32 Outstanding Vietnamese Restaurants in NYC

Vietnamese cuisine in New York City has come of age in the past decade or so, going from a series of cafes with similar menus clustered in Chinatowns across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens to a startlingly diverse collection of banh mi shops, bistros, regional specialists, quirky inexpensive cafes, and, yes, pho parlors, where the signature soup sometimes include renditions of the original versions from Hanoi, and joined by other delicious soups like bun bo Hue.

But the coronavirus has been particularly tough on Vietnamese restaurants, as it has been on Chinese ones, and over the last two years we’ve seen lots of old favorites close, including An Choi, New Xe Lua, Nha Trang Centre, and Saiguette, though the last has recently reopened.

Meanwhile, several promising new places have popped up since this map was last published, like Falansai, Bánh, Bolero, and Nha Minh, all offering unique takes on a cuisine that continues to increase in popularity in a broad range of neighborhoods. Here are Eater’s favorite Vietnamese places in all five boroughs, plus a bonus in Jersey City.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.