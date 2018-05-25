 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

New York City’s 30 Most Iconic Dishes

27 Essential NYC Coffee Shops

Where to Dine on the Upper East Side

Brooklyn bar with Manhattan views.
Bar Blondeau is a cool newish hotel bar with views to match.
Liz Clayman/Bar Blondeau

16 Restaurants and Bars Serving Up Spectacular City Views

Located along the waterfront or adjacent to the park, these venues pair city views with standout meals

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Bar Blondeau is a cool newish hotel bar with views to match.
| Liz Clayman/Bar Blondeau
by Eater Staff Updated

The window of opportunity is limited, but when warmer weather arrives, it means New Yorkers get an urge to be outside, anywhere, at all times — even if that only means eating a fast-casual lunch on a tiny patch of grass in a Midtown courtyard. But other moments call for a proper sit-down meal complete with sunset or waterfront views. From Korean to modern American, and seafood to steak and sides, the following restaurants offer captivating views of the city’s skyscrapers, parks, and waterfronts — the views you’ll only find in New York City.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it also poses a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Hudson

Copy Link
348 Dyckman St
New York, NY 10034
(646) 663-5886
(646) 663-5886
Visit Website

This Inwood Park establishment at the Dyckman Marina offers casual waterfront vibes. Its outdoor space makes for a fun setting to sip on the signature pina colada and mai tai cocktails, along with other iced and frozen drinks. There’s a sushi menu with flavors that nod to the Caribbean, along with a main menu offers a wide range of dishes, from seafood boils and towers to smoked barbecue.

Also Featured in:

2. Sea Shore Restaurant

Copy Link
591 City Island Ave
Bronx, NY 10464
(718) 885-0300
(718) 885-0300
Visit Website

There’s lots to love about City Island, but one of its major pulls in the warmer months are the area’s waterfront seafood shacks. Many of these old-school establishments share similarities: views, standout crispy calamari, and a respite from mainland crowds. But Sea Shore was featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, which, of course, sets it apart from the pack.

3. Icehouse Café

Copy Link
140 Reynolds Ave
Bronx, NY 10465
(718) 863-5580
(718) 863-5580
Visit Website

Located at the foot of the Throgs Neck Bridge, in the Hammonds Cove Marina, this Italian and seafood spot sets the scene for a relaxing waterfront meal.  

4. Robert

Copy Link
2 Columbus Cir
New York, NY 10019
(212) 299-7730
(212) 299-7730
Visit Website

Seated atop the Museum of Arts and Design, this classic modern American restaurant gives off romantic vibes with floor-to-window views of Columbus Circle and Central Park that run east to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and north toward Harlem. The brightly-colored seating adds to its trendy decor with a meal experience to match.

Orange chairs are pulled up to white tablecloth tables in a restaurant that offers views of a park through floor-to-ceiling windows
Get a view of Central Park from this towering restaurant.
Robert

5. Peak

Copy Link
30 Hudson Yards
New York, NY 10001
(332) 204-8509
(332) 204-8509
Visit Website

Occupying an entire floor in this towering Hudson Yards tower, this modern American restaurant and cocktail lounge is surrounded by sky-high eastern and southern views of the city extending to the Statue of Liberty and beyond.

Tables and chairs are arranged in an ornate dining room set high above ground level, with distant views of a city skyline visible through a window
A meal at this Hudson Yards tower comes with views.
Charissa Fay/Peak

6. Gaonnuri

Copy Link
1250 Broadway 39th Floor
New York, NY 10001
(212) 971-9045
(212) 971-9045
Visit Website

This penthouse Korean restaurant is graced with a prime panoramic view of the Midtown skyline while its Korean barbecue selections are just as high-level. Yes, the menu feels a little pricey but the overall ambience is quite refined.

Four dishes and a glass of wine are set on a table, with a window offering views of the New York City skyline in the background
Korean barbecue served with a side of skylines.
Gaonnuri

Also Featured in:

7. Halifax

Copy Link
At W Hotel, 225 River St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
(201) 253-2500
(201) 253-2500
Visit Website

At the W Hotel along Hoboken’s waterfront, Halifax draws its name from Nova Scotia’s capital city but offers one of the best Manhattan skyline views along the Hudson River. The restaurant’s name is also tied to the northeastern farm and coastal cuisine that’s sourced from suppliers from Delaware up to, yes, Halifax.

