 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

35 New Restaurants and Classics to Try on the Upper West Side

22 Restaurants That Make Greenpoint an NYC Dining Destination

NYC’s Hottest New Cocktail Bars, March 2022

A spread of dishes including a mushroom sloppy joe, longevity noodles, and rice rolls sit on lunch trays on an orange outdoor table.
Noodles, rice rolls, and a mushroom sloppy joe from Fat Choy.
Louise Palmberg/Eater NY

19 Knockout Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in NYC

The tastiest meat-free restaurants, from fast casual to fine dining

by Emma Orlow and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Noodles, rice rolls, and a mushroom sloppy joe from Fat Choy.
| Louise Palmberg/Eater NY
by Emma Orlow and Eater Staff Updated

During the pandemic, New York restaurant owners are turning their attention to vegan and vegetarian dining, regardless of whether they subscribe to a meatless diet themselves. What’s clear in the hospitality industry right now is that cooking without meat, and sometimes dairy, is no longer a constraint, but rather an opportunity for creativity.

For New Yorkers, there’s never been a better time to find delicious meals that don’t rely on meat and dairy consumption. From fast-casual burger joints to top-notch dim sum, there’s something for everyone at these knockout vegan and vegetarian spots.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Samudra

Copy Link
75-18 37th Ave
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
(718) 255-1757
(718) 255-1757
Visit Website

Samudra is one of Jackson Heights’s long-running staples for South Indian vegetarian food, though it was closed for much of the pandemic. Now it’s reopened with the same menu of dosas, idli, uttapams, and vadas in their myriad variations. Classic Mughlai vegetarian dishes are also featured, along with Mumbai chaats and the stray composed rice dish like bisi bele bath.

Bis bele bath at Samudra.
Bisi bele bath at Samudra.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

2. Hangawi

Copy Link
12 E 32nd St
New York, NY 10016
(212) 213-0077
(212) 213-0077
Visit Website

Hangawi has the distinction of being one of the few vegan Korean restaurants in town while also boasting a Michelin Bib Gourmand recommendation. The fine dining spot has two vegetarian tasting menu options inspired by temple cuisine: There’s a four-course “Emperor’s Tasting Menu” and a smaller, amended version for lunch.

A wooden tray with plates from Hangawi’s temple-inspired tasting menus.
Part of the tasting menu available at Hangawi.
Hangawi

Also Featured in:

3. Peacefood

Copy Link
41 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
(212) 979-2288
(212) 979-2288
Visit Website

There’s a wide menu of vegan and vegetarian eats at this friendly restaurant near Union Square, which also has a bakery area for more casual occasions. There’s lots of sandwiches and bowls on the menu, but Peacefood is known for its memorable sides like chickpea fries and a not-to-be-missed carrot cake. There’s an additional location on the Upper West Side, too.

4. NY Dosas

Copy Link
50 Washington Square S
New York, NY 10012
(917) 710-2092
(917) 710-2092
Visit Website

This Washington Square street vendor usually has a long line of eager, hungry patrons. For good reason: The Indian food truck specializing in all things crunchy dosas is one of the city’s most affordable (and portable) vegan options, perfect for park picnics as the weather warms up.

A white paper plate placed on a wooden bench with a dosa on it, a green cilantro sauce, a samosa, and a red sauce in a plastic cup.
NY Dosas is a fixture at Washington Square Park.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

5. Raíz Modern Mexican Kitchen

Copy Link
120 1st Ave.
New York, NY 10009
(646) 863-2233
(646) 863-2233
Visit Website

Opened by former Dirt Candy chef Jesus Villafan and Nick Johnson, previously a general manager at Japanese-influenced chain Wagamama, this new vegan Mexican spot has plenty to nosh on. The menu offers oyster mushroom and jackfruit birria tacos, as well as filling burritos that use tofu instead of meat.

6. Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan

Copy Link
328 E 6th St
New York, NY 10003
(646) 429-8471
(646) 429-8471
Visit Website

Classic Sichuan dishes get the vegan treatment at Spicy Moon, a cozy space tucked away on the East Village’s buzzing Sixth Street. (There’s an additional location in the West Village, as well.) Options include General Tso’s mushroom and vegetable wontons in chili oil, with bigger plates featuring vegetables, tofu, eggplant, or potato in dry pepper, dry pot, and kung pao styles.

