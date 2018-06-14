19 Knockout Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in NYC

During the pandemic, New York restaurant owners are turning their attention to vegan and vegetarian dining, regardless of whether they subscribe to a meatless diet themselves. What’s clear in the hospitality industry right now is that cooking without meat, and sometimes dairy, is no longer a constraint, but rather an opportunity for creativity.

For New Yorkers, there’s never been a better time to find delicious meals that don’t rely on meat and dairy consumption. From fast-casual burger joints to top-notch dim sum, there’s something for everyone at these knockout vegan and vegetarian spots.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.