Halifax’s interior seems very much like a hotel coffee shop.
The dining room at Halifax offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

8. Perry Street

Copy Link
Perry St
New York, NY 10014
(212) 352-1900
(212) 352-1900
Visit Website

Located inside the Richard Meier Towers in the West Village, this father-and-son collaboration between Jean-Georges and Cédric Vongerichten draws upon French, American, and Asian influences and ingredients. While the interior color scheme is simplistic, look toward the sweeping window views behind semi-transparent curtains and well-plated brunch and dinner choices.

White chairs are arranged for service in a restaurant with views of a courtyard garden visible through partially opaque windows
The dining room at Perry Street.
Perry Street

Also Featured in:

9. Bar Blondeau

Copy Link
80 Wythe Ave 6th Floor
Brooklyn, NY 11249
(718) 460-8006
(718) 460-8006
Visit Website

This newcomer, from the team behind the Wythe Hotel’s ground-level Le Crocodile restaurant, has food that can back up the Williamsburg views. In his review, Eater critic Ryan Sutton wrote that the establishment serves “somewhat edgy food,” small plates that “one might hope to find at an acclaimed neo-bistrot or cave à vins in Paris.”

A dining room is outfitted with velvet green banquettes and floor to ceiling windows
Bar Blondeau has meals that can back-up views.
Liz Clayman/Bar Blondeau

Also Featured in:

10. Grand Banks

Copy Link
Pier 25 Hudson River, Park
New York, NY 10013
(212) 660-6312
(212) 660-6312
Visit Website

Grand is in the name of this boat bar from the team behind several of the city’s top waterfront establishments. And grand views are, indeed, what is to behold here. With a glass in hand hide behind the warm weather harsh rays with a charming yellow-and-white awning that’s perfect-ready, too.

A yellow and white boat awning sits above a boat barge filled with customers.
The crowd on Grand Banks.
Grand Banks

Also Featured in:

11. Manhatta

Copy Link
28 Liberty St 60th floor
New York, NY 10005

After a pandemic-hiatus, Danny Meyer’s top-tier (read: 60th floor) establishment has returned. In this new iteration, the relaunched spot is focusing more on bar food, to pair with an expanded drink program, rather than a more full dinner experience. It rejoins a growing number of sky-high spots in Downtown Manhattan such as nearby Saga and Overstory.

A pair of binoculars sits on a wooden table in front of views of the NYC skyline.
The view from Danny Meyer’s Manhatta.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

12. Saga

Copy Link
70 Pine St 63rd Floor
New York, NY 10005
(212) 339-3963
(212) 339-3963
Visit Website

For some of the most stunning nighttime views of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, consider making a reservation (if you can get one) at Saga, a tasting menu spot on the 63rd floor of the Art Deco 70 Pine building. The $245 menu typically begins with pre-dinner cocktails on the terrace — with epic panoramas of the city — then moves indoors for a modern European meal with occasional Japanese, Latin American, and North African influences. Afterwards, swing by Overstory upstairs for elegant cocktails and more citywide vistas.

Dark brown outdoor chairs seated around a small table at the edge of one of Saga’s terraces.
Saga and Overstory on Pine Street boast some of the city’s best sky-high views.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

13. Celestine

Copy Link
1 John St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 522-5356
(718) 522-5356
Visit Website

Tucked beneath the Manhattan Bridge, this seasonal-driven and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant stands out with its unobstructed views of the downtown skyline. Outdoor seating is definitely the the go-to move if it’s available.

An indoor dining room offers views of a bridge and a river in the background through floor-to-ceiling windows.
A glamorous Dumbo dining option.
Gary He/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

14. The River Café

Copy Link
1 Water St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 522-5200
(718) 522-5200
Visit Website

A beloved establishment for over four decades, this restaurant nestled under the Brooklyn Bridge continues to offer opulent American fare ranging from wagyu tartare to caviar to a dessert flight. It’s a popular spot for wedding proposals, so it’s no surprise that the outdoor dining setting feels romantic and while the indoor dining room is just as elegant with live piano music, it’s worth noting that there is a serious dress code

Also Featured in:

15. Alma

Copy Link
187 Columbia St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(718) 643-5400
(718) 643-5400
Visit Website

This Mexican restaurant has beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline from its year-round rooftop deck, which has its own food and drink menu. Downstairs, diners can choose from a separate menu for their ground floor bar, B/61, and sidewalk dining setup. With solid pricing and margarita options, their taco choices encompass options such as beer-battered fish tacos and mushroom swiss chard enchiladas.