A variety of vegan dishes, including mapo tofu, sauteed brussels sprouts, and fried rice.
Mapo tofu is the star at Spicy Moon.
Spicy Moon

Also Featured in:

7. Cadence

Copy Link
122 E 7th St
New York, NY 10009
(833) 328-4588
(833) 328-4588
Visit Website

At this new vegan spot led by Shenarri Freeman, dishes are inspired by Black southern cooking, a nod to the chef’s upbringing in Virginia. The menu includes smoked grits with oyster mushrooms, fried lasagna with a pine nut ricotta, and the crowd-favorite maple buttermilk cornbread.

A grey marble-top restaurant bar against a brick wall, with plush pink velvet backless bar stools set against the bar
The dining room and the East Village’s Cadence.
Eric Medsker/Overthrow Hospitality

Also Featured in:

8. Jerrell's BETR BRGR

Copy Link
117 6th Ave
New York, NY 10013
(347) 522-8049
(347) 522-8049
Visit Website

New York’s smash burger scene is sizzling up and thankfully, those who prefer their patties meatless can come along for the ride. The smash burgers at Jerrell’s are entirely vegan, sure, but they easily rank among the best in the city, beef or otherwise. The Soho burger spot stays open late, making it an ideal pitstop before or after a night out.

Two burgers with poppy and sesame seed buns are unwrapped besides sides of waffle fries.
Yes, there are vegan smash burgers.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

9. Galioto's Delicatessen

Copy Link
131 Mulberry St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 518-7046
(212) 518-7046
Visit Website

This vegan Italian delicatessen comes from the team behind the meatless Mexican spots JaJaJa that have outposts throughout the city. The kitchen, now led by Mario Buccellati (formerly of Dirt Candy and Avant Garden), features Italian heroes and a vegan sausage and broccoli sandwich. Plus, customers can browse pasta sauces and other pantry items while their orders are prepared.

The exterior of a new vegan deli called Galioto’s that’s located in Little Italy has green doors.
The exterior of Galioto’s.
SDJ

Also Featured in:

10. Fat Choy

Copy Link
250 Broome St
New York, NY 10002
(347) 778-5889
(347) 778-5889
Visit Website

This Chinese-leaning fast-casual spot focuses on a variety of small plates. There’s a play on the sloppy Joe made by stuffing mushroom ragu inside a sesame pancake, as well as salt and pepper cauliflower and sticky rice dumplings.

A mushroom-based sloppy Joe sits in a brown plastic wrapper above a lunch tray.
The “Mushroom Sloppy” at Fat Choy.
Louise Palmberg/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

11. Dirt Candy

Copy Link
86 Allen St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 228-7732
(212) 228-7732
Visit Website

Amanda Cohen has been at the forefront of experimental, playful vegan fine dining here in New York City for well over a decade (long before the Eleven Madison Park team tried their hands at it). The chef has been a pioneer in her creative use of ingredients, but she’s also helped lead conversations about fairer wages for workers. A five-course tasting menu is priced at $90.

Dirt Candy
Amanda Cohen’s Dirty Candy isn’t afraid to get experimental with vegetarian and vegan food.
Dirt Candy

Also Featured in:

12. The Original Buddha Bodai Kosher Vegetarian Restaurant

Copy Link
5 Mott St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 566-8388
(212) 566-8388
Visit Website

Continuing the long history of Chinese mock meats, there are dozens of Kosher and vegan dim sum options at this Chinatown stalwart. Popular dishes include the fried turnip cake, steamed “pork” buns, “shrimp” dumplings, and more juicy delights. Make sure to bring friends so you can try a little bit of everything.

A bamboo steamer teaming with white-and-pink dumplings.
Vegan dim sum at Buddha Bodai in Manhattan.
The Original Buddha Bodai

13. Bunna Cafe

Copy Link
1084 Flushing Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 295-2227
(347) 295-2227
Visit Website

Despite all the changes in the neighborhood, Bunna Cafe remains a Bushwick staple. Sample the family-style platters of split pea-based shiro or the red lentil misir wot, served with spongy injera bread that’s perfect for sharing. Sometimes, there’s even live steel drum music to accompany an Ethiopian feast.

