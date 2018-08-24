 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A giant beef rib covered with brown powder plus sauce and rolls and purple cabbage.
Rib and cabbage from Tatiana
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

19 Extraordinary West African Restaurants in New York City

Distinctive and delicious dishes from Senegal, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Togo, Nigeria, and Ghana

by Robert Sietsema Updated
Rib and cabbage from Tatiana
| Robert Sietsema/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema Updated

West African fare has exerted a profound influence on America’s food culture with such dishes as collard greens, fried chicken, gumbo, and hoppin’ john (black-eyed peas and rice). But a new wave of West African migration arrived more recently, beginning around 1980. Senegalese street vendors were the harbingers, and they set up kitchens in single-room-occupancy hotels around Times Square to meet their culinary needs. Nigerian immigrants arrived at about the same time, riding the crest of an oil boom that transformed the country’s economy.

Temporary restaurants soon became permanent ones, and West African restaurateurs attracted customers outside of their fellow immigrants. There are now at least 75 West African restaurants in the city by my estimate, mainly in the middle Bronx, Harlem, Jamaica, and Bedford-Stuyvesant. The countries represented include Senegal, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Togo, Mali, Nigeria, and Ghana. The food is distinctive and delicious, based on starches like rice and white yam fufu topped with meat, fish, and poultry sauces often referred to as soups.

Papaye

Situated on the Grand Concourse, with another location in Morrisania, Papaye (“doing good”) is a Ghanaian spot that landed on our latest update of the Eater 38. Owned by Osei Bonsu and managed by his nephew Kwame Bonsu, nearly everything on the large menu can be made on request, in contrast to the three or four dishes available at any given time at many other West African restaurants. Try the mashed rice called omo tuo, along with a stew of goat in peanut butter sauce. Jollof rice is another well-liked choice.

2300 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10458
A chart makes ordering simple.
A chart on the wall makes ordering simple.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Grin

This small, rustic establishment features the cooking of Ivory Coast, including attieke, a coarsely textured cassava stodge with a delightfully sour flavor. It’s served with a relish or two, a cube of salty Maggi, and fried fish, which comes smothered in a mustard mince of onions and tomatoes. Fried chicken and roast lamb are offered, and a stew or two is often available, thickened with okra and palm oil. Grin also serves espresso, a ubiquitous vestige of French colonialism in Ivory Coast.

454 E 168th St, Bronx, NY 10456
Athieke with fish
Acheke with fried fish from Grin.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Fouta Halal

Located in the Soundview section of the Bronx, which is now home to many West African immigrants from Senegal and Guinea, Fouta’s halal menu combines dishes from both cuisines. The interior has a clubhouse feel, and men sit around in robes and skullcaps eating bowls of fluffy white polished rice and sauce de feuilles made with sweet potato leaf, or lamb mafe decorated with a single scotch bonnet pepper. First-time visitors are made welcome, and French and English are readily spoken.

1762 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10472
A bowl of mashed sweet potato leaf.
Sauce de feuilles is made from sweet potato leaf.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Africa Kine

Owned by Kine Mar and her husband, Samba Niang, Africa Kine was founded in 1996 on the strip of West 116th Street known as Le Petit Senegal. (The restaurant has since moved north and has less of a nightclub feel.) It’s one of the few places in town you can get the African Vietnamese spring rolls called nems and other starters. Sided with a mountain of rice, the serving of mafe (lamb or chicken in peanut sauce) is voluminous and laced with bright red palm oil.

2267 7th Ave, New York, NY 10027
Golden spring rolls surround a bed of herbs on a plate.
African Vietnamese spring rolls from Africa Kine.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Balimaya

On the fringes of Mott Haven in the south Bronx, Balimaya (“kinship”) features the food of Ivory Coast front and center, and other West African cuisines at the whim of the cook. Attieke served with fish — fried whole fish on a bed of fermented manioc meal — is always available, and there are also Guinean leaf-based sauces and peanut stews from Senegal with lamb or chicken. Balimaya is a nice casual place on a major thoroughfare.