Customers are seated at an outdoor seating area at sunset with views of a city skyline in the background.
Mexican food with a view.
Alma

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Winner in the Park

Copy Link
40 West Dr
Brooklyn, NY 11215
Visit Website

Daniel Eddy’s bakery Winner was a hit when it opened during the pandemic, and it still regularly draws lines. Now, the esteemed chef has taken over Prospect Park’s Picnic House. To start, the bakery is operating in the park from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with week-day-only service. Baked goods, such as pain au chocolat and cinnamon rolls are available, are available alongside espresso drinks and cold brew. Expanded menu and hours are to come. And while there are no seats currently at Winner in the Park, there’s the whole grandeur of Prospect Park to behold.

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York, NY 10034

This Inwood Park establishment at the Dyckman Marina offers casual waterfront vibes. Its outdoor space makes for a fun setting to sip on the signature pina colada and mai tai cocktails, along with other iced and frozen drinks. There’s a sushi menu with flavors that nod to the Caribbean, along with a main menu offers a wide range of dishes, from seafood boils and towers to smoked barbecue.

348 Dyckman St
New York, NY 10034
(646) 663-5886
Visit Website

2. Sea Shore Restaurant

591 City Island Ave, Bronx, NY 10464

There’s lots to love about City Island, but one of its major pulls in the warmer months are the area’s waterfront seafood shacks. Many of these old-school establishments share similarities: views, standout crispy calamari, and a respite from mainland crowds. But Sea Shore was featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, which, of course, sets it apart from the pack.

591 City Island Ave
Bronx, NY 10464
(718) 885-0300
Visit Website

3. Icehouse Café

140 Reynolds Ave, Bronx, NY 10465

Located at the foot of the Throgs Neck Bridge, in the Hammonds Cove Marina, this Italian and seafood spot sets the scene for a relaxing waterfront meal.  

140 Reynolds Ave
Bronx, NY 10465
(718) 863-5580
Visit Website

4. Robert

2 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019
Orange chairs are pulled up to white tablecloth tables in a restaurant that offers views of a park through floor-to-ceiling windows
Get a view of Central Park from this towering restaurant.
Robert

Seated atop the Museum of Arts and Design, this classic modern American restaurant gives off romantic vibes with floor-to-window views of Columbus Circle and Central Park that run east to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and north toward Harlem. The brightly-colored seating adds to its trendy decor with a meal experience to match.

2 Columbus Cir
New York, NY 10019
(212) 299-7730
Visit Website

5. Peak

30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
Tables and chairs are arranged in an ornate dining room set high above ground level, with distant views of a city skyline visible through a window
A meal at this Hudson Yards tower comes with views.
Charissa Fay/Peak

Occupying an entire floor in this towering Hudson Yards tower, this modern American restaurant and cocktail lounge is surrounded by sky-high eastern and southern views of the city extending to the Statue of Liberty and beyond.

30 Hudson Yards
New York, NY 10001
(332) 204-8509
Visit Website

6. Gaonnuri

1250 Broadway 39th Floor, New York, NY 10001
Four dishes and a glass of wine are set on a table, with a window offering views of the New York City skyline in the background
Korean barbecue served with a side of skylines.
Gaonnuri

This penthouse Korean restaurant is graced with a prime panoramic view of the Midtown skyline while its Korean barbecue selections are just as high-level. Yes, the menu feels a little pricey but the overall ambience is quite refined.

1250 Broadway 39th Floor
New York, NY 10001
(212) 971-9045
Visit Website

7. Halifax

At W Hotel, 225 River St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Halifax’s interior seems very much like a hotel coffee shop.
The dining room at Halifax offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

At the W Hotel along Hoboken’s waterfront, Halifax draws its name from Nova Scotia’s capital city but offers one of the best Manhattan skyline views along the Hudson River. The restaurant’s name is also tied to the northeastern farm and coastal cuisine that’s sourced from suppliers from Delaware up to, yes, Halifax.

At W Hotel, 225 River St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
(201) 253-2500
Visit Website

8. Perry Street

Perry St, New York, NY 10014
White chairs are arranged for service in a restaurant with views of a courtyard garden visible through partially opaque windows
The dining room at Perry Street.
Perry Street

Located inside the Richard Meier Towers in the West Village, this father-and-son collaboration between Jean-Georges and Cédric Vongerichten draws upon French, American, and Asian influences and ingredients. While the interior color scheme is simplistic, look toward the sweeping window views behind semi-transparent curtains and well-plated brunch and dinner choices.