Injera with lentil stew, one of several sides presented on the plate at Bunna.
A heaping portion of lentils at Bunna.
Sue Rissberger/Bunna Cafe

Also Featured in:

14. Seitan’s Helper

Copy Link
2 Morgan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(929) 298-0160
(929) 298-0160

At this queer and worker-owned sandwich shop (formerly known as Seitan Rising Vegan Cafe), you won’t find Impossible Food or other tech-backed meat. Rather, all the sandwiches — such as a recent special with “ham” and Granny Smith apples — feature deli slices made in-house. Be sure to keep an eye on the Seitan’s Helper Instagram, where the team announces daily specials.

Also Featured in:

15. Grilled!

Copy Link
264 Suydam St
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 417-1670
(718) 417-1670
Visit Website

Located in a small structure across from Bushwick’s Maria Hernandez Park, Grilled! focuses on affordable meatless dishes — almost everything costs under $10 — with a Latin American twist. The restaurant’s arepa burger and Colombian hot dog pull from chef Guillermo “Memo” Jaramillo’s Colombian heritage, while its choripan, served with a meatless sausage and chimichurri sauce, nods to the street foods of Argentina.

Two customers order from a green and white counter window that says “Grilled!”
Grilled! is located conveniently near Maria Hernandez Park.
Grilled!

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Guevara's

Copy Link
39 Clifton Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Visit Website

Guevara’s, which recently expanded with a second location in Domino Park, is technically more of a coffee shop that sells plants, greeting cards, and pantry items, but the corner cafe also serves a robust menu of vegan dishes. For pastries, there are donuts, carrot cake, and croissants on offer, but the best way to do breakfast here is to order the special (a black coffee and two empanadas). If something more substantial is in order, opt for the rainbow-colored torta milanesa with eggplant cutlets.

Also Featured in:

17. Toad Style

Copy Link
93 Ralph Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11221
(347) 789-1589
(347) 789-1589
Visit Website

Head to this small counter in Bed-Stuy for casual dishes prepared without meat, soy, or palm oil. The chalkboard menu here boasts vegan versions of banh mi sandwiches, burgers topped with cashew-dill cheese, and California burritos stuffedwith shredded jackfruit and home fries.

A post shared by Toad Style (@toadstylebk) on

Also Featured in:

18. Ras Plant Based

Copy Link
739 Franklin Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 622-6220
(718) 622-6220
Visit Website

Another pandemic newcomer, Ras Plant Based has become a quick favorite for Brooklynites looking for vegan cooking that’s full of flavor. Platters of injera come to the table artfully cut with squiggly edges, perfect for dragging through stewy piles of kitfo and mushroom tibs. Come for platters of injera, or sides of veggie sambusas, and stay for the people-watching on bustling Franklin Avenue.

A yellow plate with multi-colored vegetables and lentils placed on it in a row.
A Ras Plant Based plate with its signature squiggly-edge injera.
Ras Plant Based

Also Featured in:

19. Aunts et Uncles

Copy Link
1407 Nostrand Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11226
(347) 295-0001
(347) 295-0001
Visit Website

Launched by Flatbush locals, vegan cafe Aunts et Uncles also functions as a design store with clothing, magazines, and more. The menu pays homage to owners Michael and Nicole Nicholas’s Caribbean heritage: There’s a lobster roll made with hearts of palm, as well as mofongo, sweet potato oatmeal, and a vegan bake and saltfish.

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Samudra

75-18 37th Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Bis bele bath at Samudra.
Bisi bele bath at Samudra.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Samudra is one of Jackson Heights’s long-running staples for South Indian vegetarian food, though it was closed for much of the pandemic. Now it’s reopened with the same menu of dosas, idli, uttapams, and vadas in their myriad variations. Classic Mughlai vegetarian dishes are also featured, along with Mumbai chaats and the stray composed rice dish like bisi bele bath.

75-18 37th Ave
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
(718) 255-1757
Visit Website

2. Hangawi

12 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016
A wooden tray with plates from Hangawi’s temple-inspired tasting menus.
Part of the tasting menu available at Hangawi.
Hangawi

Hangawi has the distinction of being one of the few vegan Korean restaurants in town while also boasting a Michelin Bib Gourmand recommendation. The fine dining spot has two vegetarian tasting menu options inspired by temple cuisine: There’s a four-course “Emperor’s Tasting Menu” and a smaller, amended version for lunch.

12 E 32nd St
New York, NY 10016
(212) 213-0077
Visit Website

3. Peacefood

41 E 11th St, New York, NY 10003

There’s a wide menu of vegan and vegetarian eats at this friendly restaurant near Union Square, which also has a bakery area for more casual occasions. There’s lots of sandwiches and bowls on the menu, but Peacefood is known for its memorable sides like chickpea fries and a not-to-be-missed carrot cake. There’s an additional location on the Upper West Side, too.

