a massive dining guide. So goes the logic behind this sprawling map of Williamsburg restaurants, slice shops, karaoke saloons, and fried rice bars defining the neighborhood right now. This stretch of north Brooklyn has undergone significant transformation since this guide was last published in November 2021, with new additions like Bonnie’s (a Cantonese American restaurant from a former Win Son chef), Santa Fe BK (a home for smothered burritos and margaritas made right), and Fan Fried Rice Bar (the latest addition to this neighborhood’s collection of Taiwanese spots) now anchoring the scene. Rest assured, we’ve made plenty of space for classics, too: Peter Luger, down a Michelin star, is still worth visiting, as is Lilia from chef Missy Robbins, if you can get in. Ahead, 30 restaurants that define Williamsburg right now.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.