Perry St
New York, NY 10014
(212) 352-1900
Visit Website

9. Bar Blondeau

80 Wythe Ave 6th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11249
A dining room is outfitted with velvet green banquettes and floor to ceiling windows
Bar Blondeau has meals that can back-up views.
Liz Clayman/Bar Blondeau

This newcomer, from the team behind the Wythe Hotel’s ground-level Le Crocodile restaurant, has food that can back up the Williamsburg views. In his review, Eater critic Ryan Sutton wrote that the establishment serves “somewhat edgy food,” small plates that “one might hope to find at an acclaimed neo-bistrot or cave à vins in Paris.”

80 Wythe Ave 6th Floor
Brooklyn, NY 11249
(718) 460-8006
Visit Website

10. Grand Banks

Pier 25 Hudson River, Park, New York, NY 10013
A yellow and white boat awning sits above a boat barge filled with customers.
The crowd on Grand Banks.
Grand Banks

Grand is in the name of this boat bar from the team behind several of the city’s top waterfront establishments. And grand views are, indeed, what is to behold here. With a glass in hand hide behind the warm weather harsh rays with a charming yellow-and-white awning that’s perfect-ready, too.

Pier 25 Hudson River, Park
New York, NY 10013
(212) 660-6312
Visit Website

11. Manhatta

28 Liberty St 60th floor, New York, NY 10005
A pair of binoculars sits on a wooden table in front of views of the NYC skyline.
The view from Danny Meyer’s Manhatta.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

After a pandemic-hiatus, Danny Meyer’s top-tier (read: 60th floor) establishment has returned. In this new iteration, the relaunched spot is focusing more on bar food, to pair with an expanded drink program, rather than a more full dinner experience. It rejoins a growing number of sky-high spots in Downtown Manhattan such as nearby Saga and Overstory.

28 Liberty St 60th floor
New York, NY 10005

12. Saga

70 Pine St 63rd Floor, New York, NY 10005
Dark brown outdoor chairs seated around a small table at the edge of one of Saga’s terraces.
Saga and Overstory on Pine Street boast some of the city’s best sky-high views.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

For some of the most stunning nighttime views of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, consider making a reservation (if you can get one) at Saga, a tasting menu spot on the 63rd floor of the Art Deco 70 Pine building. The $245 menu typically begins with pre-dinner cocktails on the terrace — with epic panoramas of the city — then moves indoors for a modern European meal with occasional Japanese, Latin American, and North African influences. Afterwards, swing by Overstory upstairs for elegant cocktails and more citywide vistas.

70 Pine St 63rd Floor
New York, NY 10005
(212) 339-3963
Visit Website

13. Celestine

1 John St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
An indoor dining room offers views of a bridge and a river in the background through floor-to-ceiling windows.
A glamorous Dumbo dining option.
Gary He/Eater NY

Tucked beneath the Manhattan Bridge, this seasonal-driven and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant stands out with its unobstructed views of the downtown skyline. Outdoor seating is definitely the the go-to move if it’s available.

1 John St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 522-5356
Visit Website

14. The River Café

1 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

A beloved establishment for over four decades, this restaurant nestled under the Brooklyn Bridge continues to offer opulent American fare ranging from wagyu tartare to caviar to a dessert flight. It’s a popular spot for wedding proposals, so it’s no surprise that the outdoor dining setting feels romantic and while the indoor dining room is just as elegant with live piano music, it’s worth noting that there is a serious dress code

1 Water St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 522-5200
Visit Website

15. Alma

187 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Customers are seated at an outdoor seating area at sunset with views of a city skyline in the background.
Mexican food with a view.
Alma

This Mexican restaurant has beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline from its year-round rooftop deck, which has its own food and drink menu. Downstairs, diners can choose from a separate menu for their ground floor bar, B/61, and sidewalk dining setup. With solid pricing and margarita options, their taco choices encompass options such as beer-battered fish tacos and mushroom swiss chard enchiladas.

187 Columbia St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(718) 643-5400
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Winner in the Park

40 West Dr, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Daniel Eddy’s bakery Winner was a hit when it opened during the pandemic, and it still regularly draws lines. Now, the esteemed chef has taken over Prospect Park’s Picnic House. To start, the bakery is operating in the park from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with week-day-only service. Baked goods, such as pain au chocolat and cinnamon rolls are available, are available alongside espresso drinks and cold brew. Expanded menu and hours are to come. And while there are no seats currently at Winner in the Park, there’s the whole grandeur of Prospect Park to behold.

40 West Dr
Brooklyn, NY 11215
Visit Website

Related Maps