41 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
(212) 979-2288
Visit Website

4. NY Dosas

50 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012
A white paper plate placed on a wooden bench with a dosa on it, a green cilantro sauce, a samosa, and a red sauce in a plastic cup.
NY Dosas is a fixture at Washington Square Park.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

This Washington Square street vendor usually has a long line of eager, hungry patrons. For good reason: The Indian food truck specializing in all things crunchy dosas is one of the city’s most affordable (and portable) vegan options, perfect for park picnics as the weather warms up.

50 Washington Square S
New York, NY 10012
(917) 710-2092
Visit Website

5. Raíz Modern Mexican Kitchen

120 1st Ave., New York, NY 10009

Opened by former Dirt Candy chef Jesus Villafan and Nick Johnson, previously a general manager at Japanese-influenced chain Wagamama, this new vegan Mexican spot has plenty to nosh on. The menu offers oyster mushroom and jackfruit birria tacos, as well as filling burritos that use tofu instead of meat.

120 1st Ave.
New York, NY 10009
(646) 863-2233
Visit Website

6. Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan

328 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003
A variety of vegan dishes, including mapo tofu, sauteed brussels sprouts, and fried rice.
Mapo tofu is the star at Spicy Moon.
Spicy Moon

Classic Sichuan dishes get the vegan treatment at Spicy Moon, a cozy space tucked away on the East Village’s buzzing Sixth Street. (There’s an additional location in the West Village, as well.) Options include General Tso’s mushroom and vegetable wontons in chili oil, with bigger plates featuring vegetables, tofu, eggplant, or potato in dry pepper, dry pot, and kung pao styles.

328 E 6th St
New York, NY 10003
(646) 429-8471
Visit Website

7. Cadence

122 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009
A grey marble-top restaurant bar against a brick wall, with plush pink velvet backless bar stools set against the bar
The dining room and the East Village’s Cadence.
Eric Medsker/Overthrow Hospitality

At this new vegan spot led by Shenarri Freeman, dishes are inspired by Black southern cooking, a nod to the chef’s upbringing in Virginia. The menu includes smoked grits with oyster mushrooms, fried lasagna with a pine nut ricotta, and the crowd-favorite maple buttermilk cornbread.

122 E 7th St
New York, NY 10009
(833) 328-4588
Visit Website

8. Jerrell's BETR BRGR

117 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013
Two burgers with poppy and sesame seed buns are unwrapped besides sides of waffle fries.
Yes, there are vegan smash burgers.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

New York’s smash burger scene is sizzling up and thankfully, those who prefer their patties meatless can come along for the ride. The smash burgers at Jerrell’s are entirely vegan, sure, but they easily rank among the best in the city, beef or otherwise. The Soho burger spot stays open late, making it an ideal pitstop before or after a night out.

117 6th Ave
New York, NY 10013
(347) 522-8049
Visit Website

9. Galioto's Delicatessen

131 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013
The exterior of a new vegan deli called Galioto’s that’s located in Little Italy has green doors.
The exterior of Galioto’s.
SDJ

This vegan Italian delicatessen comes from the team behind the meatless Mexican spots JaJaJa that have outposts throughout the city. The kitchen, now led by Mario Buccellati (formerly of Dirt Candy and Avant Garden), features Italian heroes and a vegan sausage and broccoli sandwich. Plus, customers can browse pasta sauces and other pantry items while their orders are prepared.

131 Mulberry St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 518-7046
Visit Website

10. Fat Choy

250 Broome St, New York, NY 10002
A mushroom-based sloppy Joe sits in a brown plastic wrapper above a lunch tray.
The “Mushroom Sloppy” at Fat Choy.
Louise Palmberg/Eater NY

This Chinese-leaning fast-casual spot focuses on a variety of small plates. There’s a play on the sloppy Joe made by stuffing mushroom ragu inside a sesame pancake, as well as salt and pepper cauliflower and sticky rice dumplings.

250 Broome St
New York, NY 10002
(347) 778-5889
Visit Website

11. Dirt Candy

86 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
Dirt Candy
Amanda Cohen’s Dirty Candy isn’t afraid to get experimental with vegetarian and vegan food.
Dirt Candy

Amanda Cohen has been at the forefront of experimental, playful vegan fine dining here in New York City for well over a decade (long before the Eleven Madison Park team tried their hands at it). The chef has been a pioneer in her creative use of ingredients, but she’s also helped lead conversations about fairer wages for workers. A five-course tasting menu is priced at $90.