2535 3rd Ave., The Bronx, NY 10451
Brown bumpy stew in one container, white rice in the other.
Lamb in peanut sauce
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Accra

Located in Central Harlem, Accra is a Ghanaian restaurant owned by Ayesha Abdullah, done up in colorful cafeteria style. Much of the food is served from a steam table, but the kitchen staff is adept at whipping up dishes. The spacious dining room is lined with photos of African politicians like Kofi Annan and entertainers like Angélique Kidjo. Go for the goat pepper soup or the mixed meat in okra sauce with pounded yam fufu.

2065 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10027
Accra is decorated with African heroes.
Food comes from a steam table at Accra.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Pikine

Located in Harlem’s Little Senegal, the name Pikine refers to the prosperous farmland that lies to the east of the Senegalese capital of Dakar. The cooking of owner Amadou Ba reflects this lushness, with a thiebou djeun made from bluefish that offers a spectacular six vegetables and sports red rice nicely crusted from the bottom of the pan. The peanut sauce called mafe is shot with okra, which ramps up the slipperiness. Go at lunch for classic Senegalese cuisine and the occasional Gambian dish; at dinner, the menu turns to North Africa and France for inspiration.

243 W 116th St, New York, NY 10026
Bluefish theibou djeun.
A plate of bluefish theibou djeun from Pikine.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Teranga

A decade ago Pierre Thiam operated a tiny Senegalese restaurant and jazz club in Clinton Hill. In the interim, he established a formal restaurant in Dakar and published a series of West African cookbooks. Now he presides over a pair of cafes in downtown Brooklyn and in Harlem that have reformulated the collected cuisines of West Africa for contemporary tastes, concentrating on salad and rice bowls with yassa and beef suya. Beer, wine, and cocktails are available.

1280 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029
Patrons line up at the counter at Teranga, while yellow menus hang above them/
Teranga is a fast-casual star.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Tatiana

The celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi, who has worked in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., now has a New York restaurant that begins with Nigerian, French, and American food and then adds startling touches. There’s a chopped cheese sandwich shingled with shaved truffles and a pastrami suya deploying an entire beef rib, served with German purple cabbage and a mustard sauce. Other dishes show Jamaican and Chinese influences, and you can’t beat the view of the Lincoln Center fountain.

10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023
Truffles shaved on top of a sandwich you can barely see with orange dressing on the side.
Chopped cheese with truffles at Tatiana.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Lagos TSQ

Named after the cultural capital of Nigeria, Lagos TSQ is a glitzy combo of restaurant, nightclub, and sports bar that recently opened at the northern end of Times Square. The menu from chef Ayodeji Adeosun runs from standard tourist fare to some very serious updates of Nigerian dishes. The menu lists jollof rice with red stew chicken and a super spicy goat pepper soup, alongside a smash burger and an excellent chicken shawarma sandwich.

727 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019
A loaf of orange mashed beans with boiled egg cut in half and visible.
Stuffed Nigerian moin moin (bean cake) from Lagos TSQ.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Voilà Afrique

Owner George Quainoo is from Ghana and chef Margarete Duncan grew up in Nigeria, resulting in this tag-team restaurant with food from both countries. Kenkey, a fermented cornmeal mash wrapped in corn husks, comes from Ghana, while Nigeria is responsible for the peanut-dusted beef suya. Sauces are the focus of most main courses here, including egusi made from pumpkin seeds, and a novel peanut sauce that’s vegan. Pair them with rice or a mash for a full meal.

844 2nd Ave Enter through 45th Street Between 1st and, 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10017
Two hand remove plastic wrap from a ball of fufu and let it tumble into a plastic bowl on a wrought iron tabletop.
A ball of pounded yam fufu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dundu

This fast-casual newcomer south of Grand Central comes from owner Foluso Salami, who takes the greatest hits of Nigerian food and packages them in lunch bowls for takeout. Choose from several categories to assemble your meal, but don’t miss the jollof rice and the bean fritters called moin moin, both of which lend themselves to the habanero hot sauce. No indoor seating.

140 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017
Red rice, yellow fritters, red sauce, green spinach, etc.
A meal assembled from several categories at Dundu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

B&B Restaurant

B&B Restaurant is a steam-table, pay-by-the-pound buffet founded in 2009 in Chelsea. Typically, it offers dozens of recipes adapted from several West African, North African, and Middle Eastern countries. Sometimes African American, Jamaican, and Haitian food is included, as well. This sort of place can’t be beat for a taste of the West African diaspora, even though the quality and heat level vary. Limited seating is available.

165 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001
An aluminum takeout container with foods from several countries.
A takeout tray with foods from several countries.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Africana

Africana is located in Jamaica, close enough to JFK to catch the traffic. Unlike neighboring Tropical Grill, Africana seems like a small cafe rather than a nightclub. The classic beans with dodo (fried plantains) make a nice meal, with or without fried fish, or you might explore the multiple leaf- and seed-based sauces. They include egusi (made with melon seeds) and edikaikong (waterleaf and pumpkin). A range of mashes like fufu (white yam) and amala (cassava flour) are available to go with the sauces. This is real homestyle Nigerian cooking.

14612 Liberty Ave, Jamaica, NY 11435
White plates with egusi and fufu are lain out on a wooden counter.
Egusi and fufu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dept. of Culture

Chef Ayo Balogun’s Dept. of Culture was one of Eater’s best new restaurants last year for a reason. The wild and innovative restaurant offers prix fixe tastings of Nigerian food, with communal seating at a picnic table. The four-course meal might begin with pepper soup that is appropriately spicy, then proceed to a cheese curd dish with obe ata sauce or a bowl of pounded yam with a soup that changes nightly, ending in a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Bring your own beer.

327 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216
A loaf of white sits upon a red sauce.
Cheese curd with obe ata sauce.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Joloff

Joloff refers to a historic West African tribe (usually spelled jollof) and its recipe for cooking rice. It’s also the name of one of the city’s oldest Senegalese restaurants, founded in 1995 by the Diagne family. Appetizers include fataya jeun (mackerel turnovers), boulettes djeun (fish balls), and nem legumes — spring rolls brought to Dakar by Vietnamese refugees in the 1950s. Main courses include dibi (lamb chops) and yassa (chicken with mustard-flavored onions).

1168 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Lamb chop dibi.
Lamb chop dibi from Joloff in Bed-Stuy.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Buka

This rollicking 14-year-old Nigerian restaurant in Clinton Hill, founded by Lookman Mashood and Nat Goldberg, recently moved into stylish new quarters, still on Fulton Street. (There’s also a new branch in the East Village.) The menu makes few adjustments to perceived American taste, from gluey cowfoot stew and rubbery land snails to fiery goat and fish pepper soup. A first-timer could do worse than a serving of beans and dodo (fried plantain) or boiled yam and egg, both tasty but relatively unspicy. Drinks include palm wine and African beers.

1111 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
An oblong brochette of well-browned lamb with reddish brown powder heaped on one side of the plate.
Skewered lamb suya at Buka.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Le Baobab Gouygui #2

Le Baobab boasts two locations, this one in Bed-Stuy and another in Harlem. All the mainstays of Senegalese cuisine are presented, plus a few lesser-known dishes, such as sulukhu (fish in a peanut-and-okra sauce). The lunch menu changes daily, while the dinner menu is more constant, with an emphasis on French Senegalese fare like broiled lamb chops and grilled whole fish.

1235 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
A white place with a mound of white rice on one side and a bowl with a brown chili-like dish.
Fish in a peanut and okra sauce from Le Baobab Gouygui.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Tropical Grill

Many Nigerian restaurants cluster in Jamaica, Queens, making them easy destinations for travelers coming to and from JFK. Owned by Abimbola Jawo, Tropical Grill affects a nightclub demeanor and is one of the few West African restaurants in town to offer a full bar. It also has a very long menu that reflects several styles of regional Nigerian cooking. From the north, it serves peanut-dusted suya kebabs and the doughnuts known as puff puff. The fiery goat pepper soup is a favorite, laced with a West African spice called grains of paradise.

15341 Rockaway Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11434
A white bowl of Goat pepper soup.
The goat pepper soup at Tropical Grill.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