86 Allen St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 228-7732
Visit Website

12. The Original Buddha Bodai Kosher Vegetarian Restaurant

5 Mott St, New York, NY 10013
A bamboo steamer teaming with white-and-pink dumplings.
Vegan dim sum at Buddha Bodai in Manhattan.
The Original Buddha Bodai

Continuing the long history of Chinese mock meats, there are dozens of Kosher and vegan dim sum options at this Chinatown stalwart. Popular dishes include the fried turnip cake, steamed “pork” buns, “shrimp” dumplings, and more juicy delights. Make sure to bring friends so you can try a little bit of everything.

5 Mott St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 566-8388
Visit Website

13. Bunna Cafe

1084 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Injera with lentil stew, one of several sides presented on the plate at Bunna.
A heaping portion of lentils at Bunna.
Sue Rissberger/Bunna Cafe

Despite all the changes in the neighborhood, Bunna Cafe remains a Bushwick staple. Sample the family-style platters of split pea-based shiro or the red lentil misir wot, served with spongy injera bread that’s perfect for sharing. Sometimes, there’s even live steel drum music to accompany an Ethiopian feast.

1084 Flushing Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 295-2227
Visit Website

14. Seitan’s Helper

2 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

At this queer and worker-owned sandwich shop (formerly known as Seitan Rising Vegan Cafe), you won’t find Impossible Food or other tech-backed meat. Rather, all the sandwiches — such as a recent special with “ham” and Granny Smith apples — feature deli slices made in-house. Be sure to keep an eye on the Seitan’s Helper Instagram, where the team announces daily specials.

2 Morgan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(929) 298-0160

15. Grilled!

264 Suydam St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Two customers order from a green and white counter window that says “Grilled!”
Grilled! is located conveniently near Maria Hernandez Park.
Grilled!

Located in a small structure across from Bushwick’s Maria Hernandez Park, Grilled! focuses on affordable meatless dishes — almost everything costs under $10 — with a Latin American twist. The restaurant’s arepa burger and Colombian hot dog pull from chef Guillermo “Memo” Jaramillo’s Colombian heritage, while its choripan, served with a meatless sausage and chimichurri sauce, nods to the street foods of Argentina.

264 Suydam St
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 417-1670
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Guevara's

39 Clifton Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Guevara’s, which recently expanded with a second location in Domino Park, is technically more of a coffee shop that sells plants, greeting cards, and pantry items, but the corner cafe also serves a robust menu of vegan dishes. For pastries, there are donuts, carrot cake, and croissants on offer, but the best way to do breakfast here is to order the special (a black coffee and two empanadas). If something more substantial is in order, opt for the rainbow-colored torta milanesa with eggplant cutlets.

39 Clifton Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Visit Website

17. Toad Style

93 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221

Head to this small counter in Bed-Stuy for casual dishes prepared without meat, soy, or palm oil. The chalkboard menu here boasts vegan versions of banh mi sandwiches, burgers topped with cashew-dill cheese, and California burritos stuffedwith shredded jackfruit and home fries.

93 Ralph Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11221
(347) 789-1589
Visit Website

18. Ras Plant Based

739 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
A yellow plate with multi-colored vegetables and lentils placed on it in a row.
A Ras Plant Based plate with its signature squiggly-edge injera.
Ras Plant Based

Another pandemic newcomer, Ras Plant Based has become a quick favorite for Brooklynites looking for vegan cooking that’s full of flavor. Platters of injera come to the table artfully cut with squiggly edges, perfect for dragging through stewy piles of kitfo and mushroom tibs. Come for platters of injera, or sides of veggie sambusas, and stay for the people-watching on bustling Franklin Avenue.

739 Franklin Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 622-6220
Visit Website

19. Aunts et Uncles

1407 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226

Launched by Flatbush locals, vegan cafe Aunts et Uncles also functions as a design store with clothing, magazines, and more. The menu pays homage to owners Michael and Nicole Nicholas’s Caribbean heritage: There’s a lobster roll made with hearts of palm, as well as mofongo, sweet potato oatmeal, and a vegan bake and saltfish.

1407 Nostrand Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11226
(347) 295-0001
Visit Website

Related